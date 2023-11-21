Utah municipal election results: See the winners of Tuesday’s mayoral, city council races

Several Utah cities have close election races, with just dozens or hundreds of votes dividing the potential winners.

Orem saw a heated few weeks coming up to the election, with dueling political action committees fighting for power after one group swept the primaries. The Stronger Orem PAC also claimed the opposing PAC, Stand For Orem, has been using “fearmongering” tactics ever since the primaries to try to regain control.

In early results, candidates endorsed by Stronger Orem — Jeffrey Lambson, Chris Killpack and Jenn Gale — have taken the lead, all garnering more than 7,200 votes while the other three candidates had 7,000 or less.

“We recognize there was an excellent group of candidates who highly engaged the community. We are gratified that our candidates appear to have won. Their message throughout the campaign was of respect and civility and we look forward to the full council working together collaboratively in serving all the residents of Orem,” Stronger Orem said in a statement to KSL.com late Tuesday.

Another contest for which people are anxiously awaiting results is the Ogden mayoral race. In the primaries, Taylor Knuth and Ben Nadolski beat out the rest of the candidates with Knuth winning by a 168-vote margin.

Tuesday’s election, however, sees Nadolski taking an early lead by 936 votes.

“There are thousands more ballots to be counted, and no matter the outcome, it is an honor to be a part of the democratic process. We’re in touch with the county clerk and will have more to say when all of the votes are processed. In the meantime, I’m looking forward to spending time with my family and wish everyone a happy Thanksgiving,” Knuth said in a statement late Tuesday.

Here are the results as of Wednesday afternoon:

Salt Lake County

Alta Town Council at-large (2 seats)



Elise Morgan, 55

Dan Schilling, 40

Sheridan J. Davis, 39

Bluffdale City Council at-large (3 seats)



Steve Austin, 1,218

Gregory D. Wilding, 1,193

Mark Hales, 1,161

Alan W. Lord, 1,156

Billy Hesterman, 1,074

Eric R. Hawker, 544

Bluffdale Proposition 13: Shall Bluffdale city be authorized to levy an initial tax rate in the Fire and Police Protection Fund in the amount sufficient to generate an increase in tax revenue of $569,520 for the fiscal year 2023-2024 as budgeted, adopted and approved by Bluffdale city?



No, 1,423

Yes, 1,287

Brighton Town Council at-large (2 seats)



Jeffery S. Bossard, 103

Lise Sorensen Brunhart, 83

Gavan Ganung, 63

Adrienne Aldous, 47

Copperton Metro Township Council at-large A



Kathleen Ray Bailey, 106

Copperton Metro Township Council at-large B



Sean Clayton, 86

Copperton Metro Township Council at-large C



Tessa Stitzer, 121

Cottonwood Heights City Council District 1



Matt Holton, 1,044

Jen Cottam, 777

Cottonwood Heights City Council District 2



Suzanne Hyland, 869

Sharon Daurelle, 793

Draper City Council at-large (3 seats)



Fred Lowry, 3,914

Cal Roberts, 3,845

Bryn Heather Johnson, 2,990

Jordan Davis, 1,701

Lucky T. Bovo, 1,040

Terry Smith, 1,000

Emigration Canyon Metro Township Council at-large (3 seats)



