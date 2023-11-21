Utah municipal election results: See the winners of Tuesday’s mayoral, city council races

Several Utah cities have close election races, with just dozens or hundreds of votes dividing the potential winners.
Orem saw a heated few weeks coming up to the election, with dueling political action committees fighting for power after one group swept the primaries. The Stronger Orem PAC also claimed the opposing PAC, Stand For Orem, has been using “fearmongering” tactics ever since the primaries to try to regain control.
In early results, candidates endorsed by Stronger Orem — Jeffrey Lambson, Chris Killpack and Jenn Gale — have taken the lead, all garnering more than 7,200 votes while the other three candidates had 7,000 or less.
“We recognize there was an excellent group of candidates who highly engaged the community. We are gratified that our candidates appear to have won. Their message throughout the campaign was of respect and civility and we look forward to the full council working together collaboratively in serving all the residents of Orem,” Stronger Orem said in a statement to KSL.com late Tuesday.
Another contest for which people are anxiously awaiting results is the Ogden mayoral race. In the primaries, Taylor Knuth and Ben Nadolski beat out the rest of the candidates with Knuth winning by a 168-vote margin.
Tuesday’s election, however, sees Nadolski taking an early lead by 936 votes.
“There are thousands more ballots to be counted, and no matter the outcome, it is an honor to be a part of the democratic process. We’re in touch with the county clerk and will have more to say when all of the votes are processed. In the meantime, I’m looking forward to spending time with my family and wish everyone a happy Thanksgiving,” Knuth said in a statement late Tuesday.
Here are the results as of Wednesday afternoon:
Salt Lake County
Alta Town Council at-large (2 seats)
- Elise Morgan, 55
- Dan Schilling, 40
- Sheridan J. Davis, 39
Bluffdale City Council at-large (3 seats)
- Steve Austin, 1,218
- Gregory D. Wilding, 1,193
- Mark Hales, 1,161
- Alan W. Lord, 1,156
- Billy Hesterman, 1,074
- Eric R. Hawker, 544
Bluffdale Proposition 13: Shall Bluffdale city be authorized to levy an initial tax rate in the Fire and Police Protection Fund in the amount sufficient to generate an increase in tax revenue of $569,520 for the fiscal year 2023-2024 as budgeted, adopted and approved by Bluffdale city?
- No, 1,423
- Yes, 1,287
Brighton Town Council at-large (2 seats)
- Jeffery S. Bossard, 103
- Lise Sorensen Brunhart, 83
- Gavan Ganung, 63
- Adrienne Aldous, 47
Copperton Metro Township Council at-large A
- Kathleen Ray Bailey, 106
Copperton Metro Township Council at-large B
- Sean Clayton, 86
Copperton Metro Township Council at-large C
- Tessa Stitzer, 121
Cottonwood Heights City Council District 1
- Matt Holton, 1,044
- Jen Cottam, 777
Cottonwood Heights City Council District 2
- Suzanne Hyland, 869
- Sharon Daurelle, 793
Draper City Council at-large (3 seats)
- Fred Lowry, 3,914
- Cal Roberts, 3,845
- Bryn Heather Johnson, 2,990
- Jordan Davis, 1,701
- Lucky T. Bovo, 1,040
- Terry Smith, 1,000
Emigration Canyon Metro Township Council at-large (3 seats)
- Catherine M Harris, 285
- Jennifer Hawkes, 270
- David Paul Brems, 264
- Tyler Tippets, 158
Herriman City Council District 1
- Jared Henderson, 729
- Chris Roberts, 630
