Sen. Mike Lee spends Thanksgiving in Israel

Sen. Mike Lee and his wife Sharon spent Thanksgiving in Israel, making an unannounced visit to the country that is still reeling from the Hamas terrorist attacks on Oct. 7.

In a post on X, Lee and his wife Sharon are seen visiting with members of the Israel Defense Forces. Lee wrote, “Happy Thanksgiving from Israel!”

Happy Thanksgiving from Israel! pic.twitter.com/IyXw3SKHlX — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) November 24, 2023

Lee’s spokesperson Billy Gribbin said the Utah Republican senator has spent his time in Israel visiting with government officials, IDF soldiers, support personnel as well as Israeli civilians.

“Senator Lee is there to show support for Israel, and to learn more about the situation on the ground,” said Gribbin, “He’s also there to see what resources Israel needs to finish the fight against Hamas.”

In other social media posts since Lee landed in Israel, he has expressed concern about President Joe Biden’s comments on a “two-state solution” and about aid meant for Palestinian civilians in Gaza.

“President Biden just expressed optimism that the aid going to Gaza will make it to those who need it most — as opposed to strengthening Hamas,” he wrote. “I don’t know what basis he has for that assertion, which seems contrary to what we’ve seen in the past.”

In another post, he said, “President Biden just plugged ‘a two state solution.’ Tone deaf. Gaza has had a ‘two state solution’ on the table since 2005, and defiantly refused to take it. You can’t have a two-state solution where one party is unwilling to recognize the other’s right to exist.”

Lee has also criticized Biden over his desire to package aid to Israel with aid for Ukraine.

Hostage negotiations reached

The visit by Lee and his wife to Israel coincides with a four-day cease-fire between Israel and Hamas, as Hamas promised to release 50 women and children held hostage in exchange for prisoners held by Israel.

On Friday, 13 Israeli hostages were released, including four young children, according to CNN. In addition to the Israelis, another 11 hostages were released, including 10 Thai nationals and one Filipino.

No American hostages were released in the first group.

What Biden said about the situation in Israel, Gaza

On Friday, Biden said his administration was involved in the negotiations to get the hostages released.

On the Americans still held hostage, including two American women and four-year-old Abigail Edan, Biden said, “We also will not stop until we get these hostages brought home and an answer to their whereabouts,” he said, per a release.

The president said he did not know the condition or location of the American hostages.

In his remarks Friday, Biden also spoke about his desire to get humanitarian assistance to the Palestinians in Gaza.

