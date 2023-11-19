Facebook Twitter
Contact from Kevin Durant against Lauri Markkanen on final play of 2OT game deemed ‘marginal’ by officials

A coach’s challenge decided the game when a Kevin Durant foul on Lauri Markkanen was overturned

By Sarah Todd Sarah Toddstodd@deseretnews.com
Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) hits Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) in the hand just as he shoots the ball as time ran out in the second overtime as the Utah Jazz and the Phoenix Suns play at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023. The foul was overturned and the Suns won in double overtime 140-137.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

The Utah Jazz had a small, but very possible chance to tie things up and send an already extended game against the Phoenix Suns into a third overtime period on Sunday night.

But after a controversial official review, the Suns won, 140-137.

With 0.9 seconds left to play, the Jazz inbounded the ball and Lauri Markkanen sent up a 3-point attempt that was blocked and fell short as time expired.

But before the ball finished its airborne journey, a whistle sounded and a foul was called on Kevin Durant, who closed out hard on the shot and appeared to get a piece of the ball.

Here’s the play in question:

Jazz fans in the arena buzzed with excitement. This could mean three free throws for Markkanen, who is a great free throw shooter.

But then Suns coach Frank Vogel challenged the call.

After reviewing the play, officials ruled the challenge successful, which ended the game rather than sending Markkanen to the free-throw line with a chance to tie.

As pool reporter for this game, I spoke with crew chief Zach Zarba after the game and asked for him to explain what he and the other officials saw on the play during review.

“In our opinion, there was clear and conclusive evidence that Durant made legal contact to the basketball blocking the shot first,” Zarba said. “That’s why the challenge was ruled successful.”

Then I asked if they looked at off-hand contact and landing space during the review.

“Yes, we reviewed both of those aspects of the play,” Zarba said. “But the clear and conclusive evidence that Durant got to the basketball first was the key here. Making everything after it marginal in our opinion.”

Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) pulls up for a 3-point shot in the second overtime as the Utah Jazz and the Phoenix Suns play at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023. The Suns won in double overtime 140-137. Durant scored 39 points.

Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton (2) celebrates after hitting the tying shot to send the game into a second overtime as the Utah Jazz and the Phoenix Suns play at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023. The Suns won in double overtime 140-137.

Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) defends Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) as the Utah Jazz and the Phoenix Suns play at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023. The Suns won in double overtime 140-137.

Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George (3) goes hard to the basket for a dunk as Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) watches as the Utah Jazz and the Phoenix Suns play at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023.

Utah Jazz forward John Collins (20) loses the ball to Phoenix Suns guard Jordan Goodwin (0) as the Utah Jazz and the Phoenix Suns play at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023.

Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton (2) goes up for the tying shot to send the game into a second overtime as the Utah Jazz and the Phoenix Suns play at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023. The Suns won in double overtime, 140-137.

Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) hits Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) in the hand just as he shoots the ball as time ran out in the second overtime as the Utah Jazz and the Phoenix Suns play at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023. The foul was overturned and the Suns won in double overtime 140-137.

Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton (2) celebrates after hitting the tying shot to send the game into a second overtime as the Utah Jazz and the Phoenix Suns play at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023. The Suns won in double overtime 140-137.

Utah Jazz forward John Collins (20) regains the ball as he is guarded by Phoenix Suns center Jusuf Nurkic (20) and Phoenix Suns forward Nassir Little (25) as the Utah Jazz and the Phoenix Suns play at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023.

Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) loses the ball as he is guarded by Phoenix Suns forward Nassir Little (25) as the Utah Jazz and the Phoenix Suns play at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023.

Phoenix Suns guard Eric Gordon (23) defends Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) as the Utah Jazz and the Phoenix Suns play at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023.

Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) is hit by Phoenix Suns forward Keita Bates-Diop (21) as he goes to the basket as the Utah Jazz and the Phoenix Suns play at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023.

Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George (3) celebrates after a huge dunk as the Utah Jazz and the Phoenix Suns play at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023.

Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) smiles as he stands at half court as the Utah Jazz and the Phoenix Suns play at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023. The Suns won in double overtime 140-137. Durant scored 39 points.

Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) looks back over his shoulder after hitting a 3-point shot in the second overtime as the Utah Jazz and the Phoenix Suns play at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023. The Suns won in double overtime 140-137. Durant scored 39 points.

Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) looks around the arena as the referees review a foul call at the buzzer of the second overtime as the Utah Jazz and the Phoenix Suns play at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023. The Suns won in double overtime 140-137.

Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) reacts after being whistled for a foul on Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) as time ran out in the second overtime as the Utah Jazz and the Phoenix Suns play at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023. The Suns won in double overtime 140-137. Durant scored 39 points.