Herriman City Council District 4
- Steven L. Shields, 810
- Matt Bello, 418
Holladay City Council District 4
- Drew B. Quinn, 963
- Matthew Collin Tracy, 383
Kearns Metro Township Council District 1
- Jesse Valdez, 191
- Patrick Daniel Schaeffer, 184
Kearns Metro Township Council District 3
- Chrystal Butterfield, 370
- Christopher James Geertsen, 138
Kearns Metro Township Council District 5
- Kelly Bush, 405
Midvale City Council District 1 - Ranked Choice Round 1
- Bonnie Billings, 547
- Dustin Snow, 221
- Ben Umeadi, 125
Midvale City Council District 2
- Paul Glover, 572
Midvale City Council District 3 - Ranked Choice Round 2
- Heidi Robinson, 371
- Evan Feinberg, 324
- Bart Benson, eliminated
Millcreek City Council District 3 - Ranked Choice Round 1
- Cheri Jackson, 2,526
- Scott Springer, 447
- David F. Holz, 309
Murray City Council District 1
- Paul Pickett, 643
- David W. Rodgers, 418
Murray City Council District 3
- Rosalba Dominguez, 1,001
- Clark Bullen, 874
Murray City Council District 5
- Adam Hock, 1,363
- Garry “CPA” Hrechkosy, 1,047
Riverton City Council District 1
- Andy Pierucci, 378
Riverton City Council District 2
- Troy McDougal, 834
- David Gatti, 809
Riverton City Council District 5
- Spencer Haymond, 988
- Steven Winters, 587
Salt Lake City Council 2
- Alejandro “Ale” Puy, 1,811
Salt Lake City Council 4 - Ranked Choice Round 2
- Eva Lopez Chavez, 1,991
- Ana Valdemoros, 1,806
- Clayton Scrivner, eliminated
Salt Lake City Council 6 - Ranked Choice Round 2
- Dan Dugan, 4,063
- Taymour B. Semnani, 3,157
- James Alfandre, eliminated
Salt Lake City Council 7
- Sarah Young, 3,559
- Molly Jones, 3,096
Salt Lake City mayor - Ranked Choice Round 1
- Erin Mendenhall, 22,346
- Ross C. “Rocky” Anderson, 12,964
- Michael Valentine, 2,507
Sandy City Council 2
- Alison Stroud, 2,559
Sandy City Council 4
- Marci Houseman, 2,117
- Scott Earl, 1,973
Sandy City Council at-large (2 seats)
- Cyndi Sharkey, 7,632
- Aaron Dekeyzer, 6,669
- Jim Bennett, 5,853
- Brooke Chirstensen, 4,867
South Jordan City Council 1
- Patrick Harris, 1,229
South Jordan City Council 2
- Kathie L. Johnson, 2,016
- Laurel Bevans, 1,229
South Jordan City Council 4
- Tamara Zander, 1,274
South Salt Lake City Council 1
- Leanne Huff, 419
- Jeanette Potter, 162
South Salt Lake City Council 4
- Portia Mila, 279
- Nick Mitchell, 277
South Salt Lake City Council 5
- Paul Sanchez, 247
South Salt Lake City Council at-large
- Natalie Pinkney, 1,792
- Conrad N. Campos, 540
Taylorsville City Council 1
- Ernest Glen Burgess, 972
- Dennis Sanok, 526
Taylorsville City Council 2
- Curt Cochran, 898
Taylorsville City Council 3
- Anna Barbieri, 1,084
West Jordan City Council 1
- Chad Lamb, 2,148
- Rulon Green, 1,198
West Jordan City Council 2
- Bob Bedore, 1,808
- Gary Leany, 1,515
West Jordan City Council 3
- Zach Jacob, 1,691
- Sterling Morris, 839
West Jordan City Council 4
- Kent Shelton, 1,939
- David F. Pack, 1,445
West Jordan mayor
- Dirk Burton, 7,654
- Kayleen Whitelock, 5,105
West Valley City Council 1
- Tom Huynh, 988
- Marni Lefevre, 822
West Valley City Council 3
- Will Whetstone, 1,342
- Heidi Roggenbuck, 1,041
West Valley City Council at-large
- Don Christensen, 5,998
- Sophia Hawes-Tingey, 4,208
White City Metro Township Council at-large (3 seats)
- Paulina F. Flint, 537
- Greg Shelton, 511
- Tyler Huish, 410
- Howard F. Van Horn II, 345
- NIck J. West, 232
Copperton Improvement District at-large trustee (3 seats)
- Leanne Peterson Heagren, 82
