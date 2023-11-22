What BYU football will wear to its last regular-season game

On Saturday, BYU football will take the field for what could be the final time in 2023 and what’s definitely the final game of the regular season.

For the matchup against No. 21 Oklahoma State in Stillwater, Oklahoma, the Cougars will wear a white uniform and pants with a royal blue helmet, according to a post on X from BYU football.

The jersey has blue accents that match the helmet, while the helmet has two white stripes running along the top and a white circle around the Y logo. The face mask appears to be a slightly darker blue than the rest of the helmet.

this week's uni combo 🔵⚪️⚪️ pic.twitter.com/l23e9sbnvu — BYU FOOTBALL (@BYUfootball) November 22, 2023

With their mostly white duds, the Cougars will face Oklahoma State at 1:30 p.m. MST on Saturday in a contest that will determine whether BYU becomes bowl eligible. The game will be broadcast on ABC.

BYU’s all-time record against the Cowboys is 0-2. Both of the previous meetings were in bowl games, including the 1974 Fiesta Bowl, which was the first bowl game in the history of the BYU football program.

According to research from BYU Uniform Tracker, the Cougars went with a different uniform look during those previous Oklahoma State games.

During the Fiesta Bowl in 1974, BYU donned a blue jersey along with white pants and a white helmet.

In 1976, at the Tangerine Bowl, the Cougars wore a white helmet and jersey with blue pants.