President Nelson encourages seminary and institute attendance

In a worldwide young adult devotional on Sunday, Elder Quentin L. Cook said that while some have speculated that the younger generations are giving up on religion, it’s just not the case.

“The number of missionaries called to serve has significantly increased. The percentage of church participation for the rising generation shows a continuous upward trend. Moreover, the number of young adults attending institute has also been increasing,” said Elder Cook, per the Church News.

More than 700,000 students are enrolled in the seminary and institute programs in more than 150 countries around the world, according to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints encouraged all youth and young adults — whether members of the church or not — to attend seminary and institute. He promised blessings for the effort.

The church president described both educational programs as “life-changing,” and promised that attendees would be blessed with answers to hard questions, a feeling of belonging and a strong foundation on Jesus Christ.

President Nelson’s invitation to attend seminary

In a video, President Nelson said that seminary can help youth learn to love the scriptures and how to receive personal revelation to answer questions.

He invited youth to enroll in seminary, attend regularly and study the scriptures daily.

“As you do, I promise that you will receive answers to some of your most difficult questions. You will find friends you can trust. You will become a true disciple of the Lord Jesus Christ,” he said.

All information on available classes is online at mySeminary.ChurchofJesusChrist.org.

President Nelson’s invitation to attend institute

Young adults ages 18 to 30 were also encouraged via video to attend institute classes.

“Attending institute will help you to live the gospel and to feel more joy right now,” President Nelson said.

“I am grateful that President Nelson extended his invitations to youth and young adults to attend seminary and institute,” said Chad Webb, Seminary and Institute of Religion Administrator, in a church news release. “Every day, lives are being changed for good as students deepen their faith in Jesus Christ and study his gospel in our classes. It’s exciting to see that both seminary and Institute are growing in numbers of participants.”

To enroll in institute, visit myInstitute.ChurchofJesusChrist.org.