Target’s best Black Friday deals on tech, kitchen, beauty and more

Target’s Black Friday sale has already begun. The retailer is offering deals on tech, beauty, kitchen appliances and more throughout this week.
Here are some of the best Black Friday deals available at Target this year.
When does Target Black Friday start?
Target’s Black Friday sale runs from Sunday, Nov. 19, through Saturday, Nov. 25. All Target stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, but most will reopen at 6 a.m. local time on Friday, Nov. 24. Online deals are available 24/7 while the sale lasts, per Target.
What are Target’s 2023 Black Friday deals?
Target is offering deals on technology, kitchen appliances, cookware, toys, games, beauty products, home appliances, furniture and more.
“Whether guests choose to shop the deals online or be the first in line when our stores open on Black Friday morning, we’ll be ready to help them find incredible offers across our assortment,” said Christina Hennington, the chief growth officer for Target in a press release.
“With must-have gifts and fantastic only-at-Target finds, our guests can count on Target to help create joy for their loved ones during the holiday season while maximizing their savings, and with in-store and online shopping options that are easy and convenient,” she said.
We gathered some of the best deals from the 2023 Target Black Friday sale so you don’t have to. Note, some of these deals are available exclusively via online purchase.
Tech deals
- Apple AirPods (2nd Generation): $79.99, originally $129.99.
- Apple iPad 10.2-inch: $229.99, originally $329.99.
- Canon Pixma Wireless Inkjet Printer: $54.99, originally $99.99.
- Beats Studio Pro Bluetooth Wireless Headphones: $169.99, originally $349.99.
- Samsung 55” Smart TV: $599.99, originally $749.99.
- JBL Clip 4 Portable Bluetooth Waterproof Speaker: $44.99, originally $79.99.
- Fitbit Inspire 3 Activity Tracker: $69.95, originally $99.95.
Kitchen deals
- Sur La Table Kitchen Essentials 5qt Air Fryer: $39.99, originally $79.99.
- Vitamix Explorian Series E310 10 Speed Blender: $299.99, originally $349.99.
- KitchenAid 5.5 Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer: $249.99, originally $449.99.
- KitchenAid Artisan Series 5qt Tilt-Head Stand Mixer: $349.99, originally $449.99.
- Cuisinart Air Fryer Toaster Oven: $99.99, originally $229.99.
- Instant Pot 6qt 9-in-1 Pressure Cooker Bundle: $59.99, originally $129.99.
- Cuisinart Chef’s Classic 14pc Stainless Steel Cookware Set: $159.99, originally $219.99.
Toys and games deals
- Monopoly Board Game: $9.99, originally $19.99.
- NIU Electric Kick Scooter Pro: $524.99, originally $699.99.
- Fisher-Price Corn Popper: $9.99, originally $13.99.
- Settlers of Catan Board Game: $27.50, originally $47.99.
- Little Tikes Easy Store Trampoline: $54.99, originally $74.
- NERF Ultra Strike Blaster: $16.49, originally $29.99.
- Huffy Marvel Spider Man Kids’ Bike: $78, originally $119.99.
Beauty deals
- Revlon Salon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer Hot Air Brush: $32.39, originally $53.99.
- Philips Sonicare Electric Toothbrush: $29.99, originally $49.99.
- Kristen Ess Titanium Curling Iron: $42, originally $60.
- Shany Luxe Eyelash Curler: $13.95, originally $19.95.
- Ulta Beauty Collection Rotating Facial Cleansing Brush: $15, originally $25.
Home deals
- Dyson V8 Origin Cordless Stick Vacuum: $249.99, originally $429.99.
- Greenberg 2 Drawer Mid-Century Modern Wood Nightstand: $205.99, originally $241.99.
- Woven Floral Distressed Rug Blue: $140, originally $200.
- Glass Sphere Mini Table Lamp: $9.60, originally $12.
- Medium Rattan Basket with Handles: $42.50, originally $50.
- Google Nest Learning Thermostat: $179, originally $249.
- Costway Height Adjustable Executive Chair: $69.99, originally $179.99.