High school girls soccer: Deseret News 2023 6A all-state team

Note: The Deseret News all-state teams are based on coaches’ votes from a list of nominated players from each team.

Ms. Soccer

Bella Devey, Lone Peak, Jr., MF

Recorded 11 goals and 12 assists for state champs. UNC commit.

6A Player of the Year

Kate Denney, Lone Peak, Jr., MF

Engine of team, 10 goals and five assists. BYU commit.

6A First Team

Forwards

Rachel Boren, Skyridge, Jr. — 16 goals, six assists.

Kya Newton, Mountain Ridge, So. — 15 goals, 11 assists.

Samantha Sellers, Lone Peak, Jr. — 17 goals, 13 assists.

Abby Affleck, Syracuse, Jr. — 15 goals.

Midfielders

Lucy Kesler, American Fork, Jr. — 15 goals, five assists.

Brooklyn Phongsavath, Davis, Jr. — Eight goals, three assists.

Naia Tanuvasa, Lone Peak, Sr. — D-mid, great in air.

Erin Dahl, Lehi, Sr. — Three game-winning goals.

Defenders

Brooke Gardner, Skyridge, Sr. — Center back, 267 steals.

Ruby Lee, Lone Peak, Jr. — Great 1v1 defender.

Brinn Beck, Lone Peak, Sr. — CB on team that allowed eight goals.

Cadence Packer, Davis, Jr. — Team allowed only 11 goals.

Keepers

Eliza Collings, Lone Peak, So. — 16 shutouts, eight goals against.

Elesha Magley, Davis, Sr. — Seven shutouts.

6A Second Team

Forwards

Brooke Hendricks, Lone Peak, Jr.

Camila Palafox, Copper Hills, Fr.

Jocelyn Wright, Mountain Ridge, Jr.

Jersee Clapier, Layton, Sr.

Midfielders

Sydney Torres, Copper Hills, Jr.

Calli Holje, Layton, So.

Avery Thal, Davis, Sr.

Sophie Eckery, American Fork, Sr.

Defenders

Kayla McBride, Layton, Sr.

Malia Tuitavuki, Pleasant Grove, Sr.

Shaye Neal, Corner Canyon, Sr.

Chelsie Johnson, American Fork, Jr.

Keepers

Aspen Fraser, Copper Hills, Jr.

Sarah Newman, Pleasant Grove, Sr.

6A Honorable Mention

Forwards

Elise Jepson, Corner Canyon, Sr.

Brenna Arauzo, Copper Hills, Jr.

Tess Livingston, Pleasant Grove, Jr.

Julie Huddleston, American Fork, So.

Callie Price, Weber, Sr.

Midfielders

Amanda Caswell, Skyridge, Sr.

AJ Heap, Weber, Sr.

Emmalee Christensen, Riverton, Sr.

Lila Millward, American Fork, Jr.

Faith Nydegger, American Fork, Jr.

Kelsie Peterson, Mountain Ridge, Jr.

Defenders

Emmy Crowley, Copper Hills, Jr.

Eden Jones, American Fork, So.

Hadley Leonard, Mountain Ridge, Sr.

Brindee Jones, Riverton, Jr.

Alexa Gorton, Layton, Sr.

Lizzie Westwood, Riverton, Sr.

Keepers

Emmy McKeon, Farmington, Sr.

Savannah Putman, Layton, Sr.