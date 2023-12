High school girls soccer: Deseret News 2023 4A all-state team

Note: The Deseret News all-state teams are based on coaches’ votes from a list of nominated players from each team.

4A Player of the Year

Austin Miller, Green Canyon, Sr., MF

Led Green Canyon to state title with 15 goals, six assists.

4A First Team

Forwards

Gracee Alders, Stansbury, Sr. — 27 goals, 10 assists.

Ashlee Harris, Snow Canyon, Sr. — 16 goals, 15 assists.

Lauren Kindt, Park City, Jr. — 14 goals, 10 assists.

Kyleigh Hastings, Green Canyon, Jr. — Six goals, eight assists.

Midfielders

Chloe Sadler, Green Canyon, Fr. — Eight goals, nine assists.

Ellie Hendrix, Desert Hills, Sr. — 19 goals, 21 assists.

Capriel Winder, Green Canyon, Jr. — 10 goals, six assists.

Mia Lopez, Logan, Jr. — 17 goals, eight assists.

Defenders

Bella Goble, Green Canyon, Sr. — Center back, part of 13 clean sheets.

Sydnee Zollinger, Ridgeline, Sr. — Center back, five goals on free kicks.

Samantha Park, Crimson Cliffs, Sr. — Three-year starter.

Remy Rogers, Park City, Sr. — Captain, emotional leader.

Keepers

Ivy Wengreen, Green Canyon, Sr. — 12 shutouts.

Emma McIff, Timpanogos, Sr. — 13 shutouts.

4A Second Team

Forwards

Sariah Taeoalii, Murray, Sr.

Emma Glenn, Uintah, So.

Abby Hanton, Park City, Jr.

Haley Hutchins, Timpanogos, Jr.

Midfielders

Brenli Wolford, Ridgeline, Sr.

Emie Major, Stansbury, So.

Lilly Wittwer, Snow Canyon, Sr.

Hadli Barrera, Mountain Crest, Jr.

Defenders

Esperanza Call, Stansbury, Sr.

Adele Faller, Timpanogos, Sr.

Karleigh Wheeler, Green Canyon, Sr.

Ava Talaeai, Murray, Jr.

Keepers

Olivia Johnson, Park City, Jr.

Tess Peterson, Desert Hills, So.

4A Honorable Mention

Forwards

Quinci Smith, Crimson Cliffs, Jr.

Kenzie Colunga, Jordan, Sr.

Katelyn Jensen, Green Canyon, Jr.

Brooklyn Bradley, Orem, Sr.

Gracie Meeds, Bear River, Jr.

Isabelle Bramble, Mountain View, So.

Midfielders

Malia Jessop, Timpanogos, Jr.

Paisley Hinton, Crimson Cliffs, Sr.

Kate Shirts, Mountain View, Sr.

Mary Roberts, Timpanogos, Sr.

Zoey Glenn, Uintah, Sr.

Kendall Hassel, Park City, Sr.

Defenders

Taygen Overall, Desert Hills, Sr.

Jessica McKeachnie, Uintah, Sr.

Summer Sofonia, Mountain Crest, Jr.

Georgia King, Timpanogos, Jr.

Sierra Bryan, Mountain View, Sr.

Bentli Barrera, Mountain Crest, Jr.

Keepers

Kenadee Richey, Crimson Cliffs, Sr.

Addison Back, Hillcrest, Jr.

June Joseph, Jordan, Fr.