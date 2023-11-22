People aren’t the only things traveling in November and December. COVID-19, flu and RSV are on the move, as well, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It’s a time of year when respiratory illness can go “viral.”

CDC warns that “large gatherings, crowded travel and more time indoors can mean more viruses spreading around the holidays.”

Its surveillance says flu cases are rising and are higher than usual in half of the nation’s 10 Health and Human Services regions. The increase is national, but most notable in South Central, Southeast and West Coast regions, the public health agency notes.

By Nov. 11, CDC estimated there were at least 780,000 illnesses from influenza so far this season, 8,000 hospitalizations and 490 deaths.

According to CNN, “Covid-19 and respiratory syncytial virus are also spreading as many Americans hit the road and take to the skies this week, noted Dr. Peter Chin-Hong, an infectious disease specialist at the University of California at San Francisco — and they’ll be touching common surfaces that may be contaminated and sharing air with infected people.”

For those unfamiliar with respiratory syncytial virus or RSV, it usually causes mild, cold-like symptoms. But in some cases, it can even be deadly. Infants and older adults are more likely to be hospitalized with the virus than others. So are those who are immune-compromised.

COVID-19 is down somewhat from September, but has begun ticking up in the last couple of weeks, CDC’s data tracker says.

The symptoms are similar enough that the only way to tell for sure what virus got you is to be tested. And it’s cold season, too, which adds another possibility to the mix.

“A lot of people are going to be traveling at record numbers for Thanksgiving and the holiday period,” Chin-Hong said. “That means that risk is going to be mixed in from all around the country.”

He warned that people tend to let their guard down around loved ones, but you can catch a virus from anyone, not just strangers.

On the brighter side, CDC adds that this is also the first year that there are vaccines for all three, as well, which it says is the first step to avoid the viruses that are being passed around.

And what reduces the risk of getting one respiratory virus reduces the risk of getting the others, as well. Here’s advice from the CDC:

