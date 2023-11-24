Highlights and key plays from Utah State’s double-overtime win over New Mexico

Editor’s note: The Deseret News is providing live coverage from Friday’s meeting between the Utah State Aggies (5-6) and the New Mexico Lobos (4-7). Check back for updates throughout the game.

Related Utah State has a new starting quarterback for its regular season finale

Double Overtime

Utah State 44, New Mexico 41

— Levi Williams rushes for a 13-yard game-winning touchdown for Utah State.

UTAH STATE IS BOWL ELIGIBLE ON A WILD PLAY @USUFootball pic.twitter.com/vZWiRuDL8I — CBS Sports College Football 🏈 (@CBSSportsCFB) November 25, 2023

— New Mexico forced to settle for a 19-yard field goal, after USU defensive tackle Hale Motu’apuaka comes up with a huge tackle for loss on third down.

Overtime

Utah State 38, New Mexico 38

— The Lobos answer with a touchdown of their own, via the legs of backup quarterback Davon Dampier. New Mexico ran the ball right through the Utah State defense.

— With possession of the football first in overtime, the Aggies score first on a 6-yard run by quarterback Levi Williams.

4th Quarter

Utah State 31, New Mexico 31

0:04 — New Mexico ties things up at 31 points apiece with a 22-yard field goal by Luke Drzeweiecki. The Lobos had multiple chances to come away with the win, preventing the Aggies from going bowling and now things go to overtime.

WE ARE TIED!!!!!!!!!!!!! TO OT WE GO!!!!!#GoLobos pic.twitter.com/wHCzbxQfsH — New Mexico Football (@UNMLoboFB) November 25, 2023

3:24 — New Mexico won’t go away as the Lobo score again, a 2-yard QB sneak by Devon Dampier. The Lobos drove 75 yards in just over two minutes, having success through the air for nearly the first time today.

Here's Devon making it a three-point game with 3:24 left. #GoLobos pic.twitter.com/ufYAKQppXz — New Mexico Football (@UNMLoboFB) November 25, 2023

5:30 — Utah State reels off potentially the game-sealing scoring drive of the game, capped off with a 17-yard touchdown run by running back Rahsul Faison. The Aggies drove 90 yards in 15 plays, using six and a half minutes of clock at a key juncture. Levi Williams was the key player on the drive, routinely keeping the Aggies’ offense moving with his legs.

3rd Quarter

Utah State 24, New Mexico 21

3:01 — The Lobos pull within three points of the Aggies again, this time on a 22-yard touchdown by running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt. The TD run capped off a nine play, 74-yard drive that took nearly five minutes off the game clock.

Bill goes untouched for the 22-yard TD, his 17th rushing TD of the season.



📺: CBS Sports#GoLobos pic.twitter.com/ZNwd6lURp9 — New Mexico Football (@UNMLoboFB) November 24, 2023

10:01 — Levi Williams rushes for a 29 yard touchdown, his first rushing score of the season. It is the 14th rushing touchdown of his career and puts the Aggies back up 10 early in the third quarter.

I am the one who knocks!



Williams takes it in for 6️⃣ from 29 yards out.



📺 @CBSSportsNet pic.twitter.com/jQCWgXT3tB — USU Football (@USUFootball) November 24, 2023

2nd Quarter

Utah State 17, New Mexico 14

0:47 — Levi Williams is intercepted by New Mexico defensive back Jer’Marius Lewis on a deep attempt late in the first half. The Lobos get possession deep in their own territory.

1:06 — The Lobos break through, cutting the Aggies’ lead to just three points on a 29-yard touchdown reception by Wyatt McClour. New Mexico drove 65 plays in nine plays, the final coming from the former walk-on McClour.

Must get to the end zone... WYATT MCCLOUR FOR THE TD!

📺: CBS Sports#GoLobos pic.twitter.com/awDyhzsToF — New Mexico Football (@UNMLoboFB) November 24, 2023

5:44 — The Aggies add to their lead with a 32-yard field by by placekicker Elliot Nimrod. USU drove 57 yards in 10 plays on the scoring drive, and appeared primed to add another touchdown, but the Lobos defense held firm in the redzone.

9:28 — New Mexico had a chance to cut into the Utah State lead, but a 46-yard field goal attempt by Luke Drzeweiecki sailed wide right.

1st Quarter

Utah State 14, New Mexico 7

8:54 — Utah State scores again, with wide receiver Jalen Royals again finding the end zone. Royals hauled in a 57-yard pass from Williams for the score, his second of the game and the 14th on the season.

9:35 — USU’s lead was short lived, as New Mexico strikes back with a 64-yard touchdown run by running back Andrew Henry. Henry appeared to be stopped in the backfield for a loss, but instead turned the ball into a scoring highlight.

WHAT A RUN! Andrew Henry takes it 64 yards for the TD.

📺: CBS Sports#GoLobos pic.twitter.com/Cetw58DUdE — New Mexico Football (@UNMLoboFB) November 24, 2023

11:09 — USU strikes first via a 13-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Levi Williams to wide receiver Jalen Royals. Making his first start with Utah State, Williams accounted for 51 yards on the drive, 43 through the air and eight on the ground.

Pregame Prep

Here are a few stories to get ready for Utah State’s game against New Mexico:

What people are saying about Utah State and New Mexico

Here is what a few outlets expect when the Aggies meet on Black Friday:

There's a bowl bid on the line for Utah State today, as the Aggies face off with a New Mexico team coming off one of its best wins in years. Preview: https://t.co/I8lBpH2WZy — The Aggship (@TheAggship) November 24, 2023

USU football: I preview Friday's must-win road game for the Aggies against New Mexico in this story. https://t.co/IAbS2mthBX — Jason Turner (@hjtrebek) November 22, 2023

Does New Mexico need to beat Utah State?https://t.co/ueAFTu7WQe — Mountain West Wire (@MWCwire) November 22, 2023