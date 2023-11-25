10 movies that will inspire you

We watch movies for a variety of reasons, but one reason why we do is because they have the ability to inspire and motivate us.

An inspiring movie can lead to something more than heartwarming feelings; it can lead to increased determination to achieve goals and dreams.

Here are 10 movies that have these sorts of effects on viewers.

‘Forrest Gump’

Rating: PG-13.

Why it’s on the list: Forrest Gump (Tom Hanks) struggles in school and is bullied throughout his life. But there’s one gift he has in spades: kindness. As his life goes on, he becomes successful in a variety of different ways, but he struggles to win over the one person he wants to charm: his childhood best friend Jenny Curran (Robin Wright). More than many other films, “Forrest Gump” teaches lessons of love, compassion and hope.

‘It’s a Wonderful Life’

Rating: PG.

Why it’s on the list: George Bailey (James Stewart) enters a deep depression as he feels stuck in the daily rut of his life. An angel from heaven (Henry Travers) shows Bailey why his life is worth living. This movie speaks to the loneliness and isolation that can be part of life — even when it seems like life should be joyful. Its resolution is heartwarming.

‘Hachi: A Dog’s Tale’

Rating: G.

Why it’s on the list: Music professor Parker Wilson takes in an Akita puppy named Hachi. Hachi becomes devoted to Wilson. When Wilson passes away, Hachi remains loyal and loving. Seeing how much Hachi changes the lives of those around him and how loving he is can inspire you.

‘Rudy’

Rating: PG.

Why it’s on the list: All Daniel Eugene “Rudy” Ruettiger dreams of is playing football at Notre Dame. The movie details his long road to making the team and getting a chance to play. It’s inspiring because it highlights how important perseverance can be.

‘42’

Rating: PG-13.

Why it’s on the list: “42” is a Jackie Robinson biopic. It shows how Robinson (Chadwick Boseman) becomes the first Black athlete in Major League Baseball when he is recruited to play for the Brooklyn Dodgers. Robinson feels pressure to perform and experiences racism. The movie left me feeling inspired by the grit and life of Robinson.

‘Star Wars: A New Hope’

Rating: PG.

Why it’s on the list: Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) teams up with Obi-Wan Kenobi (Alec Guinness), Han Solo (Harrison Ford) and Chewbacca (Peter Mayhew) to try and save Princess Leia (Carrie Fisher), as well as the rest of the galaxy. It’s the story of Skywalker realizing his abilities and good overcoming evil.

‘Inside Out’

Rating: PG.

Why it’s on the list: Riley (Kaitlyn Dias) is not happy when she has to move away from her friends to San Francisco. The movie focuses on her emotions as Riley navigates living in a new city. One of the central themes of the movie is learning how to overcome adversity and it’s inspiring to watch.

‘The Theory of Everything’

Rating: PG-13.

Why it’s on the list: Stephen Hawking (Eddie Redmayne) wasn’t always a famous scientist. “The Theory of Everything” shows Hawking’s journey of learning he has motor neuron disease and trying to achieve his goals of becoming a renowned scientist. The movie tells a story about a remarkable man who faced unexpected obstacles in facing his dreams.

‘The Lion King’

Rating: G.

Why it’s on the list: Simba (Matthew Broderick) just cannot wait to be king, but after his father Mufasa (James Earl Jones) dies, Scar (Jeremy Irons) convinces him that he is responsible for his father’s death. Simba leaves the pride and eventually, he faces a choice: Will he return? “The Lion King” made the list because it’s a story about how even when you are feeling like you’re on the outskirts, there’s a path forward.

‘Miracle on Ice’

Rating: Not rated.

Why it’s on the list: The U.S. Olympic hockey team isn’t expected to win against the Soviet Union. Coach Herb Brooks (Karl Malden) has to prepare the team to face off in this pivotal game on their path to the gold metal. If you’re looking for a movie about how team work and determination can win, “Miracle on Ice” may be for you.

