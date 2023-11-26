Don’t feel like cooking on Christmas? Here’s what restaurants will be open

Christmas is a time for family to gather and celebrate together in peace and love, and sometimes the best way to maintain that peace is by skipping a stressful dinner menu. If you’d rather eat at a restaurant on Christmas, several will be open for the holiday.

Your options aren’t limited to burgers and fries, either — there are a wide range of establishments that have elected to stay open on holidays, so there will be plenty to choose from. Some restaurants even serve up traditional American Christmas dinners of turkey, stuffing and mashed potatoes.

Whether you’re tired of planning and cooking intense meals or don’t celebrate the holiday and just want to have a normal meal, here are your options for dining out on Dec. 25.

Restaurants that are open on Christmas:

Note: Although these chains have planned to be open on Christmas, it’s always best to check with your local location to confirm. Many of these franchises have locations that are independently owned and operated, so availability may vary. Additionally, some restaurants may require a reservation.

Benihana: For dinner and a show, visit Benihana and watch a chef prepare your food right in front of you on a hibachi grill. Their Japanese-inspired menu is an exciting departure from the traditional Western Christmas menu.

Buca di Beppo: Not only is this Italian restaurant open on Christmas, but they offer a holiday catering menu throughout the season if you’d like to eat their food at a holiday party or in the comfort of your own home.

Burger King: If you’re in the mood for classic American fast food on Christmas Day, Burger King has you covered. Their hours will likely be reduced, and it varies by location — since it is a franchise, the owners of independent locations can set their own hours.

Denny’s: This diner is known for always being open, and Christmas is no exception. This year, the chain is offering a five-course Thanksgiving menu, so a similar Christmas experience is likely to follow.

Golden Corral: This one will depend on your location, according to a spokeswoman for the restaurant who spoke with The Pioneer Woman. If your local Golden Corral is open, expect to enjoy a smorgasbord of buffet options.

Macaroni Grill: Pasta for Christmas might not be traditional in some areas, but if you like Italian, this is a great option. You can dine in or order takeout or delivery so you don’t even need to change out of your new Christmas jammies.

Marie Callender’s: This homestyle restaurant makes several frozen meals you can buy ahead of time and cook at home, but it also regularly offers Christmas take-out options at its many locations.

McDonald’s: For those who don’t need anything fancy, McDonald’s is always there for you. This is another franchised restaurant, so hours will vary based on location.

IHOP: The International House of Pancakes will be open for the holidays this year, although a rep told Country Living that the hours will vary by location. They have several holiday specials available alongside their regular menu.

Red Lobster: If you like seafood, Red Lobster is offering a “shrimp celebration” in its restaurants on Thanksgiving and Christmas Day. If you don’t like seafood, you can still enjoy other menu items like their famous cheddar biscuits.

Ruth’s Chris: If you still want an elevated dining experience but just don’t want to cook an elaborate dinner yourself, Ruth’s Chris is a great option. Make sure to make a reservation, especially if you’d like to book one of their private dining rooms.

Waffle House: This American favorite is open 24/7, 365 days a year. Whether you want breakfast for dinner or dinner for dinner, there are lots of comforting options at this diner.

