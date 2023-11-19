Zach Wilson benched in New York Jets’ game against Buffalo Bills

Questions have surrounded Zach Wilson and whether New York Jets coaches would bench the third-year quarterback amid a dizzying array of offensive struggles.

On Sunday, Wilson was finally benched in favor of backup Tim Boyle late in the third quarter of the Jets’ game against the Buffalo Bills.

At the time Wilson left the game, Buffalo led 29-6.

Wilson completed 7 of 15 passes for 81 yards, one touchdown and one interception before being replaced by Boyle.

Wilson has been the team’s starting quarterback since Aaron Rodgers tore his Achilles four plays into the Jets’ season opener.

Heading into Sunday’s game, New York was 4-5 and in danger of falling out of the playoff picture. The Jets had averaged 16.0 points per game — third-worst in the NFL — leading up to the game against Buffalo.