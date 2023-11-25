Facebook Twitter
Monday, December 4, 2023 
BYU Football

Highlights, key plays and photos from BYU’s double-overtime loss to Oklahoma State

The Cougars blew an 18-point halftime lead in a loss that ends their season short of bowl eligibility

By Brandon Judd Brandon Judd
BYU defensive end Logan Lutui, left, defensive tackle Bruce Mitchell, center, and defensive end Tyler Batty, right, tackle Oklahoma State running back Ollie Gordon II (0) in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Stillwater, Okla.

Mitch Alcala, Associated Press

The Deseret News is providing live coverage of Saturday’s game between BYU and Oklahoma State. Check back for updates throughout the game.

Final score

Oklahoma State 40, BYU 34

BYU’s season ended on a turnover, as Trey Rucker forced a fumble on Isaac Rex in double overtime and Rucker recovered.

The No. 20 Cowboys scored 21 straight points after halftime, before BYU kicked a last-second field goal to force an extra session.

Oklahoma State eventually wore out the BYU defense in the second half and took the lead in the final minute on a 15-yard Ollie Gordon touchdown run.

Gordon’s fifth touchdown of the game was the game-winner in the second overtime.

With the win, the Cowboys earned a spot in the Big 12 championship game, where they’ll play Texas.

Second overtime

Oklahoma State 40, BYU 34

BYU possession — The Cougars turned the ball over, as Trey Rucker forced a fumble on Isaac Rex and Rucker recovered to end the game.

Oklahoma State possession — Ollie Gordon’s fifth touchdown was the toughest but the most impressive, as he cut back after getting stopped on the left side and dove over a pair of Cougar defenders to get in from 2 yards out. That was preceded by BYU’s third pass interference call in the end zone that set OSU up at the Cougars 2-yard line. Oklahoma State 40, BYU 34.

The Cougars, though, stopped the two-point pass attempt short of the goal line, giving BYU a chance.

First overtime

Oklahoma State 34, BYU 34

Oklahoma State possession — Ollie Gordon made it too easy, running for 3 yards for a touchdown. Oklahoma State 34, BYU 34.

BYU possession — The Cougars scored first, as Jake Retzlaff ran for 6 yards on first-and-goal to give BYU the lead back. BYU 34, Oklahoma State 27.

Fourth quarter

Oklahoma State 27, BYU 27

0:00 — Will Ferrin nailed a 48-yard field goal as time expired, sending the game into overtime. Oklahoma State 27, BYU 27.

0:53 — Ollie Gordon scored on a 15-yard touchdown run, and OSU has come back from 18 points down to take the lead. The point-after attempt was missed, though. Oklahoma State 27, BYU 24.

The Cowboys drove 80 yards in 11 plays, including a fourth-down conversion near midfield, to take the lead.

10:53 — Ollie Gordon scored his second touchdown of the second half, another short 2-yarder. Then the Cowboys converted a 2-point conversion to make it a three-point game. BYU 24, Oklahoma State 21.

The Cowboys marched the ball 86 yards in nine plays to make it a one-score game with plenty of time remaining.

Third quarter

BYU 24, Oklahoma State 13

0:14 — Eddie Heckard made his second interception of the day, this time corralling a pick near the sideline to stop a promising OSU drive.

11:04 — The Cowboys marched down the field after a BYU three-and-out, scoring on an Ollie Gordon 2-yard touchdown run. BYU 24, Oklahoma State 13.

Alan Bowman completed 3 of 3 passes for 50 yards on the drive.

Halftime

BYU 24, Oklahoma State 6

The Cougars turned that game into their favor by outscoring the Cowboys 17-0 in the second quarter.

That included an Eddie Heckard pick-six, an impressive 89-yard touchdown drive where Jake Retzlaff made back-to-back plays with his arm and a fake punt that led to a field goal.

BYU has 202 yards of total offense to 169 for Oklahoma State.

The Cougar defense has allowed the Cowboys to convert just 3 of 10 third downs and stopped a fourth down near midfield.

AP23329813577040.jpg

BYU cornerback Kamden Garrett (7) guards Oklahoma State wide receiver Leon Johnson III (17) in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Stillwater, Okla.

Mitch Alcala, Associated Press
1 of 16
AP23329757642156.jpg

Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy and BYU head coach Kalani Sitake meet before an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Stillwater, Okla.

Mitch Alcala, Associated Press
2 of 16
AP23329757649960.jpg

BYU safety Talan Alfrey (25) and defensive end Tyler Batty (92) tackle Oklahoma State wide receiver Brennan Presley (80) in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Stillwater, Okla.

Mitch Alcala, Associated Press
3 of 16
AP23329813573184.jpg

BYU defensive end Tyler Batty (92) catches the ball during a fake punt in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Oklahoma State Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Stillwater, Okla.

Mitch Alcala, Associated Press
4 of 16
AP23329813575507.jpg

Oklahoma State quarterback Alan Bowman (7) throws a pass in front of running back Ollie Gordon II (0) in the first half of an NCAA college football game against BYU Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Stillwater, Okla.

