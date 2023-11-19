Suns 140, Jazz 137: Inside the numbers

The Utah Jazz took the Phoenix Suns into double overtime on Sunday night at the Delta Center, but fell in the second overtime period, 140-137.

Here’s a look inside the numbers from the Jazz’s loss:

Best performance: Kevin Durant did what he does best and hit tough shot after tough shot. He finished with a game-high 39 points to go with 10 assists, eight rebounds, two blocks and two assists.

Worst performance: Although Kelly Olynyk worked well as a distributor through the first half, but got into foul trouble and then fouled out early on in the fourth quarter and wasn’t able to help out the Jazz through either overtime period.

14-of-27: Durant was not only hitting a lot of tough, well-defended shots, but he was efficient hitting 14-of-27 overall, 4-of-9 from 3-point range and 7-of-7 from the free-throw line.

1 of 35 2 of 35 3 of 35 4 of 35 5 of 35 6 of 35 7 of 35 8 of 35 9 of 35 10 of 35 11 of 35 12 of 35 13 of 35 14 of 35 15 of 35 16 of 35 17 of 35 18 of 35 19 of 35 20 of 35 21 of 35 22 of 35 23 of 35 24 of 35 25 of 35 26 of 35 27 of 35 28 of 35 29 of 35 30 of 35 31 of 35 32 of 35 33 of 35 34 of 35 35 of 35

52-23: The Jazz’s bench had a really good outing, outscoring the Suns 52-23, in large part thanks to 25 points from Talen Horton-Tucker and 18 points from Collin Sexton.

22: The Jazz were able to keep Devin Booker from being effective in the first half, holding him to just four points through the first two quarters. But Booker was able to catch fire in the second half, scoring 20 of his 26 points in the second half of regulation and two points in the second overtime.

9: Eric Gordon was critical to the Suns in the first overtime period, scoring nine of the Suns’ 12 points. Durant scored the other three points.

17: Lauri Markkanen grabbed 17 rebounds to go with his 38 points to lead the Jazz.

Best of the best: Durant’s eight points in the second overtime gave the Suns what they needed to close out the game and his final closeout on Markkanen (which was originally called as a foul on Durant, but overturned after official review from a coach’s challenge) was critical to the Suns win.

Worst of the worst: Though Keyonte George dished out a career-high tying 11 assists, he finished the night with five turnovers and was just 2-of-12 from the field, including missing both of his shot attempts in the second overtime period.

