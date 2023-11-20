If you’ve spent any time on the internet the last couple months, you’ve likely seen news about musical pop star Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

Stories started circulating about the two names this summer after Kelce expressed disappointment he didn’t get to give Swift a friendship bracelet with his number on it after he attended the Eras Tour show in Kansas City.

The power couple has since brought together NFL fans and Swifties alike all looking to know more about the two.

What we know about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s relationship

Since the 12-time Grammy Award-winning musical artist and Super Bowl-winning tight end were first rumored to be dating, observations about relationship have flooded social media feeds, sports and entertainment media shows and everyday conversations between fans of one or both of them.

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, center left, and singer Taylor Swift leave Arrowhead Stadium after an NFL football game between the Chiefs and the Los Angeles Chargers on Oct. 22, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. Charlie Riedel, Associated Press

A timeline of the Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce phenomenon

According to reports, here’s the timeline of what we know about their relationship.



July 2023: Kelce attended one of Swift’s concerts on the Eras Tour at Arrowhead Stadium carrying a friendship bracelet with his phone number on it in hopes of giving it to Swift and asking her out.

July 26, 2023: Kelce revealed his plan to try to ask her out on his and his brother’s podcast “New Heights.” His brother, Jason Kelce, is also a professional football player who plays for the Philadelphia Eagles.

July 26, 2023: Kelce appeared on "The Pat McAfee Show" to shoot his shot and open up about his plan to pursue Swift.

Kelce appeared on “The Pat McAfee Show” to shoot his shot and open up about his plan to pursue Swift. Sept. 21, 2023: An insider told E! News that Swift and Kelce hung out in New York one time and that the had “been texting and talking here and there.”

Sept. 24, 2023: Swift was seen sitting next to Donna Kelce, his mom, at the Chiefs’ 41-10 win over the Chicago Bears. Throughout the game, the camera panned to Swift nearly as many times as it showed replays from the game itself. It also sparked the now-viral video where Kelce appears to say, “She’s right there,” while he looks up at the suite admiringly. The couple was also photographed riding away after the game in their getaway car.

Sept. 27, 2023: After the game, Chiefs head coach Andy Reid joked that he set the couple up. Kelce responded to the alleged setup comment on an episode of "New Heights," per the "Today" show saying, "Who knows? He might've been in the background the whole time, man. Shoutout to coach Reid!"

Sept. 29, 2023: NBC used “Welcome to New York” from Swift’s discography to tease the New York Jets’ upcoming game against the Chiefs in a post on X.

Taylor Swift and Donna Kelce talk during the first half of an NFL football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Denver Broncos, Thursday, Oct. 12, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. Ed Zurga, Associated Press

Taylor Swift attends a second Chiefs game

Oct. 1, 2023: Swift attended the Chief’s close win over the New York Jets, and NFL commentators and sideline reports alike came prepared with their best Swiftie references and observations about the couple. Swift brought along her crew, including Sabrina Carpenter, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Sophie Turner, Shawn Levy and her brother Austin Swift.

Swift attended the Chief’s close win over the New York Jets, and NFL commentators and sideline reports alike came prepared with their best Swiftie references and observations about the couple. Swift brought along her crew, including Sabrina Carpenter, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Sophie Turner, Shawn Levy and her brother Austin Swift. Oct. 12, 2023: Swift was again in attendance at Arrowhead Stadium and was spotted cheering alongside Brittany Mahomes and Donna Kelce. It was also the first night Swift’s concert film, “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” premiered in national and international theaters.

Taylor Swift, left, and Brittany Mahomes, right, watch an NFL football game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Los Angeles Chargers with Jackson Mahomes, back left and Randi Mahomes, back right (Patrick Mahomes mother), Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023 in Kansas City, Mo. Reed Hoffmann, Associated Press

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce both appear on ‘Saturday Night Live’

Oct. 14, 2023: “Saturday Night Live” performed a skit about the media frenzy surrounding the couple, and Kelce made a cameo appearance at the end of the skit. Swift was also on set, where she introduced Ice Spice, a musical artist Swift collaborated with earlier this year to release a remix and music video of Swift’s popular “Karma” song.

Oct. 14, 2023: "Saturday Night Live" performed a skit about the media frenzy surrounding the couple, and Kelce made a cameo appearance at the end of the skit. Swift was also on set, where she introduced Ice Spice, a musical artist Swift collaborated with earlier this year to release a remix and music video of Swift's popular "Karma" song.

Travis Kelce attends Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour show in Argentina

Nov. 11, 2023: Kelce was spotted supporting Swift during the Eras Tour in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Videos went viral that showed Swift’s father, Scott, filming Kelce singing along while other videos showed Swift running up to Kelce at the end of the performance.

