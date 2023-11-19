Is Utah still ranked in the AP, coaches polls after losing to Arizona?

For the first time this season, Utah lost back-to-back games, with the Utes falling behind early in a 42-18 loss at Arizona.

That defeat moved the Utes out of the latest Associated Press top 25 rankings and coaches poll for the first time this season.

Utah is three votes short of being ranked in the AP top 25 — it’s the first time since the Week 11 of the 2021 season the Utes aren’t ranked in the AP poll.

The Wildcats, meanwhile, jumped to No. 16 in both the AP and coaches polls.

Utah could also slide out of the College Football Playoff rankings when the latest version is released Tuesday. The Utes were No. 22 last week, while Arizona was No. 17.

What Pac-12 and Big 12 teams are ranked in the latest Associated Press poll?

A pair of matchups involving two top 25 teams brought some shuffling for Pac-12 squads in the AP poll.

No. 4: Washington (11-0) — up one spot after beating then-No. 10 Oregon State 22-20.

No. 6: Oregon (10-1) — no change after beating Arizona State 49-13.

No. 15: Oregon State (8-3) — down five spots after losing to then-No. 5 Washington 22-20.

No. 16: Arizona (8-3) — up three spots after beating then-No. 16 Utah 42-18.

Each of the four Big 12 teams ranked in the AP poll took care of business last week and stayed in the rankings.

No. 7: Texas (10-1) — no change after beating Iowa State 26-16.

No. 13: Oklahoma (9-2) — up one spot after beating BYU 31-24.

No. 19: Kansas State (8-3) — up four spots after beating Kansas 31-27.

No. 21: Oklahoma State (8-3) — up two spots after beating Houston 43-30.

Who are the top 5 in the latest AP poll?

No. 1: Georgia (11-0) — no change after beating then-No. 21 Tennessee 38-10.

No. 2: Ohio State (11-0) — up one spot after beating Minnesota 37-3.

No. 3: Michigan (11-0) — down one spot after beating Maryland 31-24.

No. 4: Washington (11-0) — up one spot after beating then-No. 10 Oregon State 22-20.

No. 5: Florida State (11-0) — down one spot after beating North Alabama 58-13.

What Pac-12 and Big 12 teams are ranked in the latest coaches poll?

No. 5: Washington (11-0) — no change after beating then-No. 10 Oregon State 22-20.

No. 6: Oregon (10-1) — no change after beating Arizona State 49-13.

No. 15: Oregon State (8-3) — down five spots after losing to then-No. 5 Washington 22-20.

No. 16: Arizona (8-3) — up six spots after beating then-No. 16 Utah 42-18.

No. 7: Texas (10-1) — no change after beating Iowa State 26-16.

No. 13: Oklahoma (9-2) — no change after beating BYU 31-24.

No. 20: Kansas State (8-3) — up four spots after beating Kansas 31-27.

No. 21: Oklahoma State (8-3) — up four spots after beating Houston 43-30.

Who are the top 5 in the latest coaches poll?

