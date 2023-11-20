Target’s best Black Friday deals on tech, kitchen, beauty and more

Target’s Black Friday sale has already begun. The retailer is offering deals on tech, beauty, kitchen appliances and more throughout this week.

Here are some of the best Black Friday deals available at Target this year.

When does Target Black Friday start?

Target’s Black Friday sale runs from Sunday, Nov. 19, through Saturday, Nov. 25. All Target stores will be closed on Thanksgiving Day, but most will reopen at 6 a.m. local time on Friday, Nov. 24. Online deals are available 24/7 while the sale lasts, per Target.

What are Target’s 2023 Black Friday deals?

Target is offering deals on technology, kitchen appliances, cookware, toys, games, beauty products, home appliances, furniture and more.

“Whether guests choose to shop the deals online or be the first in line when our stores open on Black Friday morning, we’ll be ready to help them find incredible offers across our assortment,” said Christina Hennington, the chief growth officer for Target in a press release.

“With must-have gifts and fantastic only-at-Target finds, our guests can count on Target to help create joy for their loved ones during the holiday season while maximizing their savings, and with in-store and online shopping options that are easy and convenient,” she said.

We gathered some of the best deals from the 2023 Target Black Friday sale so you don’t have to. Note, some of these deals are available exclusively via online purchase.

Tech deals

Kitchen deals

Toys and games deals

Beauty deals

Home deals