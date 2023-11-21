Facebook Twitter
Monday, December 4, 2023 | 
Politics U.S. & World Utah

Utah municipal election results: See the winners of Tuesday’s mayoral, city council races

Utah’s general election was held Nov. 21

By KSL.com staff
SHARE Utah municipal election results: See the winners of Tuesday’s mayoral, city council races
merlin_3007711.jpg

A voter applies her “I voted” sticker at the Salt Lake County Government Center in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2023.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Several Utah cities have close election races, with just dozens or hundreds of votes dividing the potential winners.

Orem saw a heated few weeks coming up to the election, with dueling political action committees fighting for power after one group swept the primaries. The Stronger Orem PAC also claimed the opposing PAC, Stand For Orem, has been using “fearmongering” tactics ever since the primaries to try to regain control.

In early results, candidates endorsed by Stronger Orem — Jeffrey Lambson, Chris Killpack and Jenn Gale — have taken the lead, all garnering more than 7,200 votes while the other three candidates had 7,000 or less.

“We recognize there was an excellent group of candidates who highly engaged the community. We are gratified that our candidates appear to have won. Their message throughout the campaign was of respect and civility and we look forward to the full council working together collaboratively in serving all the residents of Orem,” Stronger Orem said in a statement to KSL.com late Tuesday.

Another contest for which people are anxiously awaiting results is the Ogden mayoral race. In the primaries, Taylor Knuth and Ben Nadolski beat out the rest of the candidates with Knuth winning by a 168-vote margin.

Tuesday’s election, however, sees Nadolski taking an early lead by 936 votes.

“There are thousands more ballots to be counted, and no matter the outcome, it is an honor to be a part of the democratic process. We’re in touch with the county clerk and will have more to say when all of the votes are processed. In the meantime, I’m looking forward to spending time with my family and wish everyone a happy Thanksgiving,” Knuth said in a statement late Tuesday.

Here are the results as of Wednesday afternoon:

Salt Lake County

Alta Town Council at-large (2 seats)

  • Elise Morgan, 55
  • Dan Schilling, 40
  • Sheridan J. Davis, 39

Bluffdale City Council at-large (3 seats)

  • Steve Austin, 1,218
  • Gregory D. Wilding, 1,193
  • Mark Hales, 1,161
  • Alan W. Lord, 1,156
  • Billy Hesterman, 1,074
  • Eric R. Hawker, 544

Bluffdale Proposition 13: Shall Bluffdale city be authorized to levy an initial tax rate in the Fire and Police Protection Fund in the amount sufficient to generate an increase in tax revenue of $569,520 for the fiscal year 2023-2024 as budgeted, adopted and approved by Bluffdale city?

  • No, 1,423
  • Yes, 1,287

Brighton Town Council at-large (2 seats)

  • Jeffery S. Bossard, 103
  • Lise Sorensen Brunhart, 83
  • Gavan Ganung, 63
  • Adrienne Aldous, 47

Copperton Metro Township Council at-large A

  • Kathleen Ray Bailey, 106

Copperton Metro Township Council at-large B

  • Sean Clayton, 86

Copperton Metro Township Council at-large C

  • Tessa Stitzer, 121

Cottonwood Heights City Council District 1

  • Matt Holton, 1,044
  • Jen Cottam, 777

Cottonwood Heights City Council District 2

  • Suzanne Hyland, 869
  • Sharon Daurelle, 793

Draper City Council at-large (3 seats)

  • Fred Lowry, 3,914
  • Cal Roberts, 3,845
  • Bryn Heather Johnson, 2,990
  • Jordan Davis, 1,701
  • Lucky T. Bovo, 1,040
  • Terry Smith, 1,000

Emigration Canyon Metro Township Council at-large (3 seats)

  • Catherine M Harris, 285
  • Jennifer Hawkes, 270
  • David Paul Brems, 264
  • Tyler Tippets, 158

