Advent calendars — from the spiritual to the fanciful

Advent, which this year begins Dec. 3, is in the faith community a time of anticipation, which makes sense, since the word’s root is Latin for “coming.”

It’s believed that Advent goes back to the fifth or sixth century, when Christians prepared to baptize the newly converted during the January Feast of the Epiphany. A century later, the story shifted to anticipate the arrival of Christ — but his second coming as a judge, rather than as a baby swaddled in a Bethlehem manger.

Advent as a way to welcome the Christ child came in the Middle Ages, when Christians began to associate Advent with his birth. For many faithful Christians, that association remains.

As the University of Portland Garaventa Center explains, the length of Advent varies, but it always starts four Sundays before Christmas, which can occur on any day of the week since it’s always Dec. 25. This year, the Dec. 3 start means Advent is the shortest length possible, though you wouldn’t know it from the calendars, which typically plan on a Dec. 1 start and a big finish on Dec. 24.

Modern adults are not the first to use a calendar as a countdown tool. WhyChristmas.com reports that German Protestant Christians in the 1800s counted down the days to Christmas by making 24 chalk lines on a door, erasing one a day until Christmas arrived.

While Advent within the Christian faith still has a deep religious meaning — the four successive themes each Sunday this Advent are Hope, Peace, Joy and Love — the annual Advent calendar has largely shifted outside religious tradition to serve as a more playful countdown to Christmas. Some suggest it’s a way to stop children from nagging for the gifts and day they know is coming. But adults seem to like the toys and treats just as much.

Socks and hot sauce and pretty rocks are as common as calendars with religious themes, since commercial Advent calendars may — or may not — embrace faith. While there are certainly scripture calendars and the many nativity versions remain among the most popular, cosmetic companies like Lancôme put samples and full-size beauty products in their calendar slots, introducing them to customers in season-friendly fashion. You can get calendars with a new pair of socks via an Advent calendar, though some just go 12 days.

There are reusable calendars that you can stuff over and over with little baubles and treats, tree ornament calendars and superhero versions — Lego has a Marvel Avengers Advent Calendar. Williams Sonoma has a popcorn calendar, while localeclectic.com will happily sell you a 12-piece jewelry Advent calendar. Google hot sauce, beverages, sunglasses, hair bows, dolls or pretty much any noun and someone’s stuffing it in an Advent calendar.

You can pay a lot — Dior has a $4,200 cologne Advent calendar — or buy a little milk chocolate calendar for under $3.

Here are a few we saw while browsing, but trust us — there are literally thousands.