Catherine M Harris, 285

Jennifer Hawkes, 270

David Paul Brems, 264

Tyler Tippets, 158

Herriman City Council District 1



Jared Henderson, 729

Chris Roberts, 630

Herriman City Council District 4



Steven L. Shields, 810

Matt Bello, 418

Holladay City Council District 4



Drew B. Quinn, 963

Matthew Collin Tracy, 383

Kearns Metro Township Council District 1



Jesse Valdez, 191

Patrick Daniel Schaeffer, 184

Kearns Metro Township Council District 3



Chrystal Butterfield, 370

Christopher James Geertsen, 138

Kearns Metro Township Council District 5



Kelly Bush, 405

Midvale City Council District 1 - Ranked Choice Round 1



Bonnie Billings, 547

Dustin Snow, 221

Ben Umeadi, 125

Midvale City Council District 2



Paul Glover, 572

Midvale City Council District 3 - Ranked Choice Round 2



Heidi Robinson, 371

Evan Feinberg, 324

Bart Benson, eliminated

Millcreek City Council District 3 - Ranked Choice Round 1



Cheri Jackson, 2,526

Scott Springer, 447

David F. Holz, 309

Murray City Council District 1



Paul Pickett, 643

David W. Rodgers, 418

Murray City Council District 3



Rosalba Dominguez, 1,001

Clark Bullen, 874

Murray City Council District 5



Adam Hock, 1,363

Garry “CPA” Hrechkosy, 1,047

Riverton City Council District 1



Andy Pierucci, 378

Riverton City Council District 2



Troy McDougal, 834

David Gatti, 809

Riverton City Council District 5



Spencer Haymond, 988

Steven Winters, 587

Salt Lake City Council 2



Alejandro “Ale” Puy, 1,811

Salt Lake City Council 4 - Ranked Choice Round 2



Eva Lopez Chavez, 1,991

Ana Valdemoros, 1,806

Clayton Scrivner, eliminated

Salt Lake City Council 6 - Ranked Choice Round 2



Dan Dugan, 4,063

Taymour B. Semnani, 3,157

James Alfandre, eliminated

Salt Lake City Council 7



Sarah Young, 3,559

Molly Jones, 3,096

Salt Lake City mayor - Ranked Choice Round 1



Erin Mendenhall, 22,346

Ross C. “Rocky” Anderson, 12,964

Michael Valentine, 2,507

Sandy City Council 2



Alison Stroud, 2,559

Sandy City Council 4



Marci Houseman, 2,117

Scott Earl, 1,973

Sandy City Council at-large (2 seats)



Cyndi Sharkey, 7,632

Aaron Dekeyzer, 6,669

Jim Bennett, 5,853

Brooke Chirstensen, 4,867

South Jordan City Council 1



Patrick Harris, 1,229

South Jordan City Council 2



Kathie L. Johnson, 2,016

Laurel Bevans, 1,229

South Jordan City Council 4



Tamara Zander, 1,274

South Salt Lake City Council 1



Leanne Huff, 419

Jeanette Potter, 162

South Salt Lake City Council 4



Portia Mila, 279

Nick Mitchell, 277

South Salt Lake City Council 5



Paul Sanchez, 247

South Salt Lake City Council at-large



Natalie Pinkney, 1,792

Conrad N. Campos, 540

Taylorsville City Council 1



Ernest Glen Burgess, 972

Dennis Sanok, 526

Taylorsville City Council 2



Curt Cochran, 898

Taylorsville City Council 3



Anna Barbieri, 1,084

West Jordan City Council 1



Chad Lamb, 2,148

Rulon Green, 1,198

West Jordan City Council 2



Bob Bedore, 1,808

Gary Leany, 1,515

West Jordan City Council 3



Zach Jacob, 1,691

Sterling Morris, 839

West Jordan City Council 4



Kent Shelton, 1,939

David F. Pack, 1,445

West Jordan mayor



Dirk Burton, 7,654

Kayleen Whitelock, 5,105

West Valley City Council 1



Tom Huynh, 988

Marni Lefevre, 822

West Valley City Council 3



Will Whetstone, 1,342

Heidi Roggenbuck, 1,041

West Valley City Council at-large



Don Christensen, 5,998

Sophia Hawes-Tingey, 4,208

White City Metro Township Council at-large (3 seats)



Paulina F. Flint, 537

Greg Shelton, 511

Tyler Huish, 410

Howard F. Van Horn II, 345

NIck J. West, 232

Copperton Improvement District at-large trustee (3 seats)



Leanne Peterson Heagren, 82

Harvey Seal, 75

Rebecca A. Blackburn, 74

Royce Charles Fewkes, 30

Richard J. Cude, 24

Trevor Patrick, 19

Cottonwood Improvement District at-large trustee (2 seats)



James Durrant, 8,003

Wesley J. Fisher, 7,735

Mark R. Katter, 6,598

Kearns Improvement District at-large trustee



Gregory R Christensen, 1,714

Royce Gibson, 1,270

Magna Water District at-large trustee



Dan L Stewart, 1,554

Shawn Ron Wall, 877

Midvalley Improvement District at-large trustee



Ron Sperry, 1,560

Jon West, 1,268

Mount Olympus Improvement District at-large trustee



Michele Rivera, 9,458

James W. Carter, 5,060

Taylorsville-Bennion Improvement District Division 2 trustee



Matt Swensen, 1,142

Erica Faircloth, 982

Davis County

Bountiful City Council (3 seats)



