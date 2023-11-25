Facebook Twitter
Monday, December 4, 2023 
BYU Football College Football Sports

3 takeaways from BYU’s season-ending loss to Oklahoma State

The Cougars were competitive again but couldn’t make plays at critical moments as they fell to a second straight ranked opponent for their fifth straight loss

By Brandon Judd
Oklahoma State running back Ollie Gordon II (0) dives over BYU cornerback Eddie Heckard (5) for a touchdown during the second overtime in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Stillwater, Okla.

Oklahoma State running back Ollie Gordon II (0) dives over BYU cornerback Eddie Heckard (5) for a touchdown during the second overtime in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Stillwater, Okla.

Mitch Alcala, Associated Press

BYU watched its bowl hopes slip away in a 40-34 double-overtime loss to No. 20 Oklahoma State on Saturday.

The Cougars led 24-6 at halftime but were stagnant in the second half and overpowered by the Cowboys down the stretch in losing one final time this season.

Here are three takeaways from BYU’s fifth straight loss, one that dropped the Cougars to 5-7 on the season:

The Cowboys, and Ollie Gordon, took over

After Oklahoma State went the first half without finding the end zone, the Cowboys scored five touchdowns — all courtesy of star running back Ollie Gordon II — in the second half and overtime.

Gordon’s third score — a 15-yarder — put the Cowboys ahead in the final minute of the fourth quarter.

Once the game got to overtime, Gordon added two more touchdowns, including the game-winning 2-yarder in the second OT.

Gordon, who entered the contest leading the nation in rushing yards per game, ended up running for 166 yards on 34 carries. 

He ran for 77 yards in the first half and had 89 over the final two quarters and overtime, as BYU’s defense wore down after a solid first half.

AP23329813577040.jpg

BYU cornerback Kamden Garrett (7) guards Oklahoma State wide receiver Leon Johnson III (17) in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Stillwater, Okla.

Mitch Alcala, Associated Press
1 of 16
AP23329757642156.jpg

Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy and BYU head coach Kalani Sitake meet before an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Stillwater, Okla.

Mitch Alcala, Associated Press
2 of 16
AP23329757649960.jpg

BYU safety Talan Alfrey (25) and defensive end Tyler Batty (92) tackle Oklahoma State wide receiver Brennan Presley (80) in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Stillwater, Okla.

Mitch Alcala, Associated Press
3 of 16
AP23329813573184.jpg

BYU defensive end Tyler Batty (92) catches the ball during a fake punt in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Oklahoma State Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Stillwater, Okla.

Mitch Alcala, Associated Press
4 of 16
AP23329813575507.jpg

Oklahoma State quarterback Alan Bowman (7) throws a pass in front of running back Ollie Gordon II (0) in the first half of an NCAA college football game against BYU Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Stillwater, Okla.

Mitch Alcala, Associated Press
5 of 16
AP23329813576541.jpg

BYU quarterback Jake Retzlaff (12) and offensive lineman Caleb Etienne (76) celebrate with wide receiver Keelan Marion (17) after he scores a touchdown in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Oklahoma State Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Stillwater, Okla.

Mitch Alcala, Associated Press
6 of 16
AP23329813577889.jpg

BYU linebacker Ace Kaufusi (18) tackles Oklahoma State running back Jaden Nixon (3) in the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Stillwater, Okla.

Mitch Alcala, Associated Press
7 of 16
AP23329813579353.jpg

BYU quarterback Jake Retzlaff (12) passes the ball in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Oklahoma State Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Stillwater, Okla.

Mitch Alcala, Associated Press
8 of 16
AP23330033330181.jpg

Oklahoma State running back Ollie Gordon II (0) dives over BYU defensive tackle Atunaisa Mahe (62) for a touchdown in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Stillwater, Okla.

Mitch Alcala, Associated Press
9 of 16
AP23330033348953.jpg

Oklahoma State wide receiver Brennan Presley (80) celebrates in the arms of Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy arms after an NCAA college football game against BYU on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Stillwater, Okla.

Mitch Alcala, Associated Press
10 of 16
AP23330033372271.jpg

Oklahoma State running back Ollie Gordon II (0) dives over BYU cornerback Eddie Heckard (5) for a touchdown during the second overtime in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Stillwater, Okla.