Herriman City Council District 1

  • Jared Henderson, 729
  • Chris Roberts, 630

Herriman City Council District 4

  • Steven L. Shields, 810
  • Matt Bello, 418

Holladay City Council District 4

  • Drew B. Quinn, 963
  • Matthew Collin Tracy, 383

Kearns Metro Township Council District 1

  • Jesse Valdez, 191
  • Patrick Daniel Schaeffer, 184

Kearns Metro Township Council District 3

  • Chrystal Butterfield, 370
  • Christopher James Geertsen, 138

Kearns Metro Township Council District 5

  • Kelly Bush, 405

Midvale City Council District 1 - Ranked Choice Round 1

  • Bonnie Billings, 547
  • Dustin Snow, 221
  • Ben Umeadi, 125

Midvale City Council District 2

  • Paul Glover, 572

Midvale City Council District 3 - Ranked Choice Round 2

  • Heidi Robinson, 371
  • Evan Feinberg, 324
  • Bart Benson, eliminated

Millcreek City Council District 3 - Ranked Choice Round 1

  • Cheri Jackson, 2,526
  • Scott Springer, 447
  • David F. Holz, 309

Murray City Council District 1

  • Paul Pickett, 643
  • David W. Rodgers, 418

Murray City Council District 3

  • Rosalba Dominguez, 1,001
  • Clark Bullen, 874

Murray City Council District 5

  • Adam Hock, 1,363
  • Garry “CPA” Hrechkosy, 1,047

Riverton City Council District 1

  • Andy Pierucci, 378

Riverton City Council District 2

  • Troy McDougal, 834
  • David Gatti, 809

Riverton City Council District 5

  • Spencer Haymond, 988
  • Steven Winters, 587

Salt Lake City Council 2

  • Alejandro “Ale” Puy, 1,811

Salt Lake City Council 4 - Ranked Choice Round 2

  • Eva Lopez Chavez, 1,991
  • Ana Valdemoros, 1,806
  • Clayton Scrivner, eliminated

Salt Lake City Council 6 - Ranked Choice Round 2

  • Dan Dugan, 4,063
  • Taymour B. Semnani, 3,157
  • James Alfandre, eliminated

Salt Lake City Council 7

  • Sarah Young, 3,559
  • Molly Jones, 3,096

Salt Lake City mayor - Ranked Choice Round 1

  • Erin Mendenhall, 22,346
  • Ross C. “Rocky” Anderson, 12,964
  • Michael Valentine, 2,507

Sandy City Council 2

  • Alison Stroud, 2,559

Sandy City Council 4

  • Marci Houseman, 2,117
  • Scott Earl, 1,973

Sandy City Council at-large (2 seats)

  • Cyndi Sharkey, 7,632
  • Aaron Dekeyzer, 6,669
  • Jim Bennett, 5,853
  • Brooke Chirstensen, 4,867

South Jordan City Council 1

  • Patrick Harris, 1,229

South Jordan City Council 2

  • Kathie L. Johnson, 2,016
  • Laurel Bevans, 1,229

South Jordan City Council 4

  • Tamara Zander, 1,274

South Salt Lake City Council 1

  • Leanne Huff, 419
  • Jeanette Potter, 162

South Salt Lake City Council 4

  • Portia Mila, 279
  • Nick Mitchell, 277

South Salt Lake City Council 5

  • Paul Sanchez, 247

South Salt Lake City Council at-large

  • Natalie Pinkney, 1,792
  • Conrad N. Campos, 540

Taylorsville City Council 1

  • Ernest Glen Burgess, 972
  • Dennis Sanok, 526

Taylorsville City Council 2

  • Curt Cochran, 898

Taylorsville City Council 3

  • Anna Barbieri, 1,084

West Jordan City Council 1

  • Chad Lamb, 2,148
  • Rulon Green, 1,198

West Jordan City Council 2

  • Bob Bedore, 1,808
  • Gary Leany, 1,515

West Jordan City Council 3

  • Zach Jacob, 1,691
  • Sterling Morris, 839

West Jordan City Council 4

  • Kent Shelton, 1,939
  • David F. Pack, 1,445

West Jordan mayor

  • Dirk Burton, 7,654
  • Kayleen Whitelock, 5,105

West Valley City Council 1

  • Tom Huynh, 988
  • Marni Lefevre, 822

West Valley City Council 3

  • Will Whetstone, 1,342
  • Heidi Roggenbuck, 1,041

West Valley City Council at-large

  • Don Christensen, 5,998
  • Sophia Hawes-Tingey, 4,208

White City Metro Township Council at-large (3 seats)

