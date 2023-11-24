Top social media reactions to BYU’s comeback win over North Carolina

The No. 1 seeded BYU women’s soccer team claimed a thrilling comeback win over No. 3 seed North Carolina on Friday, in part by scoring three goals in the final 10 minutes of regulation.

The performance was enough to set social media ablaze with reactions, as Cougar fans and others congratulated BYU on stealing victory from the jaws of defeat.

Here are some of the most notable posts about BYU’s victory on X, the site formerly called Twitter.



The official NCAA soccer account said what we were all thinking when BYU’s fourth goal went in: “AHHHHHHHHHHH.”

Ahead of their big game against Oklahoma State on Saturday, BYU football players cheered on the soccer team from their hotel in Stillwater, Oklahoma.

Tracy Hamm, head coach of women’s soccer at UC Davis, praised the Cougars’ performance, calling it “unbelievably believable.”

Soccer writer Tamerra Griffin said NCAA women’s soccer is giving the National Women’s Soccer League a run for its money, at least when it comes to chaotic games.

NCAA women’s soccer coming for the NWSL’s chaos trophy this szn. look at these goals 🤯 UNC scored their first in the 2nd min and two more in under 18 min.



BYU came back to win 4-3. ahhhh, what a comeback! pic.twitter.com/eH1InuJmTv — Tamerra Griffin (@tamerra_nikol) November 25, 2023

Former BYU punter Jonny Linehan compared the Cougars to the U.S. men’s hockey team that took down the Soviet Union during the 1980 Winter Olympics.

BYU fan Joe Wheat also had high praise for the team.

I’m not sure any team in school history has made me more proud to be a BYU Cougar than women’s soccer did tonight — Joe Wheat (@joewheat27) November 25, 2023

An account called “HolySports” won’t be forgetting BYU’s comeback anytime soon.

I’ve watched a lot of sports, but that comeback from the BYU women’s soccer team is one of the most remarkable things I’ve seen — HolySports (@HolySports04) November 25, 2023

The BYU women’s soccer team next plays on Friday, Dec. 1, against No. 2 Stanford. The game will take place in Cary, North Carolina.