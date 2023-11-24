8 Utah holiday markets to visit this season

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas — and that means it’s probably time to start your holiday shopping. One of the best ways to get that done is by visiting one of Utah’s many holiday markets, which gather local artisans to sell things from Christmas decor to Christmas gifts.

It can be easy to get caught up in the commercialism of the holiday season, but taking time to buy thoughtful presents, shop local and support small businesses is a great way to slow down and make your gift-giving more meaningful.

If you’ve somehow already completed your Christmas shopping, these markets are still fun to visit, either to window shop or to buy yourself a holiday present.

Nov. 17–Dec. 23

This market features dozens of local artists selling art and gifts, and everything sold at the market is designed or produced locally. Many artists also contribute a original ornament to the art center’s yearly ornament tree, which will be on display. If you’re at BDAC from Dec. 2–9, you can also view their annual gingerbread festival.

2. Christkindlmarkt at This Is The Place

Nov. 29–Dec. 2

Inspired by Germany’s famous Christmas markets, this is Utah’s most elaborate holiday market, with the whole village transformed into a winter wonderland. Explore shops, booths and food trucks, and enjoy entertainment such as live music and a lantern parade.

Dec. 1–2 (tickets required; children under 12 get in free)

According to the market’s website, over 150 local Utah artists are slated to display their wares at this year’s event. There will also be food trucks, performances, a Santa photo op and a gift drive for local children in foster care.

Dec. 2 (tickets required; children under 5 get in free)

Hosted by Wasatch Community Gardens, this event is a great way to get some shopping done, support local vendors and learn about community agriculture. Local artisans and farms will be selling their goods, and you can also admire the decorated tree forest and bid on one to take home.

Dec. 2–3

The Richard K. Hemingway Orangerie will have 19 local artists selling “jewelry, glass art, pottery, fiber art, wall art, natural soaps and more,” but once you look though their goods, make sure to head into the garden itself — admission will be free!

Nov. 10–Dec. 31

This store is open year-round on Salt Lake City’s 9th and 9th, but it gets a festive makeover every year for the holidays. Local vendors sell things from vintage clothing to national park-inspired candles, so you can shop for the whole family here.

Dec. 2–3

If you appreciate the arts, set aside a couple of hours to explore not only this market but also the Utah Museum of Fine Arts’ incredible collection. Current exhibitions include “Tatau: Marks of Polynesia” and “Shaping Landscape: 150 Years of Photography in Utah.”

Nov. 24–26

Enjoy goods from local artisans and bakers at this annual event at Wheeler Historic Farm. Admission to the market is free, but for just $3, you can take a wagon ride through the farm to see festive light displays and greet Santa.

