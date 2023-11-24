Facebook Twitter
Utah State has a new starting quarterback for its regular season finale

Junior Levi Williams, formerly of Wyoming and a future Navy SEAL, will get the start against New Mexico for Utah State.

By Trent Wood Trent Wood
Utah State quarterback Levi Williams (16) during the second half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Tuscaloosa, Ala.

Vasha Hunt, AP

Utah State will have a new starting quarterback Friday in its regular season finale against New Mexico.

Junior Levi Williams, a Wyoming transfer and future Navy SEAL, has been tabbed as the starter, per play by play voice for the Aggies Scott Garrard.

Wiliams is making his first career start with Utah State and will be making his fourth appearance this season.

Listed at 6-foot-5, 240 pounds, Williams is a powerful dual-threat quarterback with a massive arm.

A one-time 4-star prospect, per 247 Sports, Williams showcased that arm throughout spring and fall camp prior to this season, before settling first in the role of QB2 and then QB3 after the emergence true freshman McCae Hillstead.

This season, Williams has thrown for 96 yards and two touchdowns. In his collegiate career, though, Williams has accounted for over 2,000 yards passing (2,334) and 15 touchdowns to 11 interceptions, while also rushing for 847 yards and 13 touchdowns.

“I thought he did a great job day coming in calmly and trying to to kind of go out and take snaps,” Utah State head coach Blake Anderson said of Williams, following the Aggies’ loss to Boise State.

(Williams came in late, after injuries to Cooper Legas and Hillstead).

“He has not gotten many (snaps) at all in practice, with the exception of drill work and group work, so I was pleased with that,” Anderson said.

Williams’ first start couldn’t have really gotten off to a better start, as he led the Aggies 75 yards down the field in under four minutes, accounted for 51 yards, 43 through the air, including a 13-yard touchdown pass, and another eight yards on the ground.

This story will be updated.

