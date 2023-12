High school girls soccer: Deseret News 2023 5A all-state team

Note: The Deseret News all-state teams are based on coaches’ votes from a list of nominated players from each team.

5A Player of the Year

Mika Krommenhoek, Maple Mountain, Sr., MF

Defensive mid led state champs with five goals, 15 assists.

5A First Team

Forwards

Lily Hall, Skyline, Sr. — 20 goals.

Belle Sorensen, Bountiful, So. — 17 goals, six assists.

Mattie Neves, Springville, So. — 24 goals.

Cassidy Andrews, Clearfield, Sr. — 16 goals.

Midfielders

Sophie Neves, Springville, Sr. — Seven goals, 18 assists.

Anna Neff, Olympus, So. — Eight goals, two assists.

Caroline Hellewell, Bountiful, Sr. — 16 goals, 16 assists.

Ella Hall, Skyline, Sr. — Seven goals, six assists.

Defenders

Hope Munson, Olympus, Jr. — 12 goals, four assists.

Callie Blaylock, East, Sr. — Center back, three goals, three assists.

Chase Dean, Maple Mountain, Sr. — Anchored defense.

Jane Woolley, Wasatch, Sr. — Fast, ball winner.

Keepers

Anya Gulley, Maple Mountain, So. — Six shutouts.

Daisy Williams, Bountiful, Sr. — Nine shutouts.

5A Second Team

Forwards

Oakley Anderson, Woods Cross, Sr.

Kesley Jewkes, Maple Mountain, Jr.

Sarah Oyler, Timpview, Sr.

Analena Jacob, Brighton, Sr.

Midfielders

Berkley Binggeli, Wasatch, Sr.

Erin Cate, Clearfield, Sr.

Eliza Doxey, Timpview, Sr.

Jenna Nichols, Skyline, Sr.

Defenders

Oakley Jensen, Bountiful, Sr.

Dani Lunceford, Olympus, Sr.

Bailey Brown, Brighton, Jr.

Hadley Delaney, Skyline, Jr.

Keepers

Kate Ockene, East, Jr.

Joss Baker, Olympus, Jr.

5A Honorable Mention

Forwards

Ellyse Kessler, Bountiful, Sr.

Rhea Pearson, East, Sr.

Oakley Zenger, Brighton, So.

Ruth Swain, Maple Mountain, Sr.

Ellie Karl, Wasatch, Fr.

Kaydence Barber, Box Elder, Sr.

Midfielders

Addison Feldman, East, Fr.

Callie Bontempo, Olympus, Sr.

Eliza Smith, Highland, Jr.

Paige Christensen, Brighton, Jr.

Reese Myers, Wasatch, Sr.

Emily Dachenhausen, Alta, Sr.

Defenders

Maddie Greenhalgh, Highland, Sr.

Hannah Bailey, Maple Mountain, Sr.

Victoria Espinoza, Kearns, Jr.

Londyn Green, Brighton, So.

Clara Love, Skyline, Sr.

Deja Evans, Woods Cross, Sr.

Keepers

Antonia Dunn, Wasatch, Sr.

Emma Beavin, Cedar Valley, Sr.