Need some great gift ideas? The Deseret News gift guide can help

If you feel like autumn seems like one rapid slide from Labor Day to Christmas, you’re not alone. Christmas displays going up in September just add to an overwhelming sense that the to-do list never ends and Santa will be here very soon. But take heart.

We feel it too and we think we can help! While it takes time and thoughtfulness to find just the right gift for those lucky recipients you’ll present with tokens of love this season, we’re hoping to jump-start the effort.

At the Deseret News, we’ve scoured shelves, both virtual and real, to find something for everyone on your list. We hope this gift guide will give you some fresh ideas and a head start on choosing just the right gift. Prices reflect when we checked them. Maybe you can get a better deal.

Merry Christmas!

U.S. Stamps Edition Monopoly U.S. Postal Service

U.S. Postal Service Monopoly, $44.99. Who knew the U.S. Post Office sells gifts, games, art and ornaments, including the Stamps Edition of Monopoly? I want to be the mailbox!

Kai, the Artificial Intelligence Robot Thames & Kosmos

KAI: The Artificial Intelligence Robot, $99.95. Build and program a smart, six-legged, app-enabled robot from Thames & Kosmos that uses machine learning to react to your gestures and sounds. You can give Kai basic instructions.

All Over Bib GrabEase

All Over Bib, $26, by GrabEase covers the little mess maker and the highchair with water- and stain-resistant fabric that makes cleanup easy. Shake, wipe and done.

Together Matters blanket Deseret Book

Together Matters blanket at Deseret Book, $79.99. Cozy, oversized blanket is incredibly soft and large enough for everyone to share. Great for family movie night! Faux Alpaca. Dimensions: 60” x 80.”

Classy Chargers Classy Chargers

Classy Chargers, $101. Never be powerless. Personalized chargers come in multiple colors and designs with matching travel bag, offering both a dual USB option or quick charge dual USB C and USB A port.

GoDice GoCube

GoDice, $119.95. Set of six smart Bluetooth-connected dice that bring the most popular games to your tablet or phone for an interactive game. Case doubles as a charger. Included popular games include Yahtzee, Backgammon, Farkle and more.

Foton pearlized candle kit Foton

Foton endlessly customizable candle, starting at $34.99. The tiny wax pearls let you turn any vessel — even a seashell — into a candle. Bowls, glasses, candy dishes — you decide. Plant-sourced wax and wicks included. Candles are pet-friendly and self-extinguishing.

Snuggleluvs Wild Republic

Sloth Snuggleluv, $43.99. Snuggleluvs are whimsical stuffed animals that are oversized and have long, fluffy hair. There are bears, bees and other beasts, including a darling alpaca. Wild Republic says they are designed “to provide comfort and ease anxiety.” Or just give cuddles.

Arden Cove Kelso Passport Pouch Arden Cove

Arden Cove Kelso Passport Pouch, $89.00. The perfect gift for travelers. The RFID-blocking lining keeps cards and passports protected from electronic scanners, while the built-in key chain, zipper pouch and multiple slots keep keys, cards and change all tidy.

Cozyla Digital Picture Frame Cozyla

Cozyla Digital Picture Photo Frame, starting at $99.99. Wi-Fi high-definition touch screen lets you send pictures straight to the frame, syncing scads of photos easily. If it’s a gift, you can preload pictures without unboxing, using touchless gift mode.

Cosmic Kick the Can Starlux Games

Cosmic Kick the Can by Starlux Games, $24.90, is an award-winning multiplayer game, batteries included. “Kick & race to outer space” says it all.

Bicycle Disney Black and Gold Mickey Mouse playing cards Bicycle

Bicycle’s Disney Black and Gold Mickey Mouse playing cards, $12.99, created to honor Walt Disney Company’s 100th anniversary. If Mickey Mouse isn’t your jam, try the princess deck or the Disney villains for $9.99 a pack. Great stocking stuffer.

Hydaway Zion collapsible backpack Hydaway

Hydaway collapsible travel backpack, $39.95. Lightweight, durable 15L backpack that is water-resistant and has lots of pockets. Folds up into itself, fitting snugly in one of its own pockets. Made from recycled materials.

Buckle Me Baby Car Seat Coat Buckle Me Baby

Buckle Me Baby Car Seat Coat, $89.99, is safer than a traditional puffy coat in child car seats. Thinner in back than in the front, it’s got openings along the side and shoulder seams to make buckling a child in a car seat easy. Crash tested and child passenger safety technician approved. Plus they grow some with the child. Different colors, styles and prices are available.

Bento box by Dreamroo Lois M. Collins

Dreamroo Bento Box, $24.99. Silicon box is airtight and fridge, freezer, oven and microwave safe. Blue, gray, mint or pink options. Small enough to go in your bag, but plenty of room for your snacks or lunch.

