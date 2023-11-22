Video: Listen to Carrie Underwood’s tribute to Thanksgiving — ‘Stretchy Pants’

Carrie Underwood “ain’t messing around with those button up britches” on Thanksgiving.

Her song, “Stretchy Pants,” which was released at the beginning of November 2021 and now has 2.2 million views on YouTube, may be the anthem we all need this weekend.

In “Stretchy Pants,” the seven-time CMA award winner sings, “Time to celebrate the season, haven’t eaten all day. My, my tummy is growling ‘cause I’ve been saving up space. I’ve got my place at the table, can’t fit no more on my plate. I’ve got my fork in my hand ready to stuff my face.”

Underwood once said about the song: “People know that I am a champion for a healthy lifestyle, but a big part of that is balance. There are times to be disciplined, and then there are times when we need to eat and drink and be merry and enjoy ourselves with family and friends,” per KBOE Radio.

The radio station noted in its article that a portion of revenue generated by the song went to The Store, a “year-round free grocery store allowing people to shop for their basic needs.”

“Everybody should be able to afford feasts for the holidays, and everybody should have the opportunity to break out those stretchy pants!” Underwood said.

Underwood’s song is perfect to play while putting the finishing touches on your Thanksgiving feast.

She sings, “So bring on the turkey, potatoes, casserole dishes, ‘cause I ain’t messing around with them buttoned up britches. And when you think that I’m done, and I’m laid out on the floor, no-no-no, don’t let me fool ya, I got some room for some more.”