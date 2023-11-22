Blazers 121, Jazz 105: Inside the numbers

PORTLAND — The Utah Jazz fell to 4-11 on the season with a 121-105 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday night at the Moda Center.

Here’s a look inside the numbers from the Jazz’s loss:

Best performance: Jerami Grant had a game-high 30 points to go with four assists, two rebounds, one steal and one block.

Worst performance: Collin Sexton and Talen Horton-Tucker combined had just as many fouls as they did points (6) and also combined for five turnovers. Not great.

24: The turnovers seemed to be the only constant for the Jazz on Wednesday night. They committed a season-high 24 turnovers that the Blazers turned into 31 points.

16: The Blazers are one of the worst teams in the league, having only won three games prior to Wednesday night. But the win over the Jazz marked the first time this season that Portland has beat an opponent by more than 10 points, as they closed out the Jazz with a 16-point advantage

0: Though turnovers were clearly a problem for most of the Jazz on Wednesday, Keyonte George continued to show that he’s capable of taking care of the ball in an important role, committing zero turnovers to go with seven assists and 16 points.

Best of the best: Grant was incredible efficient hitting 10-of-13 overall, 5-of-6 from 3-point range and 5-of-6 from the free throw line.

Worst of the worst: Jordan Clarkson, while efficient in his shooting, was the worst offender when it came to turnovers, committing seven of the Jazz’s 24 miscues.