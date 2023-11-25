Jordan Clarkson thankful to be able to give to Utah during holiday season

This article was first published as the Jazz Insiders newsletter. Sign up to receive the newsletter in your inbox each Friday.

Last weekend Jordan Clarkson hosted his annual Turkey Giveaway, serving families from the Canyon and West Jordan school districts.

As families filed in to get gift bags full of all the trimmings needed for a classic Thanksgiving meal, as well as a turkey, they were greeted by the Clarkson family. That’s how all of these events are with Clarkson, it’s truly a family affair.

His stepmom and brother were helping families fill bags with goodies, his father was handing out stickers to the kids, Clarkson’s daughter ran around filling the school gymnasium with laughs and smiles, and Clarkson talked with the families and took photos with anyone who wanted one.

“These holidays, I cherish them because I’ve been away for college and the NBA and different things and I didn’t have time to sit down and have Thanksgiving dinner sometimes,” Clarkson said. “But I know what those moments mean for people.”

The night before the giveaway, the Jazz played against the Phoenix Suns and Clarkson went to dinner after the game with longtime friend Devin Booker. The two have known each other since well before they were in the NBA (Clarkson actually tried to recruit Booker to Missouri), and at dinner that Friday night, Clarkson told Booker what he was doing the next day.

Since the Suns were staying in town to play a second game against the Jazz on Sunday, he told Booker that he was welcome to join him at the Saturday event, if he wanted to.

Then, on Saturday, Booker made a point of coming through to say hello to his friend and to take some photos with the families.

Sometimes it still surprises Clarkson that he’s able to extend his family moments to include the people of Utah, who he said he considers family, and that he’s able to help people and make people happy outside of basketball.

“It’s definitely surreal and humbling, for sure,” Clarkson said. “Just being able to give back is such a great feeling. It makes me happy to be impacting this community. Today has been amazing.”

"This is collective ... I'm with them, and they know that I go home after every game — win or loss — and I am constantly beating myself up about things that I did or didn't do. And I just want them to take the same responsibility and ownership over this program. If you're gonna wear a Utah Jazz jersey, you've got to give a (expletive) about the Utah Jazz." — Jazz coach Will Hardy

The Utah Jazz posted a season-high 24 turnovers in a loss to the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday night. Though it's not a stat that the Jazz wanted to see in the boxscore, it's certainly one that got their attention and has them reevaluating how they're playing.