  • Paulina F. Flint, 537
  • Greg Shelton, 511
  • Tyler Huish, 410
  • Howard F. Van Horn II, 345
  • NIck J. West, 232

Copperton Improvement District at-large trustee (3 seats)

  • Leanne Peterson Heagren, 82
  • Harvey Seal, 75
  • Rebecca A. Blackburn, 74
  • Royce Charles Fewkes, 30
  • Richard J. Cude, 24
  • Trevor Patrick, 19

Cottonwood Improvement District at-large trustee (2 seats)

  • James Durrant, 8,003
  • Wesley J. Fisher, 7,735
  • Mark R. Katter, 6,598

Kearns Improvement District at-large trustee

  • Gregory R Christensen, 1,714
  • Royce Gibson, 1,270

Magna Water District at-large trustee

  • Dan L Stewart, 1,554
  • Shawn Ron Wall, 877

Midvalley Improvement District at-large trustee

  • Ron Sperry, 1,560
  • Jon West, 1,268

Mount Olympus Improvement District at-large trustee

  • Michele Rivera, 9,458
  • James W. Carter, 5,060

Taylorsville-Bennion Improvement District Division 2 trustee

  • Matt Swensen, 1,142
  • Erica Faircloth, 982

Davis County

Bountiful City Council (3 seats)

  • Kate Bradshaw, 7,151
  • Richard Higginson, 5,052
  • Matt Murri, 4,988
  • Bob Lindsay, 3,623
  • Chase Hathaway, 2,207
  • Harrison Smith, 1,101

Clearfield City Council (3 seats)

  • Dakota Wurth, 1,112
  • Megan Ratchford, 1,110
  • Nike K Peterson, 1,015
  • Chris J. Uccardi, 922
  • Royal Bateman, 486

Clinton City Council (3 seats)

  • Spencer Arave, 1,745
  • Austin Gray, 1,571
  • Dane Searle, 1,428
  • J. Stark, 1,269
  • Anthony O. “Tony” Thompson, 1,046

Farmington City Council (3 seats)

  • Amy Shumway, 3,047
  • Scott Isaacson, 2,702
  • Roger Child, 2,241
  • Rebecca Wayment, 1,911
  • Rachel Stuker, 627
  • Laverne Schraedel, 627

Fruit Heights City Council (3 seats)

  • Eileen S. Moss, 832
  • Caroline Eichelberger, 206
  • Mark G Cottrell, 659
  • Gary Anderson, 624
  • R. Shon Stevenson, 601

Kaysville City Council (3 seats)

  • Mike Blackham, 2,941
  • Nate Jackson, 2,612
  • John Swan Adams, 2,762
  • Don Coleman, 1,960
  • Tim Allen Hodges, 1,755

Layton City Council (3 seats)

  • Clint Morris, 5,814
  • Zach Bloxham, 5,438
  • Dave Thomas, 4,792
  • Mike Kolendrianos, 3,231
  • Teresa Stokes, 2,598
  • Elicia Clegg, 2,054

North Salt Lake City Council (3 seats)

  • Tammy Clayton, 1,845
  • Ted M. Knowlton, 1,664
  • Suzette Jackson, 1,183
  • Leslie Clark, 1,085
  • Peter Wirthlin, 893
  • Collin Larson, 776

Syracuse City Council (3 seats)

  • Paul Watson, 2,271
  • Brett D. Cragun, 2,059
  • Julie Robertson, 1,953
  • Drake Mailes, 1,318

West Bountiful City Council (3 seats)

  • Jenn Nielsen, 914
  • Dell Butterfield, 735
  • James L. Ahlstrom, 771
  • Rodney J. Wood, 674
  • Richmond S. Thornley, 366

West Point City Council (3 seats)

  • Annette Judd, 1,075
  • Trent W. Yarbrough, 967
  • Jerry G. Chatterton, 913
  • Jeremy Strong, 893
  • Scott Wolford, 825

Woods Cross City Council (3 seats)

  • Julie Checketts, 1,134
  • Matthew B. Terry, 949
  • Wallace O. Larrabee, 893
  • Muskan Walia, 477
  • Eric Alan Jones, 394
  • Patrick A. Aron, 214

