Highlights, key plays and photos from BYU’s double-overtime loss to Oklahoma State

The Deseret News is providing live coverage of Saturday’s game between BYU and Oklahoma State. Check back for updates throughout the game.

Final score

Oklahoma State 40, BYU 34

BYU’s season ended on a turnover, as Trey Rucker forced a fumble on Isaac Rex in double overtime and Rucker recovered.

The No. 20 Cowboys scored 21 straight points after halftime, before BYU kicked a last-second field goal to force an extra session.

Oklahoma State eventually wore out the BYU defense in the second half and took the lead in the final minute on a 15-yard Ollie Gordon touchdown run.

Gordon’s fifth touchdown of the game was the game-winner in the second overtime.

With the win, the Cowboys earned a spot in the Big 12 championship game, where they’ll play Texas.

Second overtime

Oklahoma State 40, BYU 34

BYU possession — The Cougars turned the ball over, as Trey Rucker forced a fumble on Isaac Rex and Rucker recovered to end the game.

Oklahoma State possession — Ollie Gordon’s fifth touchdown was the toughest but the most impressive, as he cut back after getting stopped on the left side and dove over a pair of Cougar defenders to get in from 2 yards out. That was preceded by BYU’s third pass interference call in the end zone that set OSU up at the Cougars 2-yard line. Oklahoma State 40, BYU 34.

The Cougars, though, stopped the two-point pass attempt short of the goal line, giving BYU a chance.

First overtime

Oklahoma State 34, BYU 34

Oklahoma State possession — Ollie Gordon made it too easy, running for 3 yards for a touchdown. Oklahoma State 34, BYU 34.

BYU possession — The Cougars scored first, as Jake Retzlaff ran for 6 yards on first-and-goal to give BYU the lead back. BYU 34, Oklahoma State 27.

COUGS TAKE THE LEAD IN OT!!



📺 ABC pic.twitter.com/FAMBYnbhF1 — BYU FOOTBALL (@BYUfootball) November 26, 2023

Fourth quarter

Oklahoma State 27, BYU 27

0:00 — Will Ferrin nailed a 48-yard field goal as time expired, sending the game into overtime. Oklahoma State 27, BYU 27.

For your viewing pleasure 🤟



📺: ABC https://t.co/kXxeWWS3FB pic.twitter.com/GN29oW9Upu — OSU Cowboy Football (@CowboyFB) November 26, 2023

0:53 — Ollie Gordon scored on a 15-yard touchdown run, and OSU has come back from 18 points down to take the lead. The point-after attempt was missed, though. Oklahoma State 27, BYU 24.

The Cowboys drove 80 yards in 11 plays, including a fourth-down conversion near midfield, to take the lead.

10:53 — Ollie Gordon scored his second touchdown of the second half, another short 2-yarder. Then the Cowboys converted a 2-point conversion to make it a three-point game. BYU 24, Oklahoma State 21.

The Cowboys marched the ball 86 yards in nine plays to make it a one-score game with plenty of time remaining.

Third quarter

BYU 24, Oklahoma State 13

0:14 — Eddie Heckard made his second interception of the day, this time corralling a pick near the sideline to stop a promising OSU drive.

TOP TAP MAGIC 🪄



Eddie Heckard snags his second pick of the night right on the @BYUfootball sideline 😳



📺 ABC pic.twitter.com/NJM0MYdrWs — Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) November 25, 2023

11:04 — The Cowboys marched down the field after a BYU three-and-out, scoring on an Ollie Gordon 2-yard touchdown run. BYU 24, Oklahoma State 13.

Ollie in the end zone! 🤠#GoPokes | 📺: ABC pic.twitter.com/omPn3262fq — OSU Cowboy Football (@CowboyFB) November 25, 2023

Alan Bowman completed 3 of 3 passes for 50 yards on the drive.

Halftime

BYU 24, Oklahoma State 6

The Cougars turned that game into their favor by outscoring the Cowboys 17-0 in the second quarter.

That included an Eddie Heckard pick-six, an impressive 89-yard touchdown drive where Jake Retzlaff made back-to-back plays with his arm and a fake punt that led to a field goal.

BYU has 202 yards of total offense to 169 for Oklahoma State.

The Cougar defense has allowed the Cowboys to convert just 3 of 10 third downs and stopped a fourth down near midfield.

1 of 16 2 of 16 3 of 16 4 of 16 5 of 16 6 of 16 7 of 16 8 of 16 9 of 16 10 of 16 11 of 16 12 of 16 13 of 16 14 of 16 15 of 16 16 of 16

Second quarter

BYU 24, Oklahoma State 6

0:37 — BYU capitalized on a fake punt — a 36-yard pass to Tyler Batty — as Will Ferrin hit a 42-yard field goal in the final minute of the first half. BYU 24, Oklahoma State 6.

3:29 — BYU scored a third straight touchdown, this one on a 11-yard jet sweep run from Keelan Marion. BYU 21, Oklahoma State 6.

Jake Retzlaff completed a 25-yard pass to Kody Epps on third-and-8, then hit Keanu Hill for a 50-yard bomb to set up the score.

12:47 — BYU scored on defense, as Eddie Heckard picked off Alan Bowman and returned it 13 yards for the touchdown. BYU 14, Oklahoma State 6.

That’s a huge takeaway, and Heckard’s second defensive touchdown this season. He last score came in BYU’s last win — against Texas Tech back in October.

14:05 — BYU came up with a defensive stop, as Jackson Cravens hurried Alan Bowman into an incomplete pass on fourth-and-1 at midfield.

First quarter

BYU 7, Oklahoma State 6

1:22 — BYU appeared to recover an onside kick, but after review, officials ruled there was an illegal block on the Cougars before the ball traveled 10 yards. After the penalty, BYU pooch kicked.

1:24 — BYU rode its running game to a score, capped by a Jake Retzlaff 2-yard touchdown run. BYU 7, Oklahoma State 6.

The Cougars ran the ball eight times on the nine-play drive, led by 45 yards from Aidan Robbins.

8:48 — Oklahoma State tacked on a 20-yard field goal from Alex Hale, though BYU’s defense came up with a big stand inside the 10 after the Cougars turned the ball over on their second play. Oklahoma State 6, BYU 0.

Jake Retzlaff pitched late to Aidan Robbins on a second-and-6 play, and the Cowboys recovered at the BYU 19 for the first turnover of the game.

12:26 — Oklahoma State scored on the game’s opening possession on a 40-yard field goal from Alex Hale. Oklahoma State 3, BYU 0.

The Cougars’ defense stiffened after the Cowboys picked up 23 and 20 yards on their first two plays.

Pregame prep

Here are a few stories to get you ready for BYU’s game against Oklahoma State.