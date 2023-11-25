Highlights, key plays and photos from Utah’s 23-17 win over Colorado

The Deseret News is providing live coverage of Saturday’s game between Utah and Colorado. Check back for updates throughout the game.

Utah closed out the regular season with a 23-17 win over Colorado. In his first start for the Utes, quarterback Luke Bottari put in a solid performance and scored two rushing touchdowns.

Fourth quarter

Utah 23, Colorado 17

7:31 — Quarterback Ryan Staub makes the first touchdown pass in his career for 18 yards to Travis Hunter. Hunter also had a key 33-yard catch at midfield to jumpstart the Colorado offense. Utah 23, Colorado 17.







11:31 — Cole Becket gets his third field goal of the game. Jaylon Glover was the featured back during the drive, which stalled out at the Colorado 8-yard line. Utah 23, Colorado 10.

Third quarter

Utah 20, Colorado 10

7:10 — Utah quarterback Luke Bottari gets his second rushing touchdown of the day. The drive included an 18-yard run from Money Parks. Utah 20, Colorado 10.







11:37 — After a long punt return is called back due to penalty, the Buffaloes go three-and-out.

13:33 — The Utes have to punt after their first drive of the second half goes nowhere.

Halftime

Although they’re in the lead after two quarters of play, the Utes can’t feel great about allowing a struggling Colorado squad to stay close and nearly score a go-ahead touchdown at the end of the first half.

In the second half, Utah should be looking not just to win, but to dominate, just like any 7-4 team would hope to over a 4-7 opponent.

Second quarter

Utah 13, Colorado 10

0:20 — What was at first called a touchdown pass from Ryan Staub to Travis Hunter got called back upon further review, forcing the Buffaloes to settle for a field goal. Utah 13, Colorado 10.

1:38 — Cole Becker knocks it through the uprights for a field goal after the Utah drive fizzled out with four yards to go. Before the kick, Jaylon Glover’s big day continued, as he contributed a 19-yard run. Utah 13, Colorado 7.

8:17 — Colorado gets on the board with a trick play. Quarterback Ryan Staub threw it backwards to Jimmy Horn Jr. who then connected with Dylan Edwards for a 30-yard touchdown. Utah 10, Colorado 7.

11:17 — The Utes settle for a field goal after the drive comes up short. Utah 10, Colorado 0.

First quarter

Utah 7, Colorado 0

4:03 — In his first start for the Utes, quarterback Luke Bottari scores a rushing touchdown. The drive included a 30-yard run from Jaylon Glover. Utah 7, Colorado 0.

9:13 — Connor O’Toole strip sacks Staub and Van Fillinger recovers the ball. The Utah offense will take over at its own 42-yard line.

15:00 — With quarterback Shedeur Sanders out, Ryan Staub is making his first start for Colorado.

Pregame prep