Benchland Water District trustee (3 seats)

  • Paul J. Hirst, 2,186
  • Bradley Bornemeier, 1,901
  • Kenneth Spencer, 1,775
  • Ralph L. Reeves, 1,729

Central Davis Sewer District trustee (2 seats)

  • Carol Page, 6,002
  • Steven Brough, 5,186
  • Romelio Ortiz, 2,774

Mutton Hollow Improvement District trustee (2 seats)

  • Justin Logan, 124
  • Clifford Hokanson, 105
  • Marilee Mason, 71

South Davis Water District trustee

  • Elaine Oaks, 807
  • Melvin Jerry Hawley, 778

South Weber Water Improvement District board member (2 seats)

  • Jeff Monroe (unopposed, declared elected on Oct. 16)
  • Darren E. Hess (unopposed, declared elected on Oct. 16)

Clinton Proposition 10: Shall Clinton city, Utah, be authorized to impose a 0.1% sales and use tax to fund park improvements, recreational improvements, and cultural facilities and organizations for Clinton city?

  • Yes, 1,889
  • No, 1,081

Washington County

Apple Valley mayor

  • Michel Lee Farrar, 187
  • Walter Earl Josey, 83

Apple Valley Town Council (2 seats)

  • Janet Prentice, 192
  • Barratt Eric Nielson, 169
  • Margaret Ososki, 83
  • Raymond Lester Jessop, 62

Enterprise City Council (3 seats)

  • Roy Adams, 233
  • Bill Fowler, 200
  • Delbert Staheli, 155
  • Jared J Bollinger, 143
  • Mikehel Murphy, 140
  • Yvonne Colby, 107

Hildale City Council (3 seats)

  • Luke Merideth, 61
  • Jvar Dutson, 59
  • Lawrence Barlow, 52
  • Darlene Stubbs, 57
  • Jared Nicol, 27
  • Derick Holm, 15

Hurricane City Council (3 seats)

  • Clark R. Fawcett, 1,862
  • Drew Ellerman, 1,734
  • Joseph Prete, 1,706
  • Amy C. Werrett, 1,612
  • Stephen Lemmon, 1,541
  • David L. Sanders, 1,257

Ivins City Council (3 seats)

  • Sharon Gillespie, 1,872
  • Sharon Barton, 1,798
  • Kevin M. Smith, 1,217
  • Cheyne C. McDonald, 1,044
  • Jenny Johnson, 918
  • Paul Bryson, 644

La Verkin City Council (3 seats)

  • Darren L. Prince, 411
  • Micah T. Gubler, 397
  • Richard M. Hirschi, 277
  • Justin Gifford, 235
  • Randy S. Jacques, 189
  • Cody L. Barnes, 173

Rockville Town Council (2 seats)

  • Megan Honer-Orton, 25
  • Robin Smith, 25
  • Layney Delange, 18

Santa Clara City Council (3 seats)

  • Jarrett Waite, 1,128
  • David Pond, 940
  • Leina Mathis, 647

Springdale Town Council (2 seats)

  • Pat Campbell, 124
  • Kyla Topham, 111
  • Noel Benson, 70

St. George City Council (3 seats)

  • Steve Kemp, 10,350
  • Jimmie B. Hughes, 10,098
  • Dannielle Larkin, 9,399
  • Paula Smith, 8,234
  • Brad Bennett, 8,196

Virgin Town Council (2 seats)

  • April McKeon, 170
  • Marci Holm, 145
  • Cameron Spendlove, 103
  • Gene Garate, 92

Washington City Council (3 seats)

  • Kurt F. Ivie, 3,325
  • Craig Coats, 3,152
  • Ben Leamon Martinsen, 2,385
  • Troy G. Belliston, 2,942
  • Ed Tracey, 1,923

St. George City Special Bond Election: Shall the City Council of the city of St. George, Utah, be authorized to issue general obligation bonds in a principal amount not to exceed $29 million to pay all or a portion of the costs of acquiring, constructing and improving trails, parks, and recreation facilities and amenities throughout the city, for the purpose of connecting communities and revitalizing existing facilities; said bonds to be due and payable in not to exceed 25 years from the date of issuance of the bonds?