Fingerprint Detective Thames & Kosmos

Fingerprint Detective, $9.95. Simple kit has what kids need to look for fingerprints and study them to learn the basics of fingerprinting. It includes graphite powder, ink pads, magnifying glass and more, but good news: You can wash it off.

Watex Green Living indoor garden stand Watexgreenliving.com

Watex Green Living garden stands. Various prices, configurations, starting at $39.99. Bring the garden inside or grow a vertical garden outdoors. You can even grow an herb garden on your countertop.

Santa Clothes Countdown to Christmas Doll 320 Toys LLC

Santa Clothes Countdown to Christmas Doll, $49.99. Help little ones count the days. Starting Dec. 12, add an item of clothing a day until the partially clad fella is ready for the big sleigh ride. Large, super soft and cuddly. Comes with a clothesline and clothespins.

Flipbelt running belt Flipbelt.com

FlipBelt running belt, $34 and up. Different colors and styles, but each has multiple openings for keys, ID and even a water bottle. Fits flat over hips, under or over shirt, holding items still as you work or exercise. Machine washable.

Hydraulic Boxing Bots Thames & Kosmos

Hydraulic Boxing Bots, $49.95. Boxing robots use hydraulic power to move like real boxers. Kit lets you build two boxing robots and challenge a friend to a match. Learn about how these machines and hydraulic systems work. Ages 10+.

Coolcura Feng Fu Ice Therapy CoolCura

CoolCura ice therapy device, $29.99. Relax for 20 minutes a day with this cold therapy ice neck wrap, which reviewers claim offers some headache, stress and anxiety relief.

Matching pajamas for the family Maurices

Maurices pajama sets for the family — and the dog. Prices range from $12.90 for the pooch to $42.90 for the adult pj’s, with youth and kids under $20 and infants under $15. Lots of patterns and styles.

Vivid-Pix Memory Station Vivid-Pix

Vivid-Pix Memory Station, $629.98. One-click scanner/software bundle easily scans and restores memories in seconds. Easy to digitize, restore and save print photos and documents without a lot of effort or learning curve.

Pacas socks Pacas

Pacas socks, prices vary. Made from alpaca fiber, celebrated for “buttery softness and sustainability.” Plus the material is hypoallergenic, five times warmer than wool and moisture-wicking. Sizes and styles for the whole family.

Prospector Popcorn holiday treat Prospector Popcorn

Prospector Popcorn is a gourmet treat from a company that started with a mission to create competitive and inclusive employment for people with disabilities. $7 for a pack; they come in a stunning selection of flavors.

It’s a Date card game It’s a Date!

It’s a Date! card game, $17.99. A romantic game that provides a wide variety of date ideas balanced between surprise activities and their approximate cost. Daters have the freedom to choose, using 40 scratch-off cards.

Age-Defying Dream Cream Purity Woods

Purity Woods Age-Defying Dream Cream, $79. For sensitive skin, it’s USDA Certified, without toxic preservatives, synthetic additives or parabens.

St. Louis skyline pillow Beyond Cushions

Skyline pillow, prices vary by size. For the traveler — or maybe the homesick — these pillows are embroidered with skylines. Choose from dozens of cities and other locations, including national parks, in several sizes.

Crafthub wooden jigsaw puzzle Crafthub

Crafthub Wooden Jigsaw Puzzle, prices and styles vary. These sturdy and beautiful, carefully crafted wooden puzzles come in a choice of sizes. Delightful because of the crazy shapes. Also really quite difficult — and definitely engaging.

Ultimate aromatherapy diffuser Pure Daily Care

Pure Daily Care ultimate aromatherapy diffuser, $29.95. Fourteen different light combinations, timer settings and a convenient auto-shutoff feature for low water levels. BPA-free plastic with a printed wood grain design. Comes with a selection of essential oils.

Banana Phone Banana Phone

Banana Phone, $39.99. Bluetooth handset connects to all iPhone, Android, Alexa, Siri, Google and other Bluetooth devices with full voice assistant capabilities. Amuse yourself and your friends. A small portion of the sales is donated to Gearing Up 4 Gorillas.

Excalibur Dehydrator Select Series 10 tray Excalibur

Excalibur electric food dehydrator Select Series 10 Tray, $270.46. Great for both cooks and crafters. Temperature range of 85-165 degrees Fahrenheit and a timer for up to 30 hours to efficiently dehydrate meat, fruit and herbs.

What’s Next? Special Needs Set M&J Games

What’s Next? Special Needs Set, $49.99. In this set, M&J Games combines the What’s Next game with its social skills add-on to celebrate differences and similarities in the life-size version where players are the game piece and everyone can play.

Garden planters Lois M. Collins

Metal animal planters, $27.99 and up. Chickens, pigs, cows, roosters, snails, owls and more. Gift these fun planters to enjoy inside during winter, then set them outside to celebrate spring! Your garden will welcome that snail.

