Bad weather could wreak havoc on holiday travel plans this week

This week is expected to be one of the busiest Thanksgiving holiday travel periods in years, with an estimated 55 million Americans taking to the roads and skies, according to AAA.

However, stormy weather could threaten travel plans for millions.

A major storm gathering rain, wind and snow could cause travel delays across the East Coast and some of the Midwest from Tuesday to Thursday, AccuWeather meteorologists predict.

Heavy rain and thunderstorms are forecasted in the Southeast while New England can expect snow, with “heavy snow possible across the higher elevations of New Hampshire and Maine,” according to the National Weather Service.

Updated Thanksgiving Week Weather Story:



Two main storm systems are expected to impact the Nation with rain, thunderstorms, and winter weather. Be sure to remain weather aware this week and check https://t.co/pGx1JRZLBI for local forecasts before travelling. 🦃 pic.twitter.com/5oUoLGZOke — NWS Weather Prediction Center (@NWSWPC) November 20, 2023

The weather service recommends travelers check weather.gov for local forecasts before beginning their holiday travels.

Thanksgiving travel weather highlights

Below are weather highlights from The Weather Channel that could affect holiday travel this week:

