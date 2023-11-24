‘He’s a legend’: What Deion Sanders said about Utah coach Kyle Whittingham

This article was first published in the Ute Insiders newsletter. Sign up to receive the newsletter in your inbox each Wednesday night.

Deion Sanders has always spoken his mind.

From his time as an eight-time Pro Bowler in the NFL to now as head coach of the Colorado Buffaloes, there’s no shortage of memorable Sanders quotes.

“He’s a legend man. He’s a darn legend. He’s a guy that I truly respect. I truly admire. I truly glean from afar.” — Colorado coach Deion Sanders on Utah coach Kyle Whittingham

When he arrived in Boulder, he wasn’t shy about telling the players on the one-win 2022 Colorado team to get ready to enter the transfer portal.

“We got a few positions already taken care of because I’m bringing my own luggage with me,” Sanders said in one of his first meetings with the players. “And it’s Louis (Vuitton).”

Every week, people tune into Sanders’ press conference to hear what he has to say.

Asked about Utah coach Kyle Whittingham, Sanders said that he has respect for the longtime Utah coach.

“He’s a legend, man. He’s a darn legend,” Sanders said. “He’s a guy that I truly respect. I truly admire. I truly glean from afar — I don’t really know him personally. I met him once I think at the Pac-12 meetings. But he’s a darn legend, man. And his consistency and persistence speaks volumes. I love what he’s doing with that program. I love what he’s done with that program.”

Whittingham says Colorado’s program has gotten better with Sanders at the helm.

“They’ve won more games,” Whittingham said. “There’s what, every game but one I think was a sellout, whether it’s home or on the road. Turned the roster over almost completely and certainly upgraded that. So is not the program better in every way? I mean, I think it is. I haven’t studied every single component, but from where I’m sitting, it’s been a huge infusion of excitement, passion, interest, you name it.”

Since Sanders arrived at Colorado, everything has been impacted. Folsom Field has been sold out for every home game, booster donations are up, merchandise sales have skyrocketed, and certainly, there’s been a vast increase of media coverage and national interest in the program.

Since Week 1 of the 2023 season, when Colorado took down national title runner-up TCU, the Buffaloes have been TV gold.

In the first three weeks of the season, Colorado started 3-0 and were either the No. 1 or No. 2 most-watched game each of those three weeks. Fox’s college football pregame show, “Big Noon Kickoff,” basically set up camp in Boulder, broadcasting its show at a Colorado game three weeks in a row.

Sanders completely revamped the Buffaloes roster through the transfer portal in a way that was unprecedented. One of the 71 players to transfer out of Boulder was kicker Cole Becker, who transferred to Utah and is the Utes’ starting kicker.

His son, Shedeur Sanders, was generating early-season Heisman buzz, and two-way player Travis Hunter was the talk of the college football world.

“Do you believe now?” coach Sanders asked the media after the TCU win.

After the 3-0 start to the season, people were believing.

Colorado cooled off to a 4-3 record, but millions were still tuning in to watch the Buffaloes (and still are), and Colorado only lost one of those three games (42-6 to Oregon) by more than one score.

But the losses kept piling up, and the Buffaloes enter Salt Lake City having lost their last five games. Colorado kept it relatively close in losses to Stanford, UCLA, Oregon State and Arizona, but the dam finally broke last week in a 56-14 beatdown by Washington State, which earned its second win in Pac-12 play.

Colorado enters Rice-Eccles Stadium with a 4-7 record, with its only Pac-12 win of the season over Arizona State.

The offensive line has been a big issue for the Buffaloes, allowing 54 sacks this season — the most in all of Division I football.

Coach Sanders said two weeks ago that “the big picture, you get new linemen. That’s the picture and I’ma paint it perfectly.”

Though Utah will be missing big production with the absence of defensive end Jonah Elliss, who is out for the season, Utah’s defensive line can end the regular season on a high note after totaling two sacks in the last two contests. Shedeur Sanders was injured during the Washington State game after being sacked on an errant snap and missed the rest of the contest. He also had numbness in his hand and couldn’t grip the ball, according to his father.

