At Thanksgiving celebrations, many people indulge in bigger portions of richer foods than they’re used to eating on regular days.

“People always feel bloated and uncomfortable after holiday meals,” Dr. Baha Moshiree told The New York Times.

While the best way to prepare for this feeling is to avoid overeating and pace yourself during dinner, Thanksgiving foods are definitely hard to resist. Even the best and most responsible plans can end up being ignored.

If you end up feeling uncomfortably full after your Thanksgiving feast, there are a few things that you can do to feel better after eating.

Here’s a guide to get rid of the feeling of overindulgence.

1. Wait 30 minutes and take a walk

It’s true that turkey can make you feel tired, as can eating a lot of carbohydrates (like in mashed potatoes, rolls, stuffing and pie). Getting in some movement can help alleviate sleepiness and the feeling of fullness. Plus, after an indulgent meal and a day inside, getting some fresh air can be just what you need.

Walking comes with some important health benefits, like lowering blood sugars after meals, reducing stress and reducing inflammation, according to Sutter Health.

2. Sit upright

It’s natural to want to lie down after eating a big meal, but sitting upright for a couple hours after eating can be beneficial.

“Keep upright for two to three hours after meals to reduce gastrointestinal discomfort and aid digestion,” per Henry Ford Health. You can use your time sitting up to play games with your family or write notes of gratitude to people you love.

3. Drink some warm or hot water

Hot water with or without lemon may help improve digestion.

“More research is needed to prove this benefit, though a 2016 study showed that warm water may have favorable effects on intestinal movements and gas expulsion after surgery,” per Healthline.

In other words, it’s possible that drinking some hot water will support your digestive system as it processes a big meal.

4. Try some ginger

If you can’t bear the thought of drinking plain hot water, then try drinking some ginger tea (or eating other forms of ginger). Ginger tea is known to benefit digestion.

5. Do some yoga

On Thanksgiving, it’s typically chilly outside. A strong wind or even snow can make going for a walk outside after a Thanksgiving meal sound less than enjoyable.

But there are exercises you can do without leaving your living room, like light stretching and yoga.

You don’t need to do yoga poses for hours to reap the benefits. If you do a few minutes of stretching, you can experience some soothing of your digestive discomfort.

6. Don’t drink carbonated drinks

Carbonated drinks can make you feel even fuller and can contribute to the bloating that you’re trying to avoid.

A better option for a Thanksgiving beverage is water. If you put down the soda and slowly sip on some water, your stomach will eventually feel better (if your pain truly does stem from overeating).

7. Make your next meal a lighter meal

After eating an indulgent meal, it’s good to eat a lighter meal the next time you pick up your fork.

Some lighter meals you could try on the evening of Thanksgiving or the next morning are a bowl of fruit, some oatmeal with berries, a chia seed pudding, some Greek yogurt with honey or a veggie-filled fruit smoothie.