- Harvey Seal, 75
- Rebecca A. Blackburn, 74
- Royce Charles Fewkes, 30
- Richard J. Cude, 24
- Trevor Patrick, 19
Cottonwood Improvement District at-large trustee (2 seats)
- James Durrant, 8,003
- Wesley J. Fisher, 7,735
- Mark R. Katter, 6,598
Kearns Improvement District at-large trustee
- Gregory R Christensen, 1,714
- Royce Gibson, 1,270
Magna Water District at-large trustee
- Dan L Stewart, 1,554
- Shawn Ron Wall, 877
Midvalley Improvement District at-large trustee
- Ron Sperry, 1,560
- Jon West, 1,268
Mount Olympus Improvement District at-large trustee
- Michele Rivera, 9,458
- James W. Carter, 5,060
Taylorsville-Bennion Improvement District Division 2 trustee
- Matt Swensen, 1,142
- Erica Faircloth, 982
Davis County
Bountiful City Council (3 seats)
- Kate Bradshaw, 7,151
- Richard Higginson, 5,052
- Matt Murri, 4,988
- Bob Lindsay, 3,623
- Chase Hathaway, 2,207
- Harrison Smith, 1,101
Clearfield City Council (3 seats)
- Dakota Wurth, 1,112
- Megan Ratchford, 1,110
- Nike K Peterson, 1,015
- Chris J. Uccardi, 922
- Royal Bateman, 486
Clinton City Council (3 seats)
- Spencer Arave, 1,745
- Austin Gray, 1,571
- Dane Searle, 1,428
- J. Stark, 1,269
- Anthony O. “Tony” Thompson, 1,046
Farmington City Council (3 seats)
- Amy Shumway, 3,047
- Scott Isaacson, 2,702
- Roger Child, 2,241
- Rebecca Wayment, 1,911
- Rachel Stuker, 627
- Laverne Schraedel, 627
Fruit Heights City Council (3 seats)
- Eileen S. Moss, 832
- Caroline Eichelberger, 206
- Mark G Cottrell, 659
- Gary Anderson, 624
- R. Shon Stevenson, 601
Kaysville City Council (3 seats)
- Mike Blackham, 2,941
- Nate Jackson, 2,612
- John Swan Adams, 2,762
- Don Coleman, 1,960
- Tim Allen Hodges, 1,755
Layton City Council (3 seats)
- Clint Morris, 5,814
- Zach Bloxham, 5,438
- Dave Thomas, 4,792
- Mike Kolendrianos, 3,231
- Teresa Stokes, 2,598
- Elicia Clegg, 2,054
North Salt Lake City Council (3 seats)
- Tammy Clayton, 1,845
- Ted M. Knowlton, 1,664
- Suzette Jackson, 1,183
- Leslie Clark, 1,085
- Peter Wirthlin, 893
- Collin Larson, 776
Syracuse City Council (3 seats)
- Paul Watson, 2,271
- Brett D. Cragun, 2,059
- Julie Robertson, 1,953
- Drake Mailes, 1,318
West Bountiful City Council (3 seats)
- Jenn Nielsen, 914
- Dell Butterfield, 735
- James L. Ahlstrom, 771
- Rodney J. Wood, 674
- Richmond S. Thornley, 366
West Point City Council (3 seats)
- Annette Judd, 1,075
- Trent W. Yarbrough, 967
- Jerry G. Chatterton, 913
- Jeremy Strong, 893
- Scott Wolford, 825
Woods Cross City Council (3 seats)
- Julie Checketts, 1,134
- Matthew B. Terry, 949
- Wallace O. Larrabee, 893
- Muskan Walia, 477
- Eric Alan Jones, 394
- Patrick A. Aron, 214
Benchland Water District trustee (3 seats)
- Paul J. Hirst, 2,186
- Bradley Bornemeier, 1,901
- Kenneth Spencer, 1,775
- Ralph L. Reeves, 1,729
Central Davis Sewer District trustee (2 seats)
- Carol Page, 6,002
- Steven Brough, 5,186
- Romelio Ortiz, 2,774
Mutton Hollow Improvement District trustee (2 seats)
- Justin Logan, 124
- Clifford Hokanson, 105
- Marilee Mason, 71
South Davis Water District trustee
- Elaine Oaks, 807
- Melvin Jerry Hawley, 778
South Weber Water Improvement District board member (2 seats)
- Jeff Monroe (unopposed, declared elected on Oct. 16)
- Darren E. Hess (unopposed, declared elected on Oct. 16)
Clinton Proposition 10: Shall Clinton city, Utah, be authorized to impose a 0.1% sales and use tax to fund park improvements, recreational improvements, and cultural facilities and organizations for Clinton city?