“Shedeur is not feeling well right now. It’s a day-by-day situation with Shedeur,” coach Sanders said. “We’re praying that he gets healthy and he’s able to play because he is who he is and when he’s on the field, we have a tremendous chance to win.”

Even with a bad offensive line, Shedeur Sanders has thrown for 3,230 yards (No. 10 in the nation) and 27 touchdowns with three interceptions on 69.3% accuracy.

“Very talented. Had an exceptional year. He’s battled through a lot. He’s been sacked a lot, but he just keeps coming back and getting up off the ground and continuing to battle and compete. Puts up very good numbers.” — Utah coach Kyle Whittingham on Colorado QB Shedeur Sanders

“Very talented. Had an exceptional year. He’s battled through a lot. He’s been sacked a lot, but he just keeps coming back and getting up off the ground and continuing to battle and compete. Puts up very good numbers,” Whittingham said.

If Sanders isn’t able to go, it would likely be Ryan Staub at quarterback, who was 5 for 14 for 56 yards against Washington State.

The Buffaloes have plenty of talent at receiver — Jimmy Horn Jr., Xavier Weaver and Hunter have combined for 2,071 yards and 14 touchdowns. Weaver, in particular, has accounted for 908 yards and four scores.

“We’ve played the top quarterbacks in the country, projected Heisman Trophy candidates, receiving corps that ranked in the top 20,” Utah cornerbacks coach Sharrieff Shah said. “So this is not anything different than what we have faced as a unit every single week in Power Five football. So I tell my boys, they will make a catch. Don’t get upset, let me get mad at you, you go build your friend up. They will break a tackle, rally, so you can help your friend.”

Dylan Edwards (320 yards and one touchdown on 75 carries) and Anthony Hankerson (303 yards and one touchdown on 73 carries) are Colorado’s running back tandem.

Defensively, the Buffaloes are allowing 35.9 points per game (125th in FBS), 168.1 rushing yards per game (99th in FBS) and 296.5 passing yards per game (128th in FBS).

Utah-Colorado TV Utes on the air

Utah (7-4, 4-4 Pac-12)

vs. Colorado (4-7, 1-7 Pac-12)

Saturday, 1 p.m. MST

Rice-Eccles Stadium

TV: Pac-12 Network

Radio: ESPN 700/92.1 FM



Safety Shilo Sanders and cornerback Hunter are two players to watch on Colorado’s defense, Sanders has 58 tackles, an interception and four forced fumbles, while Hunter has 27 tackles and three interceptions.

At four wins, Colorado can’t become bowl eligible this season, and Utah has been eliminated from Pac-12 championship contention. The Utes will be playing to send their seniors out the right way and improve their bowl standing, while the Buffaloes are trying to end the year on a positive note.

“We got to finish and I want to finish with an exclamation mark,” Sanders said.

In case you missed it

Saturday marks the final time Utah will play a Pac-12 football game. Since joining the conference in 2011, the football program has risen to national prominence. Utah exits the Pac-12 with two conference titles and a decade worth of memories.

Here’s a look back at how the Pac-12 benefited Utah, and the program’s rise in the last decade.

From the archives

Extra points



Utah football gets commitment from 3-star wide receiver (Deseret News)

Big 12 future power rankings: Title contenders emerging heading into season’s final week (Deseret News)

Up next

Nov. 24 | 3 p.m. | Volleyball | vs. Colorado | @ Salt Lake City

Nov. 24 | 7:30 p.m. | Women’s basketball | vs. Merrimack | @ Salt Lake City

Nov. 25 | 1 p.m. | Football | vs. Colorado | @ Salt Lake City

Nov. 27 | 9 p.m. | Basketball | at Saint Mary’s | @ Moraga, California

Nov. 28 | 11 a.m. | Women’s basketball | vs. Carroll College | @ Salt Lake City

Times MST