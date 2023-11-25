Highlights, key plays and photos from Utah’s 23-17 win over Colorado

The Deseret News is providing live coverage of Saturday’s game between Utah and Colorado. Check back for updates throughout the game.
Utah closed out the regular season with a 23-17 win over Colorado. In his first start for the Utes, quarterback Luke Bottari put in a solid performance and scored two rushing touchdowns.
Fourth quarter
Utah 23, Colorado 17
7:31 — Quarterback Ryan Staub makes the first touchdown pass in his career for 18 yards to Travis Hunter. Hunter also had a key 33-yard catch at midfield to jumpstart the Colorado offense. Utah 23, Colorado 17.
Touchdown Colorado! 🦬— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 25, 2023
Ryan Staub finds Travis Hunter and @CUBuffsFootball makes it a one score game! 👀 pic.twitter.com/pXzjoQdIxA
11:31 — Cole Becket gets his third field goal of the game. Jaylon Glover was the featured back during the drive, which stalled out at the Colorado 8-yard line. Utah 23, Colorado 10.
Third quarter
Utah 20, Colorado 10
7:10 — Utah quarterback Luke Bottari gets his second rushing touchdown of the day. The drive included an 18-yard run from Money Parks. Utah 20, Colorado 10.
Luke with his second TD on the ground puts us up 20-10 🙌— Utah Football (@Utah_Football) November 25, 2023
📺 @Pac12Network #GoUtes pic.twitter.com/gldRbLWb2B
11:37 — After a long punt return is called back due to penalty, the Buffaloes go three-and-out.
13:33 — The Utes have to punt after their first drive of the second half goes nowhere.
Halftime
Although they’re in the lead after two quarters of play, the Utes can’t feel great about allowing a struggling Colorado squad to stay close and nearly score a go-ahead touchdown at the end of the first half.
In the second half, Utah should be looking not just to win, but to dominate, just like any 7-4 team would hope to over a 4-7 opponent.
Second quarter
Utah 13, Colorado 10
0:20 — What was at first called a touchdown pass from Ryan Staub to Travis Hunter got called back upon further review, forcing the Buffaloes to settle for a field goal. Utah 13, Colorado 10.
1:38 — Cole Becker knocks it through the uprights for a field goal after the Utah drive fizzled out with four yards to go. Before the kick, Jaylon Glover’s big day continued, as he contributed a 19-yard run. Utah 13, Colorado 7.
8:17 — Colorado gets on the board with a trick play. Quarterback Ryan Staub threw it backwards to Jimmy Horn Jr. who then connected with Dylan Edwards for a 30-yard touchdown. Utah 10, Colorado 7.
What a way to get on the board!! 😤 @_ryanstaub ➡️ @Tooswiftj5 ➡️ @dylan_edwards02— Colorado Buffaloes Football (@CUBuffsFootball) November 25, 2023
📺 Pac-12 Network pic.twitter.com/jhezsuO9Rt
11:17 — The Utes settle for a field goal after the drive comes up short. Utah 10, Colorado 0.
First quarter
Utah 7, Colorado 0
4:03 — In his first start for the Utes, quarterback Luke Bottari scores a rushing touchdown. The drive included a 30-yard run from Jaylon Glover. Utah 7, Colorado 0.
15 takes it in for 6‼️— Utah Football (@Utah_Football) November 25, 2023
📺 @Pac12Network#GoUtes pic.twitter.com/yRjcNaRjUs
9:13 — Connor O’Toole strip sacks Staub and Van Fillinger recovers the ball. The Utah offense will take over at its own 42-yard line.
15:00 — With quarterback Shedeur Sanders out, Ryan Staub is making his first start for Colorado.
Pregame prep
Here are a few stories to get you ready for Utah’s game against Colorado.