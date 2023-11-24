5 ways to ‘Opt Outside’ in Utah this Black Friday

Instead of spending money this Black Friday, why don’t you go outside? Eight years ago, major retailer REI announced it would be closing its doors on Black Friday. Instead, REI encouraged its customers and employees to spend time outside.

Since then, the movement has spread, encouraging millions to enjoy the outdoors instead of the inside of a shopping mall.

“To date, more than 700 organizations and 7 million people have chosen to #OptOutside instead of fighting it out in the aisles,” the company states on its website.

To enjoy nature, you don't have to go far. You can enjoy it in your yard. Many people in cities are limited to the outdoors due to their location or financial constraints. Thankfully, you can find ways to #OptOutside. Join me and @REI as we enjoy our local areas. pic.twitter.com/6kV6tmpMNn — Al_Troutman M.Sc. (@n8ture_al) November 20, 2021

There are numerous benefits to spending time outside, including stress reduction, opportunities to exercise and improved vitamin D production, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. If that sounds like more fun to you than fighting the crowds on Black Friday, here are some of the best ways you can opt outside alone or with your family and friends here in Utah.

1. Go for a hike

Utah is known for its incredible mountains and the beautiful hikes they provide. Whether you’re feeling up to scaling Mount Timpanogos or would prefer a shorter, kid-friendly hike, there are a plethora of hiking opportunities available within a short distance from any of Utah’s suburban areas.

Wherever you hike, make sure to be prepared with adequate clothing and water and bring your phone with you in case of emergencies.

2. Explore a local garden or nature reserve

If you want to spend time outside but would rather observe plant life than hike through it, you can visit one of Utah’s many botanical centers.

My porch symbolizes a space where I find community + connection to the outdoors. Nature can be found everywhere and I'm proud to support the @REI Cooperative Action Fund to help everyone #OptOutside and connect with our environment. #REIpartner pic.twitter.com/9ySVuH2QND — Leah Thomas (@Leahtommi) November 15, 2021

Red Butte Garden is fairly well known, but have you been to the Utah State Botanical Center, Swaner Preserve and EcoCenter or Conservation Garden Park? These locations (and plenty more throughout the state) are beautiful, but they’re also wonderful because they provide opportunities for you and your family to learn about native plants and conservation.

3. Go for a drive

If you’d prefer to appreciate the great outdoors without physical exertion or potential bug bites, you can do so from the comfort of your own vehicle. Drive through the Alpine Loop, Big and Little Cottonwood Canyons or even through your own neighborhood to take a look at the last autumn leaves before they fall for winter.

4. Head to a local park

Football games are an essential part of Thanksgiving for many Americans, but you don’t just have to watch on TV or sit on the sidelines. Get a group together and scrimmage at a local park, or just walk around the park while the kids enjoy the playground. This is the last good weather we’ll have for a while, with winter on its way, so take time to enjoy it now.

5. Visit one of our national parks

This might be more of a drive for some of us, but even if you live a few hours away from one of Utah’s five national parks, it’s worth it to take a trip. You can drive through the parks, hike their trails, explore rock formations and enjoy a plethora of other fun outdoor activities.

