Taylor Swift cleaned up at another awards show this week. This time it was the 2023 Billboard Music Awards, and Swift took home a total of 10 awards.

She won the coveted top artist spot for the third time in her career — an award she also won in 2013 and 2015.

“Well, this is unreal,” Swift said in the prerecorded speech, per People. “The fact that you guys have given me 10 Billboard Awards — I’m talking to the fans, specifically. None of this happens without you.”

The musical artist was also the most-nominated artist at this year’s show — she had nominations in 20 different categories. Morgan Wallen was the only artist to take home more awards than Swift, with 11 total awards, per Billboard.

“The Billboards base everything off of what you are listening to and what you’re passionate about, and I’m so honored that this year you made the tour, The Eras Tour, so magical. You went and saw the movie, you cared about my rerecordings. I just, like, I love you so much.”

2023 Billboard Music Awards Taylor Swift won

Here are all the awards the musical artist won this year:



Top artist. Top female artist. Top Billboard 200 artist. Top Hot 100 artist. Top Hot 100 songwriter. Top radio songs artist. Top song sales artist. Top Billboard global 200 artist. Top Billboard global (excluding U.S.) artist. Top selling song — “Anti-Hero.”

Taylor Swift performs at the Monumental stadium during her Eras Tour concert in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Thursday, Nov. 9, 2023. Natacha Pisarenko, Associated Press

All the Billboard Music Awards Taylor Swift has won

Swift is tied with Drake for the most Billboard Music Awards — both artists have a career total of 39, according to The Tennessean.

