This year’s Black Friday shoppers can expect the second-biggest Black Friday shopping discounts since 2019, according to a new report from WalletHub.

The report found that shoppers will save the most on apparel, accessories, computers and phones. Some significant deals are already available or coming soon.

For example, Black Friday sales have started at Target and deals at Walmart start Wednesday.

WalletHub looked at the average discounts for Black Friday deals in 2023. Here’s what it found:

What stores are offering the best Black Friday 2023 deals?

JCPenney (59.1%) and Macy’s (58.2%) have the highest average Black Friday discounts in 2023.

Here are the 10 retailers offering the steepest average discounts for their 2023 Black Friday deals, according to WalletHub:



JCPenney: 59.1%. Macy’s: 58.2%. Belk: 54.8%. Kohl’s: 48.8%. Target: 32.7%. BJ’s: 30.1%. Best Buy: 29.8%. Amazon: 28.5%. Walmart: 26.9%. Dell: 25.8%.

What stores are offering the lowest Black Friday discounts?

Shoppers should be wary of Black Friday discounts at Home Depot and Costco this year. Of the 13 retailers WalletHub looked at, the average discounts at Home Depot (20.8%) and Costco (17.1%) ranked at the bottom of the list.

What stores have the best Black Friday 2023 clothing and accessories deals?

WalletHub ranked JCPenney, Belk, Macy’s, Walmart and Kohl’s as the stores with the best Black Friday deals on clothing and accessories.

What stores have the best Black Friday 2023 computer and phone deals?

WalletHub’s top five retailers in terms of the best Black Friday 2023 computer and phone deals are Kohl’s, Best Buy, BJ’s, Target and Amazon.

What stores have the best Black Friday 2023 electronics deals?

Black Friday shoppers can find the best electronics deals at Newegg, Kohl’s, Best Buy, BJ’s and Amazon, according to WalletHub.

What stores have the best Black Friday 2023 toys deals?

WalletHub ranked Macy’s, JCPenney, Kohl’s, Target and Walmart as the stores with the best Black Friday deals on toys in 2023.