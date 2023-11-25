Jazz 105, Pelicans 100: Inside the numbers

The Utah Jazz broke their four-game losing streak with a 105-100 win over the New Orleans Pelicans at the Delta Center on Saturday night.

Here’s a look inside the numbers from the Jazz’s win:

Best performance: Will Hardy. He has been saying that the lineups could change and that they would have to rethink the rotations if the Jazz players continued to show lack of effort or understanding and he stood by those words, starting John Collins, Keyonte George, Ömer Yurtseven, Kris Dunn and Simone Fontecchio.

With Lauri Markkanen (hamstring) and Jordan Clarkson (illness) sidelined there were other choices for players to start, but Hardy went with who he believed would play hard and this might have been the hardest and most fundamentally sound game the Jazz have played this season.

1 of 24 2 of 24 3 of 24 4 of 24 5 of 24 6 of 24 7 of 24 8 of 24 9 of 24 10 of 24 11 of 24 12 of 24 13 of 24 14 of 24 15 of 24 16 of 24 17 of 24 18 of 24 19 of 24 20 of 24 21 of 24 22 of 24 23 of 24 24 of 24

Worst performance: Larry Nance Jr. in 12 minutes didn’t take a single shot and contributed close to nothing for the Pelicans.

8: The Jazz committed a whopping 15 turnovers in the first half (seven of them coming from the newly formed bench) but they cut that nearly in half and committed just eight turnovers in the second half as they over took the Pelicans.

11: In Walker Kessler’s first game back from missing almost three weeks with an elbow injury he finished with an 11-point, 11-rebound double-double to go with two blocks.

26: The Jazz’s defense paid off big time with the team racking up eight steals and scoring 26 fast break points.

Best of the best: The Jazz’s experimental starting lineup set the tone for the night defensively and finished with a combined 51 points, and once the bench started to play with the same kind of grit and determination on the defensive end, they put up 54 points.

Worst of the worst: With Zion Williamson, CJ McCollum and Trey Murphy missing for the Pelicans, they needed more from the other guys in the game, but the bench provided just 22 points.