Utah Jazz forward Simone Fontecchio (16) and Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) defend Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) as the Utah Jazz and the Phoenix Suns play at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023. The Suns won in double overtime 140-137.

Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) looks to pass the ball before going out of bounds with Phoenix Suns forward Drew Eubanks (14) defending him as the Utah Jazz and the Phoenix Suns play at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023. The Suns won in double overtime 140-137.

Utah Jazz guard Talen Horton-Tucker (5) looks for a teammate with Phoenix Suns guard Jordan Goodwin (0) defending him as the Utah Jazz and the Phoenix Suns play at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023. The Suns won in double overtime 140-137.

Phoenix Suns center Jusuf Nurkic (20) fights to get off a shot with Utah Jazz forward John Collins (20) defending him as the Utah Jazz and the Phoenix Suns play at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023. The Suns won in double overtime 140-137.

Utah Jazz head coach Will Hardy eyes referee Ashley Moyer-Gleich (13) as the Utah Jazz and the Phoenix Suns play at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023. The Suns won in double overtime 140-137.

Phoenix Suns center Jusuf Nurkic (20) fights to get off a shot with Utah Jazz forward John Collins (20) defending him as the Utah Jazz and the Phoenix Suns play at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023. The Suns won in double overtime 140-137.

Utah Jazz head coach Will Hardy tries to get his point across to referee Ashley Moyer-Gleich (13) as the Utah Jazz and the Phoenix Suns play at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023. The Suns won in double overtime 140-137.

Phoenix Suns guard Grayson Allen (8) fouls Utah Jazz forward Kelly Olynyk (41) as the Utah Jazz and the Phoenix Suns play at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023. The Suns won in double overtime 140-137.

Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) shoots over Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) as the Utah Jazz and the Phoenix Suns play at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023. The Suns won in double overtime 140-137.

Phoenix Suns center Jusuf Nurkic (20) is fouled by Utah Jazz forward Kelly Olynyk (41) as the Utah Jazz and the Phoenix Suns play at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023. The Suns won in double overtime 140-137.

Phoenix Suns forward Drew Eubanks (14) and Utah Jazz forward John Collins (20) battle for a rebound as the Utah Jazz and the Phoenix Suns play at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023. The Suns won in double overtime 140-137.

Utah Jazz guard Talen Horton-Tucker (5) defends Phoenix Suns forward Drew Eubanks (14) as the Utah Jazz and the Phoenix Suns play at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023. The Suns won in double overtime 140-137.

Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) spins around Phoenix Suns guard Eric Gordon (23) as the Utah Jazz and the Phoenix Suns play at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023. The Suns won in double overtime 140-137.

Utah Jazz head coach Will Hardy talks with referee Zach Zarba (15) as the Utah Jazz and the Phoenix Suns play at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023. The Suns won in double overtime 140-137.

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) goes up for a shot with Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) trying to defend as the Utah Jazz and the Phoenix Suns play at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023. The Suns won in double overtime 140-137.

Utah Jazz forward Simone Fontecchio (16) defends Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) as the Utah Jazz and the Phoenix Suns play at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023. The Suns won in double overtime 140-137.

Phoenix Suns guard Grayson Allen (8) looks for an open teammate with Utah Jazz forward Lauri Markkanen (23) defending him as the Utah Jazz and the Phoenix Suns play at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023. The Suns won in double overtime 140-137.

Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson (00) defends Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) as the Utah Jazz and the Phoenix Suns play at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023. The Suns won in double overtime 140-137.

Jazz head coach Will Hardy didn’t want to comment on the situation, instead asking to hold questions on the subject until after Christmas so he doesn’t have to forfeit any money for public criticism of officials.

Markkanen never thought there was a chance the call would be overturned, so was surprised when it was.

“I’m getting ready to shoot three free throws but, I guess not,” he said. “I think he got ball, but he hit my left arm and that’s why I thought they called foul. Then I saw the replay, and I didn’t even know that they were looking at body contact...I mean, that’s the decision they made, I have nothing for it. But it’s obviously annoying to lose a game like that.”

Durant, of course, thought the exact opposite.

“It was ridiculous to even call that,” he said. “I knew I blocked the shot and I knew I didn’t touch him at all. But that’s just how the game is. It was a quick play for (the official), so I’m sure she wanted to review it and get the right call. I’m glad they were able to call to Secaucus and get it right.”

I guess that where I personally land on this is that I agree with the fact that any contact up top doesn’t matter since Durant does get the ball first.

Down below, I think there’s an argument to be made both ways. Durant does land forward, in the space where a straight up-and-down shooter might have landed. But, Markkanen is fading pretty far backward and since Durant doesn’t impede where he lands, then it’s hard to get the officials to call anything there.