Kate Bradshaw, 7,151

Richard Higginson, 5,052

Matt Murri, 4,988

Bob Lindsay, 3,623

Chase Hathaway, 2,207

Harrison Smith, 1,101

Clearfield City Council (3 seats)



Dakota Wurth, 1,112

Megan Ratchford, 1,110

Nike K Peterson, 1,015

Chris J. Uccardi, 922

Royal Bateman, 486

Clinton City Council (3 seats)



Spencer Arave, 1,745

Austin Gray, 1,571

Dane Searle, 1,428

J. Stark, 1,269

Anthony O. “Tony” Thompson, 1,046

Farmington City Council (3 seats)



Amy Shumway, 3,047

Scott Isaacson, 2,702

Roger Child, 2,241

Rebecca Wayment, 1,911

Rachel Stuker, 627

Laverne Schraedel, 627

Fruit Heights City Council (3 seats)



Eileen S. Moss, 832

Caroline Eichelberger, 206

Mark G Cottrell, 659

Gary Anderson, 624

R. Shon Stevenson, 601

Kaysville City Council (3 seats)



Mike Blackham, 2,941

Nate Jackson, 2,612

John Swan Adams, 2,762

Don Coleman, 1,960

Tim Allen Hodges, 1,755

Layton City Council (3 seats)



Clint Morris, 5,814

Zach Bloxham, 5,438

Dave Thomas, 4,792

Mike Kolendrianos, 3,231

Teresa Stokes, 2,598

Elicia Clegg, 2,054

North Salt Lake City Council (3 seats)



Tammy Clayton, 1,845

Ted M. Knowlton, 1,664

Suzette Jackson, 1,183

Leslie Clark, 1,085

Peter Wirthlin, 893

Collin Larson, 776

Syracuse City Council (3 seats)



Paul Watson, 2,271

Brett D. Cragun, 2,059

Julie Robertson, 1,953

Drake Mailes, 1,318

West Bountiful City Council (3 seats)



Jenn Nielsen, 914

Dell Butterfield, 735

James L. Ahlstrom, 771

Rodney J. Wood, 674

Richmond S. Thornley, 366

West Point City Council (3 seats)



Annette Judd, 1,075

Trent W. Yarbrough, 967

Jerry G. Chatterton, 913

Jeremy Strong, 893

Scott Wolford, 825

Woods Cross City Council (3 seats)



Julie Checketts, 1,134

Matthew B. Terry, 949

Wallace O. Larrabee, 893

Muskan Walia, 477

Eric Alan Jones, 394

Patrick A. Aron, 214

Benchland Water District trustee (3 seats)



Paul J. Hirst, 2,186

Bradley Bornemeier, 1,901

Kenneth Spencer, 1,775

Ralph L. Reeves, 1,729

Central Davis Sewer District trustee (2 seats)



Carol Page, 6,002

Steven Brough, 5,186

Romelio Ortiz, 2,774

Mutton Hollow Improvement District trustee (2 seats)



Justin Logan, 124

Clifford Hokanson, 105

Marilee Mason, 71

South Davis Water District trustee



Elaine Oaks, 807

Melvin Jerry Hawley, 778

South Weber Water Improvement District board member (2 seats)



Jeff Monroe (unopposed, declared elected on Oct. 16)

Darren E. Hess (unopposed, declared elected on Oct. 16)

Clinton Proposition 10: Shall Clinton city, Utah, be authorized to impose a 0.1% sales and use tax to fund park improvements, recreational improvements, and cultural facilities and organizations for Clinton city?



