Monday, December 4, 2023 | 
Utah Football Sports Utah Utes

Highlights, key plays and photos from Utah’s 23-17 win over Colorado

It was a battle of back-up quarterbacks in the regular season finale

By Kelsey Dallas Kelsey Dallaskdallas@deseretnews.com
merlin_3008193.jpg

Utah Utes quarterback Luke Bottari (15) celebrates his touchdown against the Colorado Buffaloes in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023. Utah won 23-17.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

The Deseret News is providing live coverage of Saturday’s game between Utah and Colorado. Check back for updates throughout the game.

Utah closed out the regular season with a 23-17 win over Colorado. In his first start for the Utes, quarterback Luke Bottari put in a solid performance and scored two rushing touchdowns.

Fourth quarter

Utah 23, Colorado 17

7:31 — Quarterback Ryan Staub makes the first touchdown pass in his career for 18 yards to Travis Hunter. Hunter also had a key 33-yard catch at midfield to jumpstart the Colorado offense. Utah 23, Colorado 17.

11:31 — Cole Becket gets his third field goal of the game. Jaylon Glover was the featured back during the drive, which stalled out at the Colorado 8-yard line. Utah 23, Colorado 10.

Third quarter

Utah 20, Colorado 10

7:10 — Utah quarterback Luke Bottari gets his second rushing touchdown of the day. The drive included an 18-yard run from Money Parks. Utah 20, Colorado 10.

11:37 — After a long punt return is called back due to penalty, the Buffaloes go three-and-out.

13:33 — The Utes have to punt after their first drive of the second half goes nowhere.

merlin_3008129.jpg

Utah Utes quarterback Luke Bottari (15) warms up in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
merlin_3008131.jpg

Utah Utes cornerback Tao Johnson (15) warms up in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
merlin_3008127.jpg

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders runs onto the field in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
merlin_3008133.jpg

Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham shouts instruction in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
merlin_3008135.jpg

Utah Utes runner Sione Vaki (28) stretches toward the goal line in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
merlin_3008137.jpg

Utah Utes quarterback Cameron Rising (7) celebrates a touchdown with Utah Utes quarterback Luke Bottari (15) in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
merlin_3008139.jpg

Utah Utes safety Cole Bishop (8) sacks Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Ryan Staub (16) in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
Utah Utes quarterback Luke Bottari (15) scores a touchdown on Nov. 25, 2023.

Utah Utes quarterback Luke Bottari (15) scores a touchdown against Colorado Buffaloes linebacker LaVonta Bentley (20) in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
merlin_3008143.jpg

Utah Utes defensive end Van Fillinger (7) recovers a Colorado Buffaloes fumble in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
merlin_3008145.jpg

A fan dressed Santa cheers in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
merlin_3008147.jpg

Utah Utes running back Ja’Quinden Jackson (3) runs against the Colorado Buffaloes in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023. Utah won 23-17.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
merlin_3008149.jpg

Utah Utes linebacker Karene Reid (21) and Utah Utes defensive end Van Fillinger (7) sack Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Ryan Staub (16) in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023. Utah won 23-17.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
merlin_3008151.jpg

Utah Utes cornerback Zemaiah Vaughn (5) and Utah Utes cornerback Smith Snowden (17) tackle Colorado Buffaloes running back Dylan Edwards (3) in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023. Utah won 23-17.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
merlin_3008153.jpg

Utah Utes safety Sione Vaki (28) runs against the Colorado Buffaloes in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023. Utah won 23-17.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
merlin_3008155.jpg

Utah Utes quarterback Luke Bottari (15) throws against the Colorado Buffaloes in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023. Utah won 23-17.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
merlin_3008157.jpg

Utah Utes running back Jaylon Glover (1) runs for a big gain against the Colorado Buffaloes in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023. Utah won 23-17.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
merlin_3008159.jpg

Utes honor Ty Jordan and Aaron Lowe in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
merlin_3008161.jpg

Former Ute coach Ron McBride at the game in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
merlin_3008163.jpg