- Yes, 1,889
- No, 1,081
Washington County
Apple Valley mayor
- Michel Lee Farrar, 187
- Walter Earl Josey, 83
Apple Valley Town Council (2 seats)
- Janet Prentice, 192
- Barratt Eric Nielson, 169
- Margaret Ososki, 83
- Raymond Lester Jessop, 62
Enterprise City Council (3 seats)
- Roy Adams, 233
- Bill Fowler, 200
- Delbert Staheli, 155
- Jared J Bollinger, 143
- Mikehel Murphy, 140
- Yvonne Colby, 107
Hildale City Council (3 seats)
- Luke Merideth, 61
- Jvar Dutson, 59
- Lawrence Barlow, 52
- Darlene Stubbs, 57
- Jared Nicol, 27
- Derick Holm, 15
Hurricane City Council (3 seats)
- Clark R. Fawcett, 1,862
- Drew Ellerman, 1,734
- Joseph Prete, 1,706
- Amy C. Werrett, 1,612
- Stephen Lemmon, 1,541
- David L. Sanders, 1,257
Ivins City Council (3 seats)
- Sharon Gillespie, 1,872
- Sharon Barton, 1,798
- Kevin M. Smith, 1,217
- Cheyne C. McDonald, 1,044
- Jenny Johnson, 918
- Paul Bryson, 644
La Verkin City Council (3 seats)
- Darren L. Prince, 411
- Micah T. Gubler, 397
- Richard M. Hirschi, 277
- Justin Gifford, 235
- Randy S. Jacques, 189
- Cody L. Barnes, 173
Rockville Town Council (2 seats)
- Megan Honer-Orton, 25
- Robin Smith, 25
- Layney Delange, 18
Santa Clara City Council (3 seats)
- Jarrett Waite, 1,128
- David Pond, 940
- Leina Mathis, 647
Springdale Town Council (2 seats)
- Pat Campbell, 124
- Kyla Topham, 111
- Noel Benson, 70
St. George City Council (3 seats)
- Steve Kemp, 10,350
- Jimmie B. Hughes, 10,098
- Dannielle Larkin, 9,399
- Paula Smith, 8,234
- Brad Bennett, 8,196
Virgin Town Council (2 seats)
- April McKeon, 170
- Marci Holm, 145
- Cameron Spendlove, 103
- Gene Garate, 92
Washington City Council (3 seats)
- Kurt F. Ivie, 3,325
- Craig Coats, 3,152
- Ben Leamon Martinsen, 2,385
- Troy G. Belliston, 2,942
- Ed Tracey, 1,923
St. George City Special Bond Election: Shall the City Council of the city of St. George, Utah, be authorized to issue general obligation bonds in a principal amount not to exceed $29 million to pay all or a portion of the costs of acquiring, constructing and improving trails, parks, and recreation facilities and amenities throughout the city, for the purpose of connecting communities and revitalizing existing facilities; said bonds to be due and payable in not to exceed 25 years from the date of issuance of the bonds?
- Yes, 11,233
- No, 6,334
Summit County
Park City Council (3 seats)
- Ryan Dickey, 1,621
- Ed Parigian, 1,196
- Bill Ciraco, 1,055
- Bob Sertner, 969
- Matthew Nagie, 891
- John Greenfield, 481
Park City Recreational Facilities Bond Question: Shall Park City, Utah, be authorized to issue general obligation bonds in the amount not to exceed $30 million, for the purpose of financing all or a portion of the costs associated with constructing, improving, furnishing, and equipping new and existing city recreational facilities?
- Yes, 1,042
- No, 1,308
Kamas City Council (3 seats)
- Monica K. Blazzard, 283
- Leslie C Staples, 272
- Larry Gines, 248
- Justin Reber, 136
South Summit Fire District Commission (2 seats)
- Thayne D. Stembridge, 866
- Julie Anna Black, 854
- Larry Leifson, 696
- David Ure, 462
Oakley City Council (3 seats)
- Dave Neff, 319
- Joe B. Frazier, 273
- Tom Smart, 203
- Kelly Edwards, 163
- Kerbee Leavitt Atkinson, 154
Coalville City Council (3 seats)
- Lynn Wood, 204
- Shaun H. Powis, 187
- Brandon Brady, 148
- Stefanie Bowen, 136