Yes, 1,889

No, 1,081

Washington County

Apple Valley mayor



Michel Lee Farrar, 187

Walter Earl Josey, 83

Apple Valley Town Council (2 seats)



Janet Prentice, 192

Barratt Eric Nielson, 169

Margaret Ososki, 83

Raymond Lester Jessop, 62

Enterprise City Council (3 seats)



Roy Adams, 233

Bill Fowler, 200

Delbert Staheli, 155

Jared J Bollinger, 143

Mikehel Murphy, 140

Yvonne Colby, 107

Hildale City Council (3 seats)



Luke Merideth, 61

Jvar Dutson, 59

Lawrence Barlow, 52

Darlene Stubbs, 57

Jared Nicol, 27

Derick Holm, 15

Hurricane City Council (3 seats)



Clark R. Fawcett, 1,862

Drew Ellerman, 1,734

Joseph Prete, 1,706

Amy C. Werrett, 1,612

Stephen Lemmon, 1,541

David L. Sanders, 1,257

Ivins City Council (3 seats)



Sharon Gillespie, 1,872

Sharon Barton, 1,798

Kevin M. Smith, 1,217

Cheyne C. McDonald, 1,044

Jenny Johnson, 918

Paul Bryson, 644

La Verkin City Council (3 seats)



Darren L. Prince, 411

Micah T. Gubler, 397

Richard M. Hirschi, 277

Justin Gifford, 235

Randy S. Jacques, 189

Cody L. Barnes, 173

Rockville Town Council (2 seats)



Megan Honer-Orton, 25

Robin Smith, 25

Layney Delange, 18

Santa Clara City Council (3 seats)



Jarrett Waite, 1,128

David Pond, 940

Leina Mathis, 647

Springdale Town Council (2 seats)



Pat Campbell, 124

Kyla Topham, 111

Noel Benson, 70

St. George City Council (3 seats)



Steve Kemp, 10,350

Jimmie B. Hughes, 10,098

Dannielle Larkin, 9,399

Paula Smith, 8,234

Brad Bennett, 8,196

Virgin Town Council (2 seats)



April McKeon, 170

Marci Holm, 145

Cameron Spendlove, 103

Gene Garate, 92

Washington City Council (3 seats)



Kurt F. Ivie, 3,325

Craig Coats, 3,152

Ben Leamon Martinsen, 2,385

Troy G. Belliston, 2,942

Ed Tracey, 1,923

St. George City Special Bond Election: Shall the City Council of the city of St. George, Utah, be authorized to issue general obligation bonds in a principal amount not to exceed $29 million to pay all or a portion of the costs of acquiring, constructing and improving trails, parks, and recreation facilities and amenities throughout the city, for the purpose of connecting communities and revitalizing existing facilities; said bonds to be due and payable in not to exceed 25 years from the date of issuance of the bonds?



Yes, 11,233

No, 6,334

Summit County

Park City Council (3 seats)



Ryan Dickey, 1,621

Ed Parigian, 1,196

Bill Ciraco, 1,055

Bob Sertner, 969

Matthew Nagie, 891

John Greenfield, 481

Park City Recreational Facilities Bond Question: Shall Park City, Utah, be authorized to issue general obligation bonds in the amount not to exceed $30 million, for the purpose of financing all or a portion of the costs associated with constructing, improving, furnishing, and equipping new and existing city recreational facilities?



Yes, 1,042

No, 1,308

Kamas City Council (3 seats)



Monica K. Blazzard, 283

Leslie C Staples, 272

Larry Gines, 248

Justin Reber, 136

South Summit Fire District Commission (2 seats)



Thayne D. Stembridge, 866

Julie Anna Black, 854

Larry Leifson, 696

David Ure, 462

Oakley City Council (3 seats)



Dave Neff, 319

Joe B. Frazier, 273

Tom Smart, 203

Kelly Edwards, 163

Kerbee Leavitt Atkinson, 154

Coalville City Council (3 seats)



Lynn Wood, 204

Shaun H. Powis, 187

Brandon Brady, 148

Stefanie Bowen, 136

Tyler Rowser, 93

Cindy Padgett, 87

Snyderville Basin Water Reclamation District trustee



Robert “Bob” Richer, 2,099

Kevin Williams, 588

Utah County

Alpine City Council (3 seats)



Jessica Smuin, 1,238

Brent C. Rummler, 1,219

Chrissy Hannemann, 1,135

Jeremiah Jewkes, 911

Pamela Pamela, 399

American Fork City Council (3 seats)



