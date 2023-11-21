Montverde’s Cooper Flagg, top high school basketball player in the country, showcases talent at Pleasant Grove tournament

Box score

The inaugural day of the 5 For The Fight National Hoopfest featured a dominant performance from the Montverde Academy out of Florida as it convincingly beat Wasatch Academy from Utah, 88-53, in a game broadcast on ESPN+.

Cooper Flagg, who recently reclassified to the Class of 2024 as the top-ranked prospect, stole the spotlight on Monday night. The Duke commit showcased his skills in a packed Pleasant Grove gym with an atmosphere filled with excitement. Rarely is a gym so focused on a one-player pregame, but with each rotation of the layup line, more energy radiated throughout the crowd. Similar to the beginning stages of NBA Summer League, diehard basketball fans gathered to catch a glimpse of elite talent and the future — many believe Flagg could be the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.

“We love traveling throughout the country, playing against the best teams in great atmospheres where the gym is packed. People want to see good talent and good basketball. We had a good enthusiastic crowd at the game today,” said Montverde coach Kevin Boyle.

Montverde’s starting lineup also features standout players like 12th-ranked Derik Queen (Maryland), 13th-ranked Asa Newell (Georgia), 15th-ranked Liam McNeeley (Indiana), and 31st-ranked Rob Wright (Baylor). McNeeley’s hot start — marked by an and-one on the opening possession and an impressive 21-point night on 8-for-9 shooting — set the tone for the Eagles.

1 of 18 2 of 18 3 of 18 4 of 18 5 of 18 6 of 18 7 of 18 8 of 18 9 of 18 10 of 18 11 of 18 12 of 18 13 of 18 14 of 18 15 of 18 16 of 18 17 of 18 18 of 18

Wright, named the player of the game, contributed significantly with 15 points and an impressive 11 assists. His offensive control along with defensive intensity sparked a late first quarter run, allowing the Eagles to build a 21-10 lead after the first quarter.

Flagg quietly dominated throughout the game, displaying his versatility and ability to impact winning without the ball in his hands. He finished with 19 points, nine rebounds, and six assists after a slow start. Notably, a brilliant off-handed bounce pass through traffic to Derik Queen for an easy dunk showcased Flagg’s court vision.

Isiah Harwell and John Mobley, an Ohio State commit, led Wasatch Academy’s offensive efforts, combining for 28 points.

Monteverde will again play at Pleasant Grove High School on Tuesday at 6 p.m. MST, taking on American Fork, last year’s 6A runner-ups.

“We have a lot of respect for American Fork. They beat Sunrise at this event last year and we played them 3-4 years ago so we know they are consistently a good program. A lot of the kids there are very fundamental.” said Boyle. “They might not have the same athleticism we have, but because of that they have learned how to box out early, they have learned how to pass and cut, they have learned how to use the perimeter shot and shot fakes. So those teams can be more difficult to match up with us.”

Monday’s action also saw Link Academy, Mo., the defending national champions, pick up a 74-60 win over Canyon International Academy, Ariz. behind top-5 recruit Tre Johnson, who recently committed to Texas. He finished with 18 points, four rebounds and four assists while knocking down four 3-pointers.

The nightcap on Tuesday at 8 p.m. will see Link Academy matchup up with AZ Compass Prep out of Arizona in a rematch of the GEICO Nationals this past April.