Utah defensive coordinator Morgan Scalley in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
merlin_3008165.jpg

Utah Utes running back Ja’Quinden Jackson (3) runs against the Colorado Buffaloes in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023. Utah won 23-17.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
merlin_3008167.jpg

Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham watches the clock at the ed of the game with the Colorado Buffaloes in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023. Utah won 23-17.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
merlin_3008169.jpg

Utah Utes safety Cole Bishop (8) tackles Colorado Buffaloes running back Dylan Edwards (3) in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023. Utah won 23-17.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
merlin_3008171.jpg

Utah Utes defensive end Connor O’Toole (81) and Utah Utes defensive tackle Keanu Tanuvasa (57) hurry Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Ryan Staub (16) in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
merlin_3008173.jpg

Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham and Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders meet at the end of the game in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023. Utah won 23-17.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
merlin_3008175.jpg

Utah Utes safety Cole Bishop (8) sacks Colorado Buffaloes quarterback Ryan Staub (16) in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
merlin_3008177.jpg

Utah Utes quarterback Luke Bottari (15) scores a touchdown against Colorado Buffaloes linebacker LaVonta Bentley (20) in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
merlin_3008179.jpg

Utah Utes safety Sione Vaki (28) runs against the Colorado Buffaloes in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
merlin_3008181.jpg

Utah Utes defensive end Van Fillinger (7) gets his face mask grabbed in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
merlin_3008183.jpg

Utah Utes cornerback Smith Snowden (17) makes a diving tackle in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023. Utah won 23-17.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
merlin_3008185.jpg

Utah Utes head coach Kyle Whittingham shouts instruction in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023. Utah won 23-17.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
merlin_3008187.jpg

Utah Utes quarterback Luke Bottari (15) takes a snap in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023. Utah won 23-17.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
merlin_3008189.jpg

Utah Utes running back Ja’Quinden Jackson (3) runs against Colorado Buffaloes safety Jaden Milliner-Jones (31) in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023. Utah won 23-17.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
merlin_3008191.jpg

Cheerleaders carry flags as the team takes the field in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
merlin_3008193.jpg

Utah Utes quarterback Luke Bottari (15) celebrates his touchdown against the Colorado Buffaloes in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023. Utah won 23-17.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders watches warmups in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023.

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders watches warmups in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023. Utah won 23-17.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
Halftime

Although they’re in the lead after two quarters of play, the Utes can’t feel great about allowing a struggling Colorado squad to stay close and nearly score a go-ahead touchdown at the end of the first half.

In the second half, Utah should be looking not just to win, but to dominate, just like any 7-4 team would hope to over a 4-7 opponent.

Second quarter

Utah 13, Colorado 10

0:20 — What was at first called a touchdown pass from Ryan Staub to Travis Hunter got called back upon further review, forcing the Buffaloes to settle for a field goal. Utah 13, Colorado 10.

1:38 — Cole Becker knocks it through the uprights for a field goal after the Utah drive fizzled out with four yards to go. Before the kick, Jaylon Glover’s big day continued, as he contributed a 19-yard run. Utah 13, Colorado 7.

8:17 — Colorado gets on the board with a trick play. Quarterback Ryan Staub threw it backwards to Jimmy Horn Jr. who then connected with Dylan Edwards for a 30-yard touchdown. Utah 10, Colorado 7.

11:17 — The Utes settle for a field goal after the drive comes up short. Utah 10, Colorado 0.

First quarter

Utah 7, Colorado 0

4:03 — In his first start for the Utes, quarterback Luke Bottari scores a rushing touchdown. The drive included a 30-yard run from Jaylon Glover. Utah 7, Colorado 0.

9:13 — Connor O’Toole strip sacks Staub and Van Fillinger recovers the ball. The Utah offense will take over at its own 42-yard line.

15:00 — With quarterback Shedeur Sanders out, Ryan Staub is making his first start for Colorado.

Pregame prep

Here are a few stories to get you ready for Utah’s game against Colorado.

