Former first lady Rosalynn Carter died in her home Sunday “peacefully, with family by her side,” at age 96, The Carter Center announced.

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden released a joint statement Sunday in response, saying Carter “walked her own path, inspiring a nation and the world along the way.”

First Lady Rosalynn Carter walked her own path, inspiring a nation and the world along the way.



My love is with the entire Carter family, as they, and we, grieve our dearest Rosalynn. — Jill Biden (@FLOTUS) November 19, 2023

“Time and time again, during the more than four decades of our friendship — through rigors of campaigns, through the darkness of deep and profound loss — we always felt the hope, warmth, and optimism of Rosalynn Carter. She will always be in our hearts,” the statement reads.

“On behalf of a grateful nation, we send our love to President Carter, the entire Carter family, and the countless people across our nation and the world whose lives are better, fuller, and brighter because of the life and legacy of Rosalynn Carter.”

Former first ladies react to the death of Rosalynn Carter

Other former first ladies also paid tribute to Carter on Sunday.

Former first lady Melania Trump stated on social media, “Rosalynn Carter leaves behind a meaningful legacy not only as First Lady but as a wife and mother. We will always remember her servant’s heart and devotion to her husband, family, and country. May she rest in peace.”

Rosalynn Carter leaves behind a meaningful legacy not only as First Lady but as a wife and mother. We will always remember her servant’s heart and devotion to her husband, family, and country. May she rest in peace. — MELANIA TRUMP (@MELANIATRUMP) November 19, 2023

Former first lady Michelle Obama remembered Carter visiting her for lunch at the White House and offering her advice.

“She reminded me to make the role of First Lady my own, just like she did. I’ll always remain grateful for her support and her generosity,” she wrote.

“Today, Barack and I join the world in celebrating the remarkable legacy of a First Lady, philanthropist, and advocate who dedicated her life to lifting up others.”

You learn very quickly that there is no handbook or rules to being First Lady. Technically, it’s not even an official position. And while there are spoken and unspoken expectations that provide some structure, the role is largely shaped by the passions and aspirations of the… pic.twitter.com/MDOVk8NtR1 — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) November 19, 2023

In a joint statement, former President George W. Bush and former first lady Laura Bush paid tribute to Carter, calling her a “woman of dignity and strength.”

“She leaves behind an important legacy in her work to destigmatize mental health,” the statement reads. “We join our fellow citizens in sending our condolences to President Carter and their family.”

STATEMENT BY PRESIDENT GEORGE W. BUSH AND MRS. @laurawbush ON FORMER FIRST LADY ROSALYNN CARTER: pic.twitter.com/5PTkYstNCT — George W. Bush Presidential Center (@TheBushCenter) November 19, 2023

Former President Bill Clinton and former first lady Hillary Clinton also released a joint statement in response to the news of Carter’s death, calling her a “compassionate and committed champion of human dignity everywhere.”

“Rosalynn will be forever remembered as the embodiment of a life lived with purpose,” the statement reads.

“Hillary and I are deeply grateful for her extraordinary service to our nation and world, and for more than forty years of friendship.”