  • Yes, 11,233
  • No, 6,334

Summit County

Park City Council (3 seats)

  • Ryan Dickey, 1,621
  • Ed Parigian, 1,196
  • Bill Ciraco, 1,055
  • Bob Sertner, 969
  • Matthew Nagie, 891
  • John Greenfield, 481

Park City Recreational Facilities Bond Question: Shall Park City, Utah, be authorized to issue general obligation bonds in the amount not to exceed $30 million, for the purpose of financing all or a portion of the costs associated with constructing, improving, furnishing, and equipping new and existing city recreational facilities?

  • Yes, 1,042
  • No, 1,308

Kamas City Council (3 seats)

  • Monica K. Blazzard, 283
  • Leslie C Staples, 272
  • Larry Gines, 248
  • Justin Reber, 136

South Summit Fire District Commission (2 seats)

  • Thayne D. Stembridge, 866
  • Julie Anna Black, 854
  • Larry Leifson, 696
  • David Ure, 462

Oakley City Council (3 seats)

  • Dave Neff, 319
  • Joe B. Frazier, 273
  • Tom Smart, 203
  • Kelly Edwards, 163
  • Kerbee Leavitt Atkinson, 154

Coalville City Council (3 seats)

  • Lynn Wood, 204
  • Shaun H. Powis, 187
  • Brandon Brady, 148
  • Stefanie Bowen, 136
  • Tyler Rowser, 93
  • Cindy Padgett, 87

Snyderville Basin Water Reclamation District trustee

  • Robert “Bob” Richer, 2,099
  • Kevin Williams, 588

Utah County

Alpine City Council (3 seats)

  • Jessica Smuin, 1,238
  • Brent C. Rummler, 1,219
  • Chrissy Hannemann, 1,135
  • Jeremiah Jewkes, 911
  • Pamela Pamela, 399

American Fork City Council (3 seats)

  • Clark Preston Taylor, 2,652
  • Tim Holley, 2,452
  • Ernie John, 2,078
  • Kenneth W. Sumison, 1,728
  • Jeff Shorter, 1,570

Cedar Fort City Council Seat C

  • Jed Berry, 39

Cedar Fort City Council Seat D

  • Travis Giles, 48

Cedar Hills City Council (3 seats)

  • Kelly Smith, 819
  • Mike Geddes, 698
  • Bob Morgan, 619
  • Mark Nelson, 451

Eagle Mountain City Council (3 seats)

  • Melissa Clark, 1,837
  • Rich Wood, 1,588
  • Jared R. Gray, 1,469
  • Craig Whiting, 1,026
  • Scott Ferre, 703
  • Angeline Washburn, 685

Fairfield mayor

  • Hollie C. McKinney, 51
  • Brad Gurney, 34

Fairfield City Council Seat A

  • Michael Weber, 69
  • Alina Pringle, 16

Fairfield City Council Seat B

  • Tyler Thomas, 78

Fairfield City Council Seat D

  • Richard Cameron, 79

Genola City Council (2 seats)

  • Curtis G. Thomas, 116
  • Neil Brown, 77
  • Stan Judd, 61
  • Corinne Aagard, 32
  • Bryan Leroy, 4

Goshen City Council (2 seats)

  • Randy Thomas, 119
  • Jonathan William Maclee, 52
  • David P. Okelberry, 41
  • Charles Pipkin, 26

Highland City Council (3 seats)

  • Brittney P. Bills, 1,576
  • Kim Rodela, 1,541
  • Doug Cortney, 998
  • Liz Rice, 665
  • Jon Lefrandt, 400
  • Wesley Warren, 191

Lehi City Council (3 seats)

  • Michelle Stallings, 1,578
  • Paige Albrecht, 1,413
  • Heather Newall, 1,106
  • Nicole Kunze, 900
  • Kenneth Roberts, 787
  • K. Casey Glade, 550

Lindon City Council (3 seats)

  • Steve Stewart, 1,414
  • Cole Hooley, 1,248
  • Lincoln Jacobs, 1,161
  • Bret D. Frampton, 1,096

Mapleton City Council (3 seats)

  • Therin Garrett, 1,572
  • Jessica Egbert, 1,386
  • Leslie Jones, 1,386
  • Samuel Bernard, 796
  • Teresa Brunson, 463

