DiGiorno launches Thanksgiving pizza topped with turkey, gravy and more

Traditional Thanksgiving dinners are no longer in vogue. According to a 2022 survey, 68% of Americans secretly do not enjoy conventional Thanksgiving foods, per Instacart.

Aiming to revamp the classic turkey dinner, DiGiorno announced it will launch a Thanksgiving pizza — blending Thanksgiving flavors with a fan-favorite meal. DiGiorno’s Thanksgiving pizzas will be available to customers throughout November while supplies last.

The quirky Thanksgiving-inspired pizza is topped with turkey, creamy gravy sauce, green beans, cranberries, cheese and a crispy onion topping on a thick, Detroit-style crust, per a DiGiorno press release.

The rumors are true...



DIGIORNO. THANKSGIVING. PIZZA.



Each Wednesday in November until Thanksgiving at 12pm ET, we'll be dropping a limited number for $11.23 each at https://t.co/XWiEnUVV4i.



Available starting NOW. You in? pic.twitter.com/c9L623Zf3o — DiGiorno (@DiGiorno) November 1, 2023

“From Friendsgiving parties to Turkey Day tables, we’re thrilled to provide a bold new way to appreciate the traditional Thanksgiving spread,” Kimberly Holowiak, senior brand manager for DiGiorno, announced in a statement. “Our passion is pizza, and we are always looking for unique ways to infuse the fresh-baked taste of DiGiorno into moments of celebration — even the most traditional holiday dinners.”

"The DIGIORNO Thanksgiving Pizza makes it easy to enjoy however you celebrate, whether that means watching football at home or scrolling the latest holiday deals, by combining the classic flavors of Thanksgiving into one oven-ready pie," the brand said in a press release Monday.