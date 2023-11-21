Bad weather could wreak havoc on holiday travel plans this week

This week is expected to be one of the busiest Thanksgiving holiday travel periods in years, with an estimated 55 million Americans taking to the roads and skies, according to AAA.
However, stormy weather could threaten travel plans for millions.
A major storm gathering rain, wind and snow could cause travel delays across the East Coast and some of the Midwest from Tuesday to Thursday, AccuWeather meteorologists predict.
Heavy rain and thunderstorms are forecasted in the Southeast while New England can expect snow, with “heavy snow possible across the higher elevations of New Hampshire and Maine,” according to the National Weather Service.
Updated Thanksgiving Week Weather Story:— NWS Weather Prediction Center (@NWSWPC) November 20, 2023
Two main storm systems are expected to impact the Nation with rain, thunderstorms, and winter weather. Be sure to remain weather aware this week and check https://t.co/pGx1JRZLBI for local forecasts before travelling. 🦃 pic.twitter.com/5oUoLGZOke
The weather service recommends travelers check weather.gov for local forecasts before beginning their holiday travels.
Thanksgiving travel weather highlights
Below are weather highlights from The Weather Channel that could affect holiday travel this week:
- Tuesday and Wednesday, a storm system will move across the East Coast.
- Severe thunderstorms are possible Tuesday in the Southeast.
- Portions of the South and mid-Atlantic could see heavy rain on Tuesday.
- Widespread rain with the possibility of some snow could hit the Midwest Tuesday.
- Strong winds Tuesday could delay travel in the Plains.
- Wet weather will continue east Tuesday and Wednesday, with parts of New England and upstate New York seeing some snow.