Orem City Council (3 seats)

  • Jeffrey K. Lambson, 7,788
  • Jenn Gale, 7,347
  • Chris Killpack, 7,282
  • Crystal Muhlestein, 6,696
  • Matt McKell, 6,179
  • Spencer Rands, 4,914

Payson City Council (3 seats)

  • Brian V. Hulet, 596
  • Ryan Rowley, 560
  • Anne Moss, 237
  • Lacee Mae Smith, 238
  • Tyler William Moore, 165
  • Easton Brady, 150
  • Kirk Beecher, 144
  • Teancum J. Clark, 98
  • Carl Brines, 85

Pleasant Grove City Council (3 seats)

  • Eric Jensen, 2,695
  • Cyd LeMone, 2,649
  • Steve Rogers, 2,521
  • Brent Bullock, 2,044
  • Greg Sorensen, 1,953
  • Denise Trickler, 1,425

Provo City Council District 1

  • Craig Christensen, 1,874
  • Stan Jensen, 1,212

Provo City Council District 3

  • Becky Bogdin, 1,088
  • David Lewis, 691

Provo City Council District 4

  • Travis Hoban, 1,314

Provo City Council citywide 2

  • Gary Garrett, 4,677
  • McKay R. Jensen, 4,223

Salem City Council (3 seats)

  • Tim De Graw, 1,070
  • Cynthia Deveraux Rees, 1,015
  • Paul Y. Taylor, 903
  • Howard Chuntz, 784
  • Alan Dale Hansen, 651

Santaquin City Council (3 seats)

  • J. Travis Keel, 1,046
  • D. Lynn Mecham, 685
  • Brian Del Rosario, 666
  • David Hathaway, 659
  • Michael E. Romero, 566
  • Bryan Mecham, 544

Saratoga Springs City Council (3 seats)

  • Chris Carn, 2,202
  • Lance Wadman, 1,778
  • Audrey Barton, 1,701
  • Kara Martin, 784
  • K. Rand Max, 274

Spanish Fork City Council (3 seats)

  • Stacy Beck, 3,239
  • Landon Tooke, 2,766
  • Jesse T. Cardon, 2,528
  • Matt Barber, 2,374
  • Mike Clayson, 2,091
  • Jackie Larson, 1,502

Springville City Council (3 seats)

  • Mindi Wright, 3,049
  • Jacob Gregg Smith, 2,612
  • Logan Millsap, 2,260
  • Craig Conover, 1,909
  • Hunter Huffman, 1,439

Vineyard City Council (2 seats)

  • Jacob Holdaway, 408
  • Sara Cameron, 336
  • Cristy Welsh, 218
  • Caden Rhoton, 149
  • Natalie Harbin, 144
  • Alexander Teemsma, 51
  • Joshua Hendrix, 6

Woodland Hills City Council (3 seats)

  • Kari L. Malkovich, 172
  • Benjamin Hillyard, 76
  • Brian Hutchings, 72
  • Spencer A. Wells, 24

Weber County

Harrisville City Council at-large (3 seats)

  • Karen Taylor-Fawcett, 568
  • W. Grover Wihelmsen, 542
  • Blair A. Christensen, 537
  • Dan Gilboy, 442

Hooper mayor

  • Sheri Bingham 1,172
  • Greg Simpson, 842

Hooper City Council at-large (2 seats)

  • Ryan R Hill, 971
  • Dale R. Fowers, 965
  • Cindy Cox, 921
  • Kamie R. Hubbard, 887

Huntsville Town Council (2 seats)

  • Bruce Ahlstrom, 109
  • Lewis Johnson, 105
  • Lee G Primm, 100

Marriot-Slaterville City Council District West

  • Rob Smout, 176
  • Corey M Smith, 54

North Ogden City Council at-large (3 seats)

  • Christina Watson, 2,174
  • Ryan Barker, 1,987
  • Chris Pulver, 1,932
  • Phillip D. Swanson, 1,545
  • Tim Billings, 1,415
  • Merrill Sunderland, 1,051

