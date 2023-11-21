Utah State blows past Stephen F. Austin in Aggies’ final game of Cayman Islands Classic

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands (AP) — Mason Falslev scored 19 points as Utah State beat SFA 79-49 on Tuesday night in the Cayman Islands Classic.

Falslev added nine rebounds and six assists for the Aggies (5-1). Great Osobor scored 14 points while going 6 of 11 and 2 of 6 from the free throw line, and added seven rebounds, three steals, and three blocks. Ian Martinez went 5 of 7 from the field to finish with 13 points.

Nana Antwi-Boasiako led the ‘Jacks (4-2) in scoring, finishing with 11 points and two blocks. Sadaidriene Hall added nine points for SFA.

