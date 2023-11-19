Contact from Kevin Durant against Lauri Markkanen on final play of 2OT game deemed ‘marginal’ by officials

The Utah Jazz had a small, but very possible chance to tie things up and send an already extended game against the Phoenix Suns into a third overtime period on Sunday night.

But after a controversial official review, the Suns won, 140-137.

With 0.9 seconds left to play, the Jazz inbounded the ball and Lauri Markkanen sent up a 3-point attempt that was blocked and fell short as time expired.

But before the ball finished its airborne journey, a whistle sounded and a foul was called on Kevin Durant, who closed out hard on the shot and appeared to get a piece of the ball.

Here’s the play in question:

Clean block by Kevin Durant or foul on KD on Lauri Markkanen? pic.twitter.com/7K4DeEu1Y4 — Oh no he didn't (@ohnohedidnt24) November 20, 2023

Jazz fans in the arena buzzed with excitement. This could mean three free throws for Markkanen, who is a great free throw shooter.

But then Suns coach Frank Vogel challenged the call.

After reviewing the play, officials ruled the challenge successful, which ended the game rather than sending Markkanen to the free-throw line with a chance to tie.

As pool reporter for this game, I spoke with crew chief Zach Zarba after the game and asked for him to explain what he and the other officials saw on the play during review.

“In our opinion, there was clear and conclusive evidence that Durant made legal contact to the basketball blocking the shot first,” Zarba said. “That’s why the challenge was ruled successful.”

Then I asked if they looked at off-hand contact and landing space during the review.

“Yes, we reviewed both of those aspects of the play,” Zarba said. “But the clear and conclusive evidence that Durant got to the basketball first was the key here. Making everything after it marginal in our opinion.”

1 of 35 2 of 35 3 of 35 4 of 35 5 of 35 6 of 35 7 of 35 8 of 35 9 of 35 10 of 35 11 of 35 12 of 35 13 of 35 14 of 35 15 of 35 16 of 35 17 of 35 18 of 35 19 of 35 20 of 35 21 of 35 22 of 35 23 of 35 24 of 35 25 of 35 26 of 35 27 of 35 28 of 35 29 of 35 30 of 35 31 of 35 32 of 35 33 of 35 34 of 35 35 of 35

Jazz head coach Will Hardy didn’t want to comment on the situation, instead asking to hold questions on the subject until after Christmas so he doesn’t have to forfeit any money for public criticism of officials.

Markkanen never thought there was a chance the call would be overturned, so was surprised when it was.

“I’m getting ready to shoot three free throws but, I guess not,” he said. “I think he got ball, but he hit my left arm and that’s why I thought they called foul. Then I saw the replay, and I didn’t even know that they were looking at body contact...I mean, that’s the decision they made, I have nothing for it. But it’s obviously annoying to lose a game like that.”

Durant, of course, thought the exact opposite.

“It was ridiculous to even call that,” he said. “I knew I blocked the shot and I knew I didn’t touch him at all. But that’s just how the game is. It was a quick play for (the official), so I’m sure she wanted to review it and get the right call. I’m glad they were able to call to Secaucus and get it right.”

I guess that where I personally land on this is that I agree with the fact that any contact up top doesn’t matter since Durant does get the ball first.

Down below, I think there’s an argument to be made both ways. Durant does land forward, in the space where a straight up-and-down shooter might have landed. But, Markkanen is fading pretty far backward and since Durant doesn’t impede where he lands, then it’s hard to get the officials to call anything there.