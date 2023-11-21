Facebook Twitter
Utah State blows past Stephen F. Austin in Aggies’ final game of Cayman Islands Classic

Mason Falslev led USU to the easy win

By Associated Press
Utah State guard Mason Falslev, front right, drives to the basket as South Dakota School of Mines guard Alejandro Rama (3) defends during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game Monday, Nov. 6, 2023, in Logan, Utah.

Eli Lucero/Herald Journal via AP

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands (AP) — Mason Falslev scored 19 points as Utah State beat SFA 79-49 on Tuesday night in the Cayman Islands Classic.

Falslev added nine rebounds and six assists for the Aggies (5-1). Great Osobor scored 14 points while going 6 of 11 and 2 of 6 from the free throw line, and added seven rebounds, three steals, and three blocks. Ian Martinez went 5 of 7 from the field to finish with 13 points.

Nana Antwi-Boasiako led the ‘Jacks (4-2) in scoring, finishing with 11 points and two blocks. Sadaidriene Hall added nine points for SFA.

