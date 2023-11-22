While Thanksgiving generally brings families together, what goes on the dinner table for the holiday can bring out some different opinions — who knew turkey, sweet potatoes and green bean casserole could be so controversial?

Your favorite side dish likely depends on a number of factors, including where you grew up and family traditions. Ahead of Thanksgiving, the market research company HubScore, using search data, delved into the top 25 most popular side dishes and determined what reigns supreme in each state.

What is the most popular Thanksgiving side dish?

Corn casserole proved to be wildly popular. It’s the go-to side dish in 17 states, according to the analysis, which was sent to the Deseret News. The dish was especially popular in the South and Midwest.

What are other popular Thanksgiving side dishes?

Mashed potatoes came in second in terms of popularity. It was the favorite in 12 states and in Washington, D.C. However, mashed potatoes love is more evenly spread across the country than corn casserole love. Mashed potatoes was the favorite side dish in states as far apart as Vermont and California.

A graphic displays the most popular Thanksgiving side dish in each state. Provided by HubScore

More about Utah’s favorite Thanksgiving side dishes

Utah joined the following states in green bean casserole enthusiasm: Alaska, Idaho, Kansas, Louisiana, New Hampshire, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Texas and Wyoming.

Corn casserole, beloved in so many states, did not make the top five in Utah. The four other most popular side dishes in Utah are:



Mashed potatoes.

Sweet potato casserole.

Mac and cheese.

Cranberry sauce.

Thanksgiving side dish side notes