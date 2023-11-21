Utah football gets commitment from 3-star wide receiver

Utah added another skill position player to its verbal commitment list on Tuesday.

Zacharyus Williams, a wide receiver out of California, announced via social media his commitment to the Utes program.

Williams, who preps at Junipero Serra High in Gardena, California, is rated a three-star prospect with an 87 rating in 247 Sports’ composite rankings and the No. 104 wide receiver nationally in the 2024 recruiting class.

The 6-foot-2, 195-pound receiver had his best season as a senior this year, catching 51 passes for 943 yards and 13 touchdowns, per MaxPreps.

He also has worked as a kick returner this season.

Williams held a dozen scholarship offers, including UCLA, Washington State and Colorado State, according to 247 Sports.

He is the second wide receiver to commit to Utah’s 2024 recruiting class, joining David Washington, a four-star receiver out of Las Vegas.

Williams is the fourth offensive player to commit to Utah — the Utes currently have 10 commits overall. That offensive group includes two Corner Canyon four-star talents — quarterback Isaac Wilson and offensive lineman Isaiah Garcia.