Clark Preston Taylor, 2,652

Tim Holley, 2,452

Ernie John, 2,078

Kenneth W. Sumison, 1,728

Jeff Shorter, 1,570

Cedar Fort City Council Seat C



Jed Berry, 39

Cedar Fort City Council Seat D



Travis Giles, 48

Cedar Hills City Council (3 seats)



Kelly Smith, 819

Mike Geddes, 698

Bob Morgan, 619

Mark Nelson, 451

Eagle Mountain City Council (3 seats)



Melissa Clark, 1,837

Rich Wood, 1,588

Jared R. Gray, 1,469

Craig Whiting, 1,026

Scott Ferre, 703

Angeline Washburn, 685

Fairfield mayor



Hollie C. McKinney, 51

Brad Gurney, 34

Fairfield City Council Seat A



Michael Weber, 69

Alina Pringle, 16

Fairfield City Council Seat B



Tyler Thomas, 78

Fairfield City Council Seat D



Richard Cameron, 79

Genola City Council (2 seats)



Curtis G. Thomas, 116

Neil Brown, 77

Stan Judd, 61

Corinne Aagard, 32

Bryan Leroy, 4

Goshen City Council (2 seats)



Randy Thomas, 119

Jonathan William Maclee, 52

David P. Okelberry, 41

Charles Pipkin, 26

Highland City Council (3 seats)



Brittney P. Bills, 1,576

Kim Rodela, 1,541

Doug Cortney, 998

Liz Rice, 665

Jon Lefrandt, 400

Wesley Warren, 191

Lehi City Council (3 seats)



Michelle Stallings, 1,578

Paige Albrecht, 1,413

Heather Newall, 1,106

Nicole Kunze, 900

Kenneth Roberts, 787

K. Casey Glade, 550

Lindon City Council (3 seats)



Steve Stewart, 1,414

Cole Hooley, 1,248

Lincoln Jacobs, 1,161

Bret D. Frampton, 1,096

Mapleton City Council (3 seats)



Therin Garrett, 1,572

Jessica Egbert, 1,386

Leslie Jones, 1,386

Samuel Bernard, 796

Teresa Brunson, 463

Orem City Council (3 seats)



Jeffrey K. Lambson, 7,788

Jenn Gale, 7,347

Chris Killpack, 7,282

Crystal Muhlestein, 6,696

Matt McKell, 6,179

Spencer Rands, 4,914

Payson City Council (3 seats)



Brian V. Hulet, 596

Ryan Rowley, 560

Anne Moss, 237

Lacee Mae Smith, 238

Tyler William Moore, 165

Easton Brady, 150

Kirk Beecher, 144

Teancum J. Clark, 98

Carl Brines, 85

Pleasant Grove City Council (3 seats)



Eric Jensen, 2,695

Cyd LeMone, 2,649

Steve Rogers, 2,521

Brent Bullock, 2,044

Greg Sorensen, 1,953

Denise Trickler, 1,425

Provo City Council District 1



Craig Christensen, 1,874

Stan Jensen, 1,212

Provo City Council District 3



Becky Bogdin, 1,088

David Lewis, 691

Provo City Council District 4



Travis Hoban, 1,314

Provo City Council citywide 2



Gary Garrett, 4,677

McKay R. Jensen, 4,223

Salem City Council (3 seats)



Tim De Graw, 1,070

Cynthia Deveraux Rees, 1,015

Paul Y. Taylor, 903

Howard Chuntz, 784

Alan Dale Hansen, 651

Santaquin City Council (3 seats)



J. Travis Keel, 1,046

D. Lynn Mecham, 685

Brian Del Rosario, 666

David Hathaway, 659

Michael E. Romero, 566

Bryan Mecham, 544

Saratoga Springs City Council (3 seats)



Chris Carn, 2,202

Lance Wadman, 1,778

Audrey Barton, 1,701

Kara Martin, 784

K. Rand Max, 274

Spanish Fork City Council (3 seats)



Stacy Beck, 3,239

Landon Tooke, 2,766

Jesse T. Cardon, 2,528

Matt Barber, 2,374

Mike Clayson, 2,091

Jackie Larson, 1,502

Springville City Council (3 seats)



Mindi Wright, 3,049

Jacob Gregg Smith, 2,612

Logan Millsap, 2,260

Craig Conover, 1,909

Hunter Huffman, 1,439

Vineyard City Council (2 seats)



