Here’s what Sen. Mike Lee had to say about Javier Milei’s victory

Javier Milei is the new president of Argentina, winning 56% of the vote against Sergio Massa, the nation’s previous economy minister, Sunday night.

Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, expressed his support of the newly elected Argentinian president. In an X post he wrote, “It’s a glorious thing to see people choose liberty over statism.”

Argentina has a long history of inflation beginning post-World War II. Argentina’s average inflation rate from 1980 to 2022 was 206.2% a year, according to World Data.

Milei has studied economics since the age of 10. In an interview with The Economist, he said that when Argentina went into hyperinflation, he was playing football professionally. He quit the sport and “dedicated (himself) to studying intensively.”

The new president earned two master’s degrees in economics, worked as an economics professor for over 20 years, led the economics studies division of the Fundación Acordar think tank, served in the Argentine Congress and authored over 50 academic papers, according to the World Economic Forum.

Milei is not married and has suggested that his sister, Karina Milei, will serve as Argentina’s first lady.

Javier Milei’s policy views are largely libertarian

Milei describes himself as an anarcho-capitalist. He said, “So we understand the state as a criminal organization, a violent organization that lives by stealing from honest people. And (we believe that) society functions much better without a state than with a state, I mean, on an ideal level.”

Milei has said he would eliminate most of Argentina’s government ministries, as well as reduce public works spending and establish free trade with other countries.

Regarding free trade, Milei told The Economist, “Tariffs should not exist.”

He continued, “Free trade does not include the state. It is a private decision, so you can trade with whomever you want.”

Milei described Russian President Vladimir Putin as an “autocrat” and has joined in pro-Ukraine protests.

Javier Milei’s views on social issues hard to classify

Life begins at fertilization for Milei, and he classifies abortion as murder. He said, “The only way I support the right to abortion is at risk to the mother’s life, because there is a property conflict,” according to Time.

Regarding transgender issues, Milei told The Economist, individuals “can do whatever they want. Their body is their property.” He also has no preference on the existence of unisex bathrooms, commenting, “It will depend on the customs of society. The evolution of society itself fixes it.”

Climate change, to the new president, is a result of the Earth’s natural cycles. When asked, “So (climate change) has nothing to do with our actions. With greenhouse gases, with human activity? That doesn’t have an effect on climate change?” Milei responded, “Now the reason why it’s happening may be different. But the Earth has already experienced these temperature levels at other times in its history.”

Javier Milei’s first 100 days in office will include ‘a reform of the state’

Milei has said he plans to reduce the number of governmental departments in Argentina from 22 to eight, keeping “the Ministry of Economy, the Ministry of Infrastructure, Foreign Affairs, Human Capital, Security, Justice, Defense and the Interior Ministry,” per The Economist.

Milei also said he plans to simplify the tax system, reduce public spending and promote a modernization of the labor market.

He said, “Once we are competitive fiscally and in the labour (market), we will move towards an opening of the economy. And at the same time, we will move towards the elimination of the central bank in order to eradicate inflation from the lives of the Argentine people for good.”

Comparison between Milei and Donald Trump

Though comparisons have been drawn by news networks between Milei and former U.S. President Donald Trump, their views on policy and social issues are very different.

“If every right-wing outsider anywhere in the world is ‘Donald Trump,’ that only shows our media’s myopic obsession with the man and fails to present Americans with an accurate depiction of politics in other countries,” the National Review said about the comparisons.

Milei will take office Dec. 10.