Mitch Alcala, Associated Press
11 of 16
AP23330043355314.jpg

BYU quarterback Jake Retzlaff (12) hands the ball off to running back Aidan Robbins (3) during the second half of the team’s NCAA college football game against Oklahoma State on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Stillwater, Okla.

Mitch Alcala, Associated Press
12 of 16
AP23330043375021.jpg

BYU coach Kalani Sitake talks with quarterback Jake Retzlaff (12) and tight end Isaac Rex (83) after the team’s NCAA college football game against Oklahoma State on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Stillwater, Okla.

Mitch Alcala, Associated Press
13 of 16
AP23330043375789.jpg

Oklahoma State running back Ollie Gordon II (0) runs past BYU linebacker Ace Kaufusi (18) and safety Talan Alfrey (25) for a touchdown in overtime of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Stillwater, Okla.

Mitch Alcala, Associated Press
14 of 16
AP23330043379076.jpg

BYU quarterback Jake Retzlaff (12) jumps past Oklahoma State cornerback Cam Smith (3) for a touchdown in overtime of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Stillwater, Okla.

Mitch Alcala, Associated Press
15 of 16
AP23330043392409.jpg

BYU safety Talan Alfrey, left, and linebacker Ace Kaufusi tackle Oklahoma State wide receiver Leon Johnson III (17) during the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023, in Stillwater, Okla.

Mitch Alcala, Associated Press
16 of 16
BYU’s second-half offensive woes wipe out a strong second quarter

BYU led by three scores at halftime after outscoring Oklahoma State 17-0 in the second quarter. The Cougars’ offense accounted for 10 of those points, while the defense also scored (more on that in a minute).

BYU marched 89 yards in six plays on a late second-half touchdown drive to go ahead 21-6 on the offense’s most impressive moment of the night — Jake Retzlaff completed passes of 25 and 50 yards on the possession, which ended with an 11-yard Keelan Marion touchdown run on a jet sweep.

The Cougars later scored a field goal after a successful fake punt — a 36-yard pass to Tyler Batty — put BYU in prime position to add to its lead with a 42-yard Will Ferrin field goal.

For all of the positive momentum BYU built in the first half offensively — BYU had 202 yards of total offense to 169 for OSU in the first two quarters — the Cougars went in reverse in the second half.

BYU picked up just two first downs in the second half and totaled 56 yards on offense on six straight drives — all punts — before a drive in the final minute of regulation ended with a 48-yard Ferrin field goal that forced overtime.

By the time BYU was able to score on a Retzlaff 6-yard touchdown run in the first overtime, though, the Cougars were already backpedaling with OSU taking momentum squarely onto their side.

The game ended with BYU’s second turnover of the night — an Isaac Rex fumble on the game’s final play. Trey Rucker stripped the ball away as Rex fought for a first down.

In his fourth straight start, Retzlaff completed just 14 of 30 passes for 161 yards and lost a fumble on BYU’s second offensive play, as the Cougars went three-and-out on six of their 14 possessions.

BYU’s defense simply wore down

Give credit to Oklahoma State quarterback Alan Bowman — he overcame a rough first half to complete 31 of 47 passes for 321 yards.

Eddie Heckard intercepted Bowman twice, and the first was a 13-yard pick-six in the second quarter that gave BYU a 14-6 lead.

Heckard’s second interception ended a promising drive in BYU territory in the third quarter.

There were other positive moments for the Cougar defense, like holding Oklahoma State to two first-half field goals and Batty’s third-quarter sack that led to a punt after the Cowboys had reached the BYU 30-yard line.

Far too often, though, the Cougars couldn’t make plays at critical moments in the second half, like a fourth-and-2 conversion for Oklahoma State near midfield that led to Gordon’s go-ahead touchdown in the final minute.

The Cowboys ran 88 plays to BYU’s 69, and eventually, Oklahoma State took control.

The Cougars were also called for pass interferences three times in the end zone, and each time it led to a short Gordon touchdown.

By game’s end, the Cowboys had put up 509 yards of total offense and earned their way into the Big 12 championship with the win.

What’s next?

Season over.

BYU once stood at 4-2 before heading into the most difficult portion of their schedule. After an early October bye, though, the Cougars won just once, as they lost six of seven and five straight to end the season.

For just the second time in 19 years, BYU won’t be playing in a bowl.

