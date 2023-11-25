Facebook Twitter
Monday, December 4, 2023 
Jazz 105, Pelicans 100: Inside the numbers

By Sarah Todd
Utah Jazz center Omer Yurtseven (77) and New Orleans Pelicans guard Dyson Daniels (11) jump up for the rebound during an NBA basketball game between the Utah Jazz and the New Orleans Pelicans at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News

The Utah Jazz broke their four-game losing streak with a 105-100 win over the New Orleans Pelicans at the Delta Center on Saturday night.

Here’s a look inside the numbers from the Jazz’s win:

Best performance: Will Hardy. He has been saying that the lineups could change and that they would have to rethink the rotations if the Jazz players continued to show lack of effort or understanding and he stood by those words, starting John Collins, Keyonte George, Ömer Yurtseven, Kris Dunn and Simone Fontecchio.

With Lauri Markkanen (hamstring) and Jordan Clarkson (illness) sidelined there were other choices for players to start, but Hardy went with who he believed would play hard and this might have been the hardest and most fundamentally sound game the Jazz have played this season.

New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas (17) defends Utah Jazz forward Simone Fontecchio (16) on the shot during an NBA basketball game between the Utah Jazz and the New Orleans Pelicans at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton (2) shoots a 3-point basket during an NBA basketball game between the Utah Jazz and the New Orleans Pelicans at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
Utah Jazz forward Simone Fontecchio (16) catches the ball during an NBA basketball game between the Utah Jazz and the New Orleans Pelicans at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
The Jazz Bear holds up a sign during an NBA basketball game between the Utah Jazz and the New Orleans Pelicans at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
Utah Jazz fans take a selfie during an NBA basketball game between the Utah Jazz and the New Orleans Pelicans at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton (2) chases the ball during an NBA basketball game between the Utah Jazz and the New Orleans Pelicans at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton (2) shoots the ball during an NBA basketball game between the Utah Jazz and the New Orleans Pelicans at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
Utah Jazz guard Ochai Agbaji (30) high-fives Utah Jazz guard Talen Horton-Tucker (5) during an NBA basketball game between the Utah Jazz and the New Orleans Pelicans at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton (2) shoots a free throw during an NBA basketball game between the Utah Jazz and the New Orleans Pelicans at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas (17) shoots a free throw during an NBA basketball game between the Utah Jazz and the New Orleans Pelicans at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
Utah Jazz guard Ochai Agbaji (30) defends New Orleans Pelicans forward Naji Marshall (8) during an NBA basketball game between the Utah Jazz and the New Orleans Pelicans at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
Utah Jazz guard Kris Dunn (11) shoots the ball during an NBA basketball game between the Utah Jazz and the New Orleans Pelicans at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
Utah Jazz guard Kris Dunn (11) is welcomed to the court by his teammates before an NBA basketball game between the Utah Jazz and the New Orleans Pelicans at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
New Orleans Pelicans center Cody Zeller (40) defends Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler (24) during an NBA basketball game between the Utah Jazz and the New Orleans Pelicans at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
New Orleans Pelicans head coach Willie Green talks to New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado (15) during an NBA basketball game between the Utah Jazz and the New Orleans Pelicans at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
Utah Jazz dancers perform during an NBA basketball game between the Utah Jazz and the New Orleans Pelicans at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
Utah Jazz head coach Will Hardy during an NBA basketball game between the Utah Jazz and the New Orleans Pelicans at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
Utah Jazz guard Keyonte George (3) hands a signed game ball to Annabelle Rodman during an NBA basketball game between the Utah Jazz and the New Orleans Pelicans at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
Utah Jazz fans go wild after the Jazz make up their deficit in the fourth quarter and bring the game to a tie for the first time since the first quarter during an NBA basketball game between the Utah Jazz and the New Orleans Pelicans at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler (24) cheers from the sidelines during a great fourth quarter for the Jazz during an NBA basketball game between the Utah Jazz and the New Orleans Pelicans at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023. The Jazz came back in the fourth quarter after being behind to the Pelicans since the first quarter to win the game 105-100.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton (2) smiles after scoring a 3-point basket in the fourth quarter during an NBA basketball game between the Utah Jazz and the New Orleans Pelicans at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023. The Jazz came back in the fourth quarter after being behind to the Pelicans since the first quarter to win the game 105-100.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
Utah Jazz center Walker Kessler (24) tips the ball in with New Orleans Pelicans center Cody Zeller (40) on defense during an NBA basketball game between the Utah Jazz and the New Orleans Pelicans at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
Utah Jazz center Omer Yurtseven (77) and New Orleans Pelicans guard Dyson Daniels (11) jump up for the rebound during an NBA basketball game between the Utah Jazz and the New Orleans Pelicans at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
Utah Jazz guard Kris Dunn (11), New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas (17) and New Orleans Pelicans forward Herbert Jones (5) scramble to recover the ball during an NBA basketball game between the Utah Jazz and the New Orleans Pelicans at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023.

Megan Nielsen, Deseret News
Worst performance: Larry Nance Jr. in 12 minutes didn’t take a single shot and contributed close to nothing for the Pelicans.

8: The Jazz committed a whopping 15 turnovers in the first half (seven of them coming from the newly formed bench) but they cut that nearly in half and committed just eight turnovers in the second half as they over took the Pelicans.

11: In Walker Kessler’s first game back from missing almost three weeks with an elbow injury he finished with an 11-point, 11-rebound double-double to go with two blocks.

26: The Jazz’s defense paid off big time with the team racking up eight steals and scoring 26 fast break points.

Best of the best: The Jazz’s experimental starting lineup set the tone for the night defensively and finished with a combined 51 points, and once the bench started to play with the same kind of grit and determination on the defensive end, they put up 54 points.

Worst of the worst: With Zion Williamson, CJ McCollum and Trey Murphy missing for the Pelicans, they needed more from the other guys in the game, but the bench provided just 22 points.