Ogden mayor

  • Ben Nadolski, 5,339
  • Taylor Knuth, 4,403

Ogden City Council at-large C

  • Shaun Myers, 5,837
  • J. Levi Andersen, 3,720

Ogden City Council District 2

  • Richard Hyer, 1,282

Ogden City Council District 4

  • Dave Graf, 2,055
  • Steven Van Wagoner, 1,859

Plain City City Council at-large (3 seats)

  • Chase Holmes, 436
  • Jan Hadley Wilson, 859
  • Miles Robinson, 455
  • Adam David Favero, 793
  • Rachael Beal, 658
  • Melvin Buddy Sadler, 634

Pleasant View City Council at-large (3 seats)

  • Ann Marker Arrington, 1,495
  • Sara B. Urry, 1,335
  • Dave Marriot, 1,130
  • Derek L. Draper, 523
  • Robert C. Knapp, 414

Riverdale City Council at-large (3 seats)

  • Michael Richter, 782
  • Steve Hilton, 725
  • Karina Merrill, 723
  • Alan D. Arnold, 721

Roy City Council at-large (3 seats)

  • Ann Jackson, 2,860
  • Joe K. Paul, 2,123
  • Bryon K Saxton, 1,938
  • Jeremy A Thompson, 1,658
  • Benjamin Pearson, 1,637
  • Claude W. Payne, 897

South Ogden City Council at-large (3 seats)

  • Doug Stephens, 1,193
  • Jeremy D. Howe, 1,187
  • Jeanette C. Smyth, 1,138
  • Sallee Orr, 897
  • Eric Lee, 762

Uintah City Council at-large (2 seats)

  • Daniel Larry Combe, 200
  • Robert Hugh Guiller, 165
  • Austin Bennion, 129

Washington Terrace City Council at-large (3 seats)

  • Cheryl Parkinson, 924
  • Zunayid Z. Zishan, 532
  • Michael Thomas, 507
  • F. Carey Seal, 468
  • Brett DeGroot, 452

West Haven City Council at-large (3 seats)

  • Carrie Call, 1,328
  • Nina Morse, 1,059
  • Kim Dixon, 1,021
  • Clarence L Kelley, 886
  • Jim McGregor, 720
  • Sharon Hilton, 529

Tooele County

Grantsville City Council (3 seats)

  • Heidi Hammond, 1,348
  • Rhett Butler, 1,109
  • Jeff C. Williams, 982
  • Richard Farley, 795
  • Whit Cook, 513
  • Max D. Chavez, 477

Erda City Council District 1

  • Scott Droubay, 122
  • Kalem Sessions, 28

Erda City Council District 3

  • Clyde Christensen, 116
  • Jack “Buck” Peck, 75

Erda City Council District 5

  • Sheldon B. Birch, 161
  • Keith Toone, 109

Lake Point City Council (2 seats)

  • Kathleen VonHatten, 362
  • Kirk Pearson, 348
  • Doyle Garrard, 322

Tooele City Council (3 seats)

  • Melodi M. Gochis, 2,637
  • Justin G. Brady, 2,577
  • Ed Hansen, 2,425
  • Tony F. Graf, 1,975
  • Ryan J. Parker, 1,279
  • Doug Yei, 1,039
merlin_3007705.jpg

Jimi Vallejo places his ballot into a secure ballot drop box at the Salt Lake County Government Center in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2023.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News
1 of 6
merlin_3007707.jpg

Voters place their ballots into a secure ballot drop box at the Salt Lake County Government Center in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2023.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News
2 of 6
merlin_3007697.jpg

Cooper Brannon, 8, watches his father, Austin, vote at the Salt Lake County Government Center in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2023.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News
3 of 6
merlin_3007695.jpg

Jennifer Mendivil of West Valley places her ballot into a secure ballot drop box at the Salt Lake County Government Center in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2023.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News
4 of 6
merlin_3007693.jpg

A voter places her ballot into a secure ballot drop box at the Salt Lake County Government Center in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2023.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News
5 of 6
merlin_3007701.jpg

John Evans of Salt Lake City places his ballot into a secure ballot drop box at the Salt Lake County Government Center in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Nov. 21, 2023.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News
6 of 6
merlin_3007705.jpg
merlin_3007707.jpg
merlin_3007697.jpg
merlin_3007695.jpg
merlin_3007693.jpg
merlin_3007701.jpg