Jacob Holdaway, 408

Sara Cameron, 336

Cristy Welsh, 218

Caden Rhoton, 149

Natalie Harbin, 144

Alexander Teemsma, 51

Joshua Hendrix, 6

Woodland Hills City Council (3 seats)



Kari L. Malkovich, 172

Benjamin Hillyard, 76

Brian Hutchings, 72

Spencer A. Wells, 24

Weber County

Harrisville City Council at-large (3 seats)



Karen Taylor-Fawcett, 568

W. Grover Wihelmsen, 542

Blair A. Christensen, 537

Dan Gilboy, 442

Hooper mayor



Sheri Bingham 1,172

Greg Simpson, 842

Hooper City Council at-large (2 seats)



Ryan R Hill, 971

Dale R. Fowers, 965

Cindy Cox, 921

Kamie R. Hubbard, 887

Huntsville Town Council (2 seats)



Bruce Ahlstrom, 109

Lewis Johnson, 105

Lee G Primm, 100

Marriot-Slaterville City Council District West



Rob Smout, 176

Corey M Smith, 54

North Ogden City Council at-large (3 seats)



Christina Watson, 2,174

Ryan Barker, 1,987

Chris Pulver, 1,932

Phillip D. Swanson, 1,545

Tim Billings, 1,415

Merrill Sunderland, 1,051

Ogden mayor



Ben Nadolski, 5,339

Taylor Knuth, 4,403

Ogden City Council at-large C



Shaun Myers, 5,837

J. Levi Andersen, 3,720

Ogden City Council District 2



Richard Hyer, 1,282

Ogden City Council District 4



Dave Graf, 2,055

Steven Van Wagoner, 1,859

Plain City City Council at-large (3 seats)



Chase Holmes, 436

Jan Hadley Wilson, 859

Miles Robinson, 455

Adam David Favero, 793

Rachael Beal, 658

Melvin Buddy Sadler, 634

Pleasant View City Council at-large (3 seats)



Ann Marker Arrington, 1,495

Sara B. Urry, 1,335

Dave Marriot, 1,130

Derek L. Draper, 523

Robert C. Knapp, 414

Riverdale City Council at-large (3 seats)



Michael Richter, 782

Steve Hilton, 725

Karina Merrill, 723

Alan D. Arnold, 721

Roy City Council at-large (3 seats)



Ann Jackson, 2,860

Joe K. Paul, 2,123

Bryon K Saxton, 1,938

Jeremy A Thompson, 1,658

Benjamin Pearson, 1,637

Claude W. Payne, 897

South Ogden City Council at-large (3 seats)



Doug Stephens, 1,193

Jeremy D. Howe, 1,187

Jeanette C. Smyth, 1,138

Sallee Orr, 897

Eric Lee, 762

Uintah City Council at-large (2 seats)



Daniel Larry Combe, 200

Robert Hugh Guiller, 165

Austin Bennion, 129

Washington Terrace City Council at-large (3 seats)



Cheryl Parkinson, 924

Zunayid Z. Zishan, 532

Michael Thomas, 507

F. Carey Seal, 468

Brett DeGroot, 452

West Haven City Council at-large (3 seats)



Carrie Call, 1,328

Nina Morse, 1,059

Kim Dixon, 1,021

Clarence L Kelley, 886

Jim McGregor, 720

Sharon Hilton, 529

Tooele County

Grantsville City Council (3 seats)



Heidi Hammond, 1,348

Rhett Butler, 1,109

Jeff C. Williams, 982

Richard Farley, 795

Whit Cook, 513

Max D. Chavez, 477

Erda City Council District 1



Scott Droubay, 122

Kalem Sessions, 28

Erda City Council District 3



Clyde Christensen, 116

Jack “Buck” Peck, 75

Erda City Council District 5



Sheldon B. Birch, 161

Keith Toone, 109

Lake Point City Council (2 seats)



Kathleen VonHatten, 362

Kirk Pearson, 348

Doyle Garrard, 322

Tooele City Council (3 seats)



Melodi M. Gochis, 2,637

Justin G. Brady, 2,577

Ed Hansen, 2,425

Tony F. Graf, 1,975

Ryan J. Parker, 1,279

Doug Yei, 1,039