- Tyler Rowser, 93
- Cindy Padgett, 87
Snyderville Basin Water Reclamation District trustee
- Robert “Bob” Richer, 2,099
- Kevin Williams, 588
Utah County
Alpine City Council (3 seats)
- Jessica Smuin, 1,238
- Brent C. Rummler, 1,219
- Chrissy Hannemann, 1,135
- Jeremiah Jewkes, 911
- Pamela Pamela, 399
American Fork City Council (3 seats)
- Clark Preston Taylor, 2,652
- Tim Holley, 2,452
- Ernie John, 2,078
- Kenneth W. Sumison, 1,728
- Jeff Shorter, 1,570
Cedar Fort City Council Seat C
- Jed Berry, 39
Cedar Fort City Council Seat D
- Travis Giles, 48
Cedar Hills City Council (3 seats)
- Kelly Smith, 819
- Mike Geddes, 698
- Bob Morgan, 619
- Mark Nelson, 451
Eagle Mountain City Council (3 seats)
- Melissa Clark, 1,837
- Rich Wood, 1,588
- Jared R. Gray, 1,469
- Craig Whiting, 1,026
- Scott Ferre, 703
- Angeline Washburn, 685
Fairfield mayor
- Hollie C. McKinney, 51
- Brad Gurney, 34
Fairfield City Council Seat A
- Michael Weber, 69
- Alina Pringle, 16
Fairfield City Council Seat B
- Tyler Thomas, 78
Fairfield City Council Seat D
- Richard Cameron, 79
Genola City Council (2 seats)
- Curtis G. Thomas, 116
- Neil Brown, 77
- Stan Judd, 61
- Corinne Aagard, 32
- Bryan Leroy, 4
Goshen City Council (2 seats)
- Randy Thomas, 119
- Jonathan William Maclee, 52
- David P. Okelberry, 41
- Charles Pipkin, 26
Highland City Council (3 seats)
- Brittney P. Bills, 1,576
- Kim Rodela, 1,541
- Doug Cortney, 998
- Liz Rice, 665
- Jon Lefrandt, 400
- Wesley Warren, 191
Lehi City Council (3 seats)
- Michelle Stallings, 1,578
- Paige Albrecht, 1,413
- Heather Newall, 1,106
- Nicole Kunze, 900
- Kenneth Roberts, 787
- K. Casey Glade, 550
Lindon City Council (3 seats)
- Steve Stewart, 1,414
- Cole Hooley, 1,248
- Lincoln Jacobs, 1,161
- Bret D. Frampton, 1,096
Mapleton City Council (3 seats)
- Therin Garrett, 1,572
- Jessica Egbert, 1,386
- Leslie Jones, 1,386
- Samuel Bernard, 796
- Teresa Brunson, 463
Orem City Council (3 seats)
- Jeffrey K. Lambson, 7,788
- Jenn Gale, 7,347
- Chris Killpack, 7,282
- Crystal Muhlestein, 6,696
- Matt McKell, 6,179
- Spencer Rands, 4,914
Payson City Council (3 seats)
- Brian V. Hulet, 596
- Ryan Rowley, 560
- Anne Moss, 237
- Lacee Mae Smith, 238
- Tyler William Moore, 165
- Easton Brady, 150
- Kirk Beecher, 144
- Teancum J. Clark, 98
- Carl Brines, 85
Pleasant Grove City Council (3 seats)
- Eric Jensen, 2,695
- Cyd LeMone, 2,649
- Steve Rogers, 2,521
- Brent Bullock, 2,044
- Greg Sorensen, 1,953
- Denise Trickler, 1,425
Provo City Council District 1
- Craig Christensen, 1,874
- Stan Jensen, 1,212
Provo City Council District 3
- Becky Bogdin, 1,088
- David Lewis, 691
Provo City Council District 4
- Travis Hoban, 1,314
Provo City Council citywide 2
- Gary Garrett, 4,677
- McKay R. Jensen, 4,223
Salem City Council (3 seats)
- Tim De Graw, 1,070
- Cynthia Deveraux Rees, 1,015
- Paul Y. Taylor, 903
- Howard Chuntz, 784
- Alan Dale Hansen, 651
Santaquin City Council (3 seats)
- J. Travis Keel, 1,046
- D. Lynn Mecham, 685
- Brian Del Rosario, 666
- David Hathaway, 659
- Michael E. Romero, 566
- Bryan Mecham, 544
Saratoga Springs City Council (3 seats)
- Chris Carn, 2,202
- Lance Wadman, 1,778
- Audrey Barton, 1,701
- Kara Martin, 784
- K. Rand Max, 274
Spanish Fork City Council (3 seats)
- Stacy Beck, 3,239
- Landon Tooke, 2,766
- Jesse T. Cardon, 2,528
- Matt Barber, 2,374
- Mike Clayson, 2,091
