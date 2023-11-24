Facebook Twitter
Monday, December 4, 2023 | 
BYU Cougars Sports Brigham Young

Top social media reactions to BYU’s comeback win over North Carolina

BYU women’s soccer will next play on Friday, Dec. 1

By Kelsey Dallas Kelsey Dallaskdallas@deseretnews.com
SHARE Top social media reactions to BYU’s comeback win over North Carolina
BYU celebrates a goal against North Carolina during the NCAA tournament quarterfinals

BYU celebrates a goal against North Carolina during the NCAA tournament quarterfinals in Provo on Friday, Nov. 24, 2023. BYU won 4-3.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

The No. 1 seeded BYU women’s soccer team claimed a thrilling comeback win over No. 3 seed North Carolina on Friday, in part by scoring three goals in the final 10 minutes of regulation.

The performance was enough to set social media ablaze with reactions, as Cougar fans and others congratulated BYU on stealing victory from the jaws of defeat.

Here are some of the most notable posts about BYU’s victory on X, the site formerly called Twitter.

  • The official NCAA soccer account said what we were all thinking when BYU’s fourth goal went in: “AHHHHHHHHHHH.”

  • Ahead of their big game against Oklahoma State on Saturday, BYU football players cheered on the soccer team from their hotel in Stillwater, Oklahoma.

  • Tracy Hamm, head coach of women’s soccer at UC Davis, praised the Cougars’ performance, calling it “unbelievably believable.”

  • Soccer writer Tamerra Griffin said NCAA women’s soccer is giving the National Women’s Soccer League a run for its money, at least when it comes to chaotic games.

  • Former BYU punter Jonny Linehan compared the Cougars to the U.S. men’s hockey team that took down the Soviet Union during the 1980 Winter Olympics.

  • BYU fan Joe Wheat also had high praise for the team.

  • An account called “HolySports” won’t be forgetting BYU’s comeback anytime soon.

The BYU women’s soccer team next plays on Friday, Dec. 1, against No. 2 Stanford. The game will take place in Cary, North Carolina.

BYU players celebrate their 4-3 win over North Carolina in the NCAA tournament quarterfinals in Provo on Nov. 24, 2023.

BYU players celebrate their win over UNC with fans after the NCAA tournament quarterfinals in Provo on Friday, Nov. 24, 2023. BYU won 4-3.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
1 of 18
BYU midfielder Bella Folino (22) celebrates her goal against North Carolina with teammates during the NCAA tournament quarterfinals

BYU midfielder Bella Folino (22) celebrates her goal against North Carolina with teammates during the NCAA tournament quarterfinals in Provo on Friday, Nov. 24, 2023. BYU won 4-3.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
2 of 18
merlin_3008121.jpg

BYU players celebrate their win over UNC during the NCAA tournament quarterfinals in Provo on Friday, Nov. 24, 2023. BYU won 4-3.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
3 of 18
BYU celebrates a goal against North Carolina during the NCAA tournament quarterfinals

BYU celebrates a goal against North Carolina during the NCAA tournament quarterfinals in Provo on Friday, Nov. 24, 2023. BYU won 4-3.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
4 of 18
merlin_3008117.jpg

BYU midfielder Bella Folino (22) falls trying to head the ball against North Carolina during the NCAA tournament quarterfinals in Provo on Friday, Nov. 24, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
5 of 18
merlin_3008115.jpg

BYU midfielder Olivia Katoa (10) covers her face after scoring against North Carolina during the NCAA tournament quarterfinals in Provo on Friday, Nov. 24, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
6 of 18
merlin_3008113.jpg

BYU midfielder Bella Folino (22) falls over North Carolina’s Mia Oliaro (22) during the NCAA tournament quarterfinals in Provo on Friday, Nov. 24, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
7 of 18
merlin_3008111.jpg

BYU midfielder Olivia Katoa (10) celebrates her goal with BYU defender Zoe Jacobs (5) after scoring against North Carolina during the NCAA tournament quarterfinals in Provo on Friday, Nov. 24, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
8 of 18
merlin_3008109.jpg

Fans storm the field after BYU beat UNC during the NCAA tournament quarterfinals in Provo on Friday, Nov. 24, 2023. BYU won 4-3.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
9 of 18
merlin_3008107.jpg

BYU midfielder Bella Folino (22) looks for a foul after falling trying to head the ball against North Carolina during the NCAA tournament quarterfinals in Provo on Friday, Nov. 24, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
10 of 18
merlin_3008105.jpg

BYU defender Izzi Stratton (24) leaps over North Carolina goalkeeper Emmie Allen (32) after a shot during the NCAA tournament quarterfinals in Provo on Friday, Nov. 24, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
11 of 18
merlin_3008103.jpg

BYU goalkeeper Lynette Hernaez (00) makes a save against North Carolina during the NCAA tournament quarterfinals in Provo on Friday, Nov. 24, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
12 of 18
merlin_3008101.jpg

BYU goalkeeper Lynette Hernaez (00) can’t make the save leading to a goal for North Carolina during the NCAA tournament quarterfinals in Provo on Friday, Nov. 24, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
13 of 18
merlin_3008099.jpg

BYU forward Brecken Mozingo (13) fights for the ball with North Carolina forward Isabel Cox (13) during the NCAA tournament quarterfinals in Provo on Friday, Nov. 24, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
14 of 18
merlin_3008097.jpg

BYU forward Rachel McCarthy (33) controls the ball against North Carolina during the NCAA tournament quarterfinals in Provo on Friday, Nov. 24, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
15 of 18
merlin_3008095.jpg

BYU midfielder Sierra Pennock (8) and North Carolina’s Bella Sember (18) compete during the NCAA tournament quarterfinals in Provo on Friday, Nov. 24, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
16 of 18
merlin_3008093.jpg

North Carolina forward Ally Sentnor (21) celebrates a goal against BYU during the NCAA tournament quarterfinals in Provo on Friday, Nov. 24, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
17 of 18
merlin_3008091.jpg

BYU and North Carolina compete during a corner kick during the NCAA tournament quarterfinals in Provo on Friday, Nov. 24, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
18 of 18
BYU players celebrate their 4-3 win over North Carolina in the NCAA tournament quarterfinals in Provo on Nov. 24, 2023.
BYU midfielder Bella Folino (22) celebrates her goal against North Carolina with teammates during the NCAA tournament quarterfinals
merlin_3008121.jpg
BYU celebrates a goal against North Carolina during the NCAA tournament quarterfinals
merlin_3008117.jpg
merlin_3008115.jpg
merlin_3008113.jpg
merlin_3008111.jpg
merlin_3008109.jpg
merlin_3008107.jpg
merlin_3008105.jpg
merlin_3008103.jpg
merlin_3008101.jpg
merlin_3008099.jpg
merlin_3008097.jpg
merlin_3008095.jpg
merlin_3008093.jpg
merlin_3008091.jpg

Next Up In BYU sports
Is Puka Nacua on pace to break these NFL rookie single-season receiving records?
Puka Nacua goes over 1,000 receiving yards on 70-yard TD, his latest record-breaking day
BYU’s Tyler Batty announces where he’ll be playing in 2024
As transfer portal chaos begins, here is a shopper’s guide for BYU
BYU eliminated by Arizona State in NCAA Tournament’s 2nd round
Citing BYU-Coastal Carolina game, former Cougar assistant lobbies for 8-team CFP