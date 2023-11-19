Facebook Twitter
Monday, December 4, 2023 | 
Sports Utah Jazz

Suns 140, Jazz 137: Inside the numbers

A look at the numbers from the Jazz’s double overtime loss to the Suns

By Sarah Todd Sarah Toddstodd@deseretnews.com
Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton (2) goes up for the tying shot to send the game into a second overtime as the Utah Jazz and the Phoenix Suns play at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023. The Suns won in double overtime, 140-137.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

The Utah Jazz took the Phoenix Suns into double overtime on Sunday night at the Delta Center, but fell in the second overtime period, 140-137.

Here’s a look inside the numbers from the Jazz’s loss:

Best performance: Kevin Durant did what he does best and hit tough shot after tough shot. He finished with a game-high 39 points to go with 10 assists, eight rebounds, two blocks and two assists.

Worst performance: Although Kelly Olynyk worked well as a distributor through the first half, but got into foul trouble and then fouled out early on in the fourth quarter and wasn’t able to help out the Jazz through either overtime period.

14-of-27: Durant was not only hitting a lot of tough, well-defended shots, but he was efficient hitting 14-of-27 overall, 4-of-9 from 3-point range and 7-of-7 from the free-throw line.

merlin_3007447.jpg

Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) pulls up for a 3-point shot in the second overtime as the Utah Jazz and the Phoenix Suns play at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023. The Suns won in double overtime 140-137. Durant scored 39 points.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
merlin_3007443.jpg

Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton (2) celebrates after hitting the tying shot to send the game into a second overtime as the Utah Jazz and the Phoenix Suns play at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023. The Suns won in double overtime 140-137.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
merlin_3007457.jpg

Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) defends Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) as the Utah Jazz and the Phoenix Suns play at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023. The Suns won in double overtime 140-137.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
merlin_3007433.jpg

Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George (3) goes hard to the basket for a dunk as Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) watches as the Utah Jazz and the Phoenix Suns play at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
merlin_3007431.jpg

Utah Jazz forward John Collins (20) loses the ball to Phoenix Suns guard Jordan Goodwin (0) as the Utah Jazz and the Phoenix Suns play at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton (2) goes up for the tying shot to send the game into a second overtime as the Utah Jazz and the Phoenix Suns play at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023. The Suns won in double overtime, 140-137.

Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton (2) goes up for the tying shot to send the game into a second overtime as the Utah Jazz and the Phoenix Suns play at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023. The Suns won in double overtime, 140-137.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) hits Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) in the hand just as he shoots the ball as time ran out in the second overtime as the Utah Jazz and the Phoenix Suns play at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023. The foul was overturned and the Suns won in double overtime 140-137.

Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) hits Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) in the hand just as he shoots the ball as time ran out in the second overtime as the Utah Jazz and the Phoenix Suns play at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023. The foul was overturned and the Suns won in double overtime 140-137.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
merlin_3007435.jpg

Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton (2) celebrates after hitting the tying shot to send the game into a second overtime as the Utah Jazz and the Phoenix Suns play at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023. The Suns won in double overtime 140-137.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
merlin_3007429.jpg

Utah Jazz forward John Collins (20) regains the ball as he is guarded by Phoenix Suns center Jusuf Nurkic (20) and Phoenix Suns forward Nassir Little (25) as the Utah Jazz and the Phoenix Suns play at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
merlin_3007427.jpg

Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) loses the ball as he is guarded by Phoenix Suns forward Nassir Little (25) as the Utah Jazz and the Phoenix Suns play at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
merlin_3007425.jpg

Phoenix Suns guard Eric Gordon (23) defends Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) as the Utah Jazz and the Phoenix Suns play at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
merlin_3007423.jpg

Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) is hit by Phoenix Suns forward Keita Bates-Diop (21) as he goes to the basket as the Utah Jazz and the Phoenix Suns play at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George (3) celebrates after a huge dunk as the Utah Jazz and the Phoenix Suns play at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
merlin_3007451.jpg

Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) smiles as he stands at half court as the Utah Jazz and the Phoenix Suns play at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023. The Suns won in double overtime 140-137. Durant scored 39 points.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
merlin_3007445.jpg

Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) looks back over his shoulder after hitting a 3-point shot in the second overtime as the Utah Jazz and the Phoenix Suns play at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023. The Suns won in double overtime 140-137. Durant scored 39 points.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) looks around the arena as the referees review a foul call at the buzzer of the second overtime as the Utah Jazz and the Phoenix Suns play at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023. The Suns won in double overtime 140-137.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
merlin_3007439.jpg

Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) reacts after being whistled for a foul on Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) as time ran out in the second overtime as the Utah Jazz and the Phoenix Suns play at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023. The Suns won in double overtime 140-137. Durant scored 39 points.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
merlin_3007487.jpg

Utah Jazz forward Simone Fontecchio (16) and Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) defend Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) as the Utah Jazz and the Phoenix Suns play at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023. The Suns won in double overtime 140-137.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
merlin_3007489.jpg

Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) looks to pass the ball before going out of bounds with Phoenix Suns forward Drew Eubanks (14) defending him as the Utah Jazz and the Phoenix Suns play at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023. The Suns won in double overtime 140-137.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
merlin_3007485.jpg

Utah Jazz guard Talen Horton-Tucker (5) looks for a teammate with Phoenix Suns guard Jordan Goodwin (0) defending him as the Utah Jazz and the Phoenix Suns play at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023. The Suns won in double overtime 140-137.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Phoenix Suns center Jusuf Nurkic (20) fights to get off a shot with Utah Jazz forward John Collins (20) defending him as the Utah Jazz and the Phoenix Suns play at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023. The Suns won in double overtime 140-137.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
merlin_3007481.jpg

Utah Jazz head coach Will Hardy eyes referee Ashley Moyer-Gleich (13) as the Utah Jazz and the Phoenix Suns play at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023. The Suns won in double overtime 140-137.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
merlin_3007479.jpg

Phoenix Suns center Jusuf Nurkic (20) fights to get off a shot with Utah Jazz forward John Collins (20) defending him as the Utah Jazz and the Phoenix Suns play at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023. The Suns won in double overtime 140-137.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
merlin_3007477.jpg

Utah Jazz head coach Will Hardy tries to get his point across to referee Ashley Moyer-Gleich (13) as the Utah Jazz and the Phoenix Suns play at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023. The Suns won in double overtime 140-137.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
merlin_3007475.jpg

Phoenix Suns guard Grayson Allen (8) fouls Utah Jazz forward Kelly Olynyk (41) as the Utah Jazz and the Phoenix Suns play at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023. The Suns won in double overtime 140-137.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
merlin_3007473.jpg

Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) shoots over Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) as the Utah Jazz and the Phoenix Suns play at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023. The Suns won in double overtime 140-137.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
merlin_3007471.jpg

Phoenix Suns center Jusuf Nurkic (20) is fouled by Utah Jazz forward Kelly Olynyk (41) as the Utah Jazz and the Phoenix Suns play at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023. The Suns won in double overtime 140-137.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
merlin_3007469.jpg

Phoenix Suns forward Drew Eubanks (14) and Utah Jazz forward John Collins (20) battle for a rebound as the Utah Jazz and the Phoenix Suns play at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023. The Suns won in double overtime 140-137.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
merlin_3007467.jpg

Utah Jazz guard Talen Horton-Tucker (5) defends Phoenix Suns forward Drew Eubanks (14) as the Utah Jazz and the Phoenix Suns play at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023. The Suns won in double overtime 140-137.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
merlin_3007465.jpg

Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) spins around Phoenix Suns guard Eric Gordon (23) as the Utah Jazz and the Phoenix Suns play at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023. The Suns won in double overtime 140-137.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
merlin_3007463.jpg

Utah Jazz head coach Will Hardy talks with referee Zach Zarba (15) as the Utah Jazz and the Phoenix Suns play at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023. The Suns won in double overtime 140-137.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
merlin_3007461.jpg

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) goes up for a shot with Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) trying to defend as the Utah Jazz and the Phoenix Suns play at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023. The Suns won in double overtime 140-137.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
merlin_3007459.jpg

Utah Jazz forward Simone Fontecchio (16) defends Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) as the Utah Jazz and the Phoenix Suns play at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023. The Suns won in double overtime 140-137.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
merlin_3007455.jpg

Phoenix Suns guard Grayson Allen (8) looks for an open teammate with Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) defending him as the Utah Jazz and the Phoenix Suns play at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023. The Suns won in double overtime 140-137.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
merlin_3007453.jpg

Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) defends Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) as the Utah Jazz and the Phoenix Suns play at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023. The Suns won in double overtime 140-137.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
52-23: The Jazz’s bench had a really good outing, outscoring the Suns 52-23, in large part thanks to 25 points from Talen Horton-Tucker and 18 points from Collin Sexton.

22: The Jazz were able to keep Devin Booker from being effective in the first half, holding him to just four points through the first two quarters. But Booker was able to catch fire in the second half, scoring 20 of his 26 points in the second half of regulation and two points in the second overtime.

9: Eric Gordon was critical to the Suns in the first overtime period, scoring nine of the Suns’ 12 points. Durant scored the other three points.

17: Lauri Markkanen grabbed 17 rebounds to go with his 38 points to lead the Jazz.

Best of the best: Durant’s eight points in the second overtime gave the Suns what they needed to close out the game and his final closeout on Markkanen (which was originally called as a foul on Durant, but overturned after official review from a coach’s challenge) was critical to the Suns win.

Worst of the worst: Though Keyonte George dished out a career-high tying 11 assists, he finished the night with five turnovers and was just 2-of-12 from the field, including missing both of his shot attempts in the second overtime period.