- Jackie Larson, 1,502
Springville City Council (3 seats)
- Mindi Wright, 3,049
- Jacob Gregg Smith, 2,612
- Logan Millsap, 2,260
- Craig Conover, 1,909
- Hunter Huffman, 1,439
Vineyard City Council (2 seats)
- Jacob Holdaway, 408
- Sara Cameron, 336
- Cristy Welsh, 218
- Caden Rhoton, 149
- Natalie Harbin, 144
- Alexander Teemsma, 51
- Joshua Hendrix, 6
Woodland Hills City Council (3 seats)
- Kari L. Malkovich, 172
- Benjamin Hillyard, 76
- Brian Hutchings, 72
- Spencer A. Wells, 24
Weber County
Harrisville City Council at-large (3 seats)
- Karen Taylor-Fawcett, 568
- W. Grover Wihelmsen, 542
- Blair A. Christensen, 537
- Dan Gilboy, 442
Hooper mayor
- Sheri Bingham 1,172
- Greg Simpson, 842
Hooper City Council at-large (2 seats)
- Ryan R Hill, 971
- Dale R. Fowers, 965
- Cindy Cox, 921
- Kamie R. Hubbard, 887
Huntsville Town Council (2 seats)
- Bruce Ahlstrom, 109
- Lewis Johnson, 105
- Lee G Primm, 100
Marriot-Slaterville City Council District West
- Rob Smout, 176
- Corey M Smith, 54
North Ogden City Council at-large (3 seats)
- Christina Watson, 2,174
- Ryan Barker, 1,987
- Chris Pulver, 1,932
- Phillip D. Swanson, 1,545
- Tim Billings, 1,415
- Merrill Sunderland, 1,051
Ogden mayor
- Ben Nadolski, 5,339
- Taylor Knuth, 4,403
Ogden City Council at-large C
- Shaun Myers, 5,837
- J. Levi Andersen, 3,720
Ogden City Council District 2
- Richard Hyer, 1,282
Ogden City Council District 4
- Dave Graf, 2,055
- Steven Van Wagoner, 1,859
Plain City City Council at-large (3 seats)
- Chase Holmes, 436
- Jan Hadley Wilson, 859
- Miles Robinson, 455
- Adam David Favero, 793
- Rachael Beal, 658
- Melvin Buddy Sadler, 634
Pleasant View City Council at-large (3 seats)
- Ann Marker Arrington, 1,495
- Sara B. Urry, 1,335
- Dave Marriot, 1,130
- Derek L. Draper, 523
- Robert C. Knapp, 414
Riverdale City Council at-large (3 seats)
- Michael Richter, 782
- Steve Hilton, 725
- Karina Merrill, 723
- Alan D. Arnold, 721
Roy City Council at-large (3 seats)
- Ann Jackson, 2,860
- Joe K. Paul, 2,123
- Bryon K Saxton, 1,938
- Jeremy A Thompson, 1,658
- Benjamin Pearson, 1,637
- Claude W. Payne, 897
South Ogden City Council at-large (3 seats)
- Doug Stephens, 1,193
- Jeremy D. Howe, 1,187
- Jeanette C. Smyth, 1,138
- Sallee Orr, 897
- Eric Lee, 762
Uintah City Council at-large (2 seats)
- Daniel Larry Combe, 200
- Robert Hugh Guiller, 165
- Austin Bennion, 129
Washington Terrace City Council at-large (3 seats)
- Cheryl Parkinson, 924
- Zunayid Z. Zishan, 532
- Michael Thomas, 507
- F. Carey Seal, 468
- Brett DeGroot, 452
West Haven City Council at-large (3 seats)
- Carrie Call, 1,328
- Nina Morse, 1,059
- Kim Dixon, 1,021
- Clarence L Kelley, 886
- Jim McGregor, 720
- Sharon Hilton, 529
Tooele County
Grantsville City Council (3 seats)
- Heidi Hammond, 1,348
- Rhett Butler, 1,109
- Jeff C. Williams, 982
- Richard Farley, 795
- Whit Cook, 513
- Max D. Chavez, 477
Erda City Council District 1
- Scott Droubay, 122
- Kalem Sessions, 28
Erda City Council District 3
- Clyde Christensen, 116
- Jack “Buck” Peck, 75
Erda City Council District 5
- Sheldon B. Birch, 161
- Keith Toone, 109
Lake Point City Council (2 seats)
- Kathleen VonHatten, 362
- Kirk Pearson, 348
- Doyle Garrard, 322
Tooele City Council (3 seats)
- Melodi M. Gochis, 2,637
- Justin G. Brady, 2,577
- Ed Hansen, 2,425
- Tony F. Graf, 1,975
- Ryan J. Parker, 1,279
- Doug Yei, 1,039