Strider Sport 2-in-1 rocking bike Strider

Strider Sport 2-in-1 rocking bike, $249.98, for 6-18 months, helps with balance and strength. Includes no-tools adjustable features and the rocking base that can be detached to transform into a balance bike once the little one is ready.

Cat Parade gel crayons by Ooly Ooly

Cat Parade gel crayons, $18.99 for set of 12. Fun cat tops, but the real treat is how smoothly the gel crayon colors. And with a brush and water, these crayons create a watercolor effect.

Home and Away detergent bundle Nonaste

Home and Away detergent bundle by Nonaste, $28.88, for active people who want to smell good after sweating up a storm. Bundle includes 32-ounce bottle of performance Zen Fresh Detergent and three travel-sized bottles. On the road, toss your dirty gear in the sink with a little Zen, let it sit for 20 minutes, rinse and hang it to dry. No agitation needed.

Studio Creator 360 Canal Toys

Studio Creator 360° video maker kit, $54.99. Rotating light and phone holder with motion-tracking base and app lets light and camera follow you full circle and you can record hands-free while you move. Light color and brightness can be adjusted.

Dillys pickled veggies Ampersand Studios

Dillys pickled veggies, $11 a bottle. Pickled veggies come in a wide variety from this Kuna, Idaho, shop. Carrots, beans, asparagus and more, spicy or mild. You can also buy a Christmas tree pickle ornament.

Heatable Huggable Sloth Gamago

Heatable, huggable sloth by Gamago, $27.05. Microwaveable, lavender-scented sloth (other shapes available) to warm you up or to put on sore muscles. Choose a cat, an avocado, a milkshake, a fried egg or something else entirely. Prices vary.

Steampunk Wall Clock Wooden.City

Steampunk Wall Clock model kit by Wooden.City, $59.90. Build it yourself, then hang it and watch it keep time.

Santa’s Kindness Ornament Demdaco

Santa’s Kindness Ornament, $39.99. Scan the QR code and Santa magically appears. Daily video messages from Santa Dec. 1 to Christmas Day. Includes kindness journal and daily prompts to help spread kindness.

So Slime Marble Twist N Slime Mixer Canal Toys

So Slime Marble Twist N Slime Mixer, $29.99. Mix your own with this mixer, premade slime, colorant and decorations. Includes mixer, mixing bowl, enough premade white slime, color powder and style decorations for six slime creations, a label sheet and directions.

George Strait concert tickets Jill Trunnell

George Strait concert tickets for the 2024 tour, featuring Chris Stapleton and Little Big Town. When we looked, tickets were available in some cities, including Salt Lake. Prices vary by location and seating. Or check out other beloved acts. Tickets fit easily in stockings.

Future Fans Football FutureFans.com

Future Fans Football, $59.99, is a storybook-led introduction to football for kids. Campers at Camp Rallyhoo learn football in unexpected ways — like a ring toss game, a scavenger hunt and even eating cookies! Includes a storybook, activity book and five games and toys.

Crazy Aaron’s Land of Dough Crazy Aaron’s

Crazy Aaron’s Land of Dough, $15 for a 7-ounce cup of dough, each one unique. Or choose Thinking Putty instead. Land of Dough holds its shape, is moldable and has been a kid favorite for years.

VAVA night light VAVA

Vava Night Light, $29.99. Made of toy-grade materials, the dimmable night light has smooth touch control and emits a soft calming glow. Eight colors to choose from, with a rechargeable battery and a one-hour timer.

Sensory Play Jar Glo Pals

Sensory Play Jar + Pick Up Pals, $17-20, light-up sensory jar filled with colorful shapes, made with dual handles for easy holding. Engage little ones’ motor skills with sensory tools including teeny tongs for picking up bathtime toys.

Deseret Magazine Deseret Magazine

Deseret Magazine, $29 for 1 year, 10 issues. Subscribe at https://simplecirc.com/subscribe/deseret-magazine.

Etekcity luggage scale Etekcity.com

Etekcity luggage scale, $12.98. Digital and lightweight, so you can tuck it in your bag when you’re done weighing it. A luggage scale is a traveler’s must-have.

Smarter Sleep Sound Machine RAPTbaby.com

RAPTbaby Smarter Sleep Sound Machine, $59.99, designed by a neuroscientist, masks noises while supporting children’s language development by providing particular sound stimuli. Eight soothing tracks.

Tyriqa the Techie doll Theodoragirls.com

Tyriqa, the Techie, $59.99, is one of the Theodora S.T.E.A.M dolls — sold individually. She’s the techie. Other S.T.E.A.M. dolls are a scientist, an artist, a mathematician and an engineer. The 15-inch dolls each come with a defined set of characteristics, an activity book and stickers.