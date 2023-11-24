Where to watch ‘National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation’ and similar Christmas movies

Clark Griswold (Chevy Chase) has wreaked havoc in Europe, Las Vegas, Los Angeles and at his own home. Arguably, Clark’s most entertaining chain of chaos happens during his Christmas vacation.

Filled with high hopes for another perfect holiday, Clark neurotically crosses every T and dots every I. But even the most air-tight plans won’t tame Clark’s cousin, Eddie (Randy Quaid), who shows up with his family unannounced, threatening to ruin the perfect Christmas celebrations.

If you are looking to feel better about your own Christmas plans, this movie where everything goes wrong might offer the confidence boost you are seeking.

So, where can you watch “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” in 2023?

Where can I watch ‘National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation’?

“National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” is available to stream for free to those with a Max subscription. It can also be rented from YouTube TV, Apple TV, Amazon Prime, Google Play Movies and Redbox.

Christmas movies like ‘National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation’

If you are interesting in watching something similar to “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation,” here are some comparable movies packed with the same slapstick, dad-humor which attracts viewers to “Christmas Vacation.” All these movies are available to stream or rent this holiday season.

1. ‘A Christmas Story’

All Ralphie Parker (Peter Billingsley) wants for Christmas this year is a “Red Ryder air rifle” — if he can make it to the holiday in one piece. Between outsmarting (or outrunning) schoolyard bullies, keeping the peace with his cranky dad and convincing a mall Santa to bestow him with his Christmas wish, Ralphie must fight to keep his holiday spirit alive.

Where to watch: Max.

Rating: PG.

2. ‘Christmas with the Kranks’

The Kranks (Jamie Lee Curtis, Tim Allen) have enjoyed dozens of perfect Christmas holidays together. So when their only daughter, Blair (Julie Gonzalo), decides to spend one year away, the Kranks make plans to skip Christmas in exchange for a tropical cruise. This doesn’t sit well with their holiday-obsessed neighbors, who expect the Kranks to participate in holiday traditions.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime.

Rating: PG.

3. ‘Fred Claus’

Of the two Claus brother, Fred (Vince Vaughn) was never cut out to take over as Santa. His mischievous and irresponsible nature repeatedly land him in trouble. But when Fred’s latest scam goes awry, he takes off for the North Pole seeking help from his little brother, Nick (Paul Giamatti).

Where to watch: Max.

Rating: PG.

4. ‘Deck the Halls’

Desperate to outdo each other this Christmas, neighbors Steve (Matthew Broderick) and Danny (Danny DeVito) spark a rivalry to prove who has the most holiday spirit. Danny has plans to light up his home so bright, it is visible from space. In a war of one-upmanship, the neighbors go toe-to-toe in a bid to out-light each other.

Where to watch: Hulu.

Rating: PG.