Mitch Alcala, Associated Press
5 of 16
AP23329813576541.jpg

BYU quarterback Jake Retzlaff (12) and offensive lineman Caleb Etienne (76) celebrate with wide receiver Keelan Marion (17) after he scores a touchdown in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Oklahoma State Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Stillwater, Okla.

Mitch Alcala, Associated Press
6 of 16
AP23329813577889.jpg

BYU linebacker Ace Kaufusi (18) tackles Oklahoma State running back Jaden Nixon (3) in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Stillwater, Okla.

Mitch Alcala, Associated Press
7 of 16
AP23329813579353.jpg

BYU quarterback Jake Retzlaff (12) passes the ball in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Oklahoma State Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Stillwater, Okla.

Mitch Alcala, Associated Press
8 of 16
AP23330033330181.jpg

Oklahoma State running back Ollie Gordon II (0) dives over BYU defensive tackle Atunaisa Mahe (62) for a touchdown in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Stillwater, Okla.

Mitch Alcala, Associated Press
9 of 16
AP23330033348953.jpg

Oklahoma State wide receiver Brennan Presley (80) celebrates in the arms of Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy arms after an NCAA college football game against BYU on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Stillwater, Okla.

Mitch Alcala, Associated Press
10 of 16
AP23330033372271.jpg

Oklahoma State running back Ollie Gordon II (0) dives over BYU cornerback Eddie Heckard (5) for a touchdown during the second overtime in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Stillwater, Okla.

Mitch Alcala, Associated Press
11 of 16
AP23330043355314.jpg

BYU quarterback Jake Retzlaff (12) hands the ball off to running back Aidan Robbins (3) during the second half of the team’s NCAA college football game against Oklahoma State on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Stillwater, Okla.

Mitch Alcala, Associated Press
12 of 16
AP23330043375021.jpg

BYU coach Kalani Sitake talks with quarterback Jake Retzlaff (12) and tight end Isaac Rex (83) after the team’s NCAA college football game against Oklahoma State on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Stillwater, Okla.

Mitch Alcala, Associated Press
13 of 16
AP23330043375789.jpg

Oklahoma State running back Ollie Gordon II (0) runs past BYU linebacker Ace Kaufusi (18) and safety Talan Alfrey (25) for a touchdown in overtime of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Stillwater, Okla.

Mitch Alcala, Associated Press
14 of 16
AP23330043379076.jpg

BYU quarterback Jake Retzlaff (12) jumps past Oklahoma State cornerback Cam Smith (3) for a touchdown in overtime of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Stillwater, Okla.

Mitch Alcala, Associated Press
15 of 16
AP23330043392409.jpg

BYU safety Talan Alfrey, left, and linebacker Ace Kaufusi tackle Oklahoma State wide receiver Leon Johnson III (17) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Stillwater, Okla.

Mitch Alcala, Associated Press
16 of 16
Second quarter

BYU 24, Oklahoma State 6

0:37 — BYU capitalized on a fake punt — a 36-yard pass to Tyler Batty — as Will Ferrin hit a 42-yard field goal in the final minute of the first half. BYU 24, Oklahoma State 6.

3:29 — BYU scored a third straight touchdown, this one on a 11-yard jet sweep run from Keelan Marion. BYU 21, Oklahoma State 6.

Jake Retzlaff completed a 25-yard pass to Kody Epps on third-and-8, then hit Keanu Hill for a 50-yard bomb to set up the score.

12:47 — BYU scored on defense, as Eddie Heckard picked off Alan Bowman and returned it 13 yards for the touchdown. BYU 14, Oklahoma State 6.

That’s a huge takeaway, and Heckard’s second defensive touchdown this season. He last score came in BYU’s last win — against Texas Tech back in October.

14:05 — BYU came up with a defensive stop, as Jackson Cravens hurried Alan Bowman into an incomplete pass on fourth-and-1 at midfield.

First quarter

BYU 7, Oklahoma State 6

1:22 — BYU appeared to recover an onside kick, but after review, officials ruled there was an illegal block on the Cougars before the ball traveled 10 yards. After the penalty, BYU pooch kicked.

1:24 — BYU rode its running game to a score, capped by a Jake Retzlaff 2-yard touchdown run. BYU 7, Oklahoma State 6.

The Cougars ran the ball eight times on the nine-play drive, led by 45 yards from Aidan Robbins.

8:48 — Oklahoma State tacked on a 20-yard field goal from Alex Hale, though BYU’s defense came up with a big stand inside the 10 after the Cougars turned the ball over on their second play. Oklahoma State 6, BYU 0.

Jake Retzlaff pitched late to Aidan Robbins on a second-and-6 play, and the Cowboys recovered at the BYU 19 for the first turnover of the game.

12:26 — Oklahoma State scored on the game’s opening possession on a 40-yard field goal from Alex Hale. Oklahoma State 3, BYU 0.

The Cougars’ defense stiffened after the Cowboys picked up 23 and 20 yards on their first two plays.

Pregame prep

Here are a few stories to get you ready for BYU’s game against Oklahoma State.

