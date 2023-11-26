Easter eggs that hinted at Taylor Swift dropping ‘reputation’ next

Taylor Swift fans are at it again. This time the Swifties are guessing that the musical sensation is going to announce that she will be rereleasing her “reputation” album next.

The possibilities that the announcement will take place Sunday are compelling.

Here are some of the reasons that Swifties believe her fifth rerecording will be announced Sunday.

Hints from Taylor Swift’s friends that ‘reputation (Taylor’s Version)’ is coming

During Swift’s ‘reputation’ tour in 2018, she performed with Bryan Adams singing his iconic “Summer of ‘69” song onstage during the Toronto show. Adams posted a video of the performance this week, sending Swifties on a wild goose chase to find other reasons why the announcement could be dropped Sunday.

Flashback to belting "Summer of '69" with the incredible @taylorswift13 on her 2018 Reputation tour in Toronto! Good times. 🎤 🎶 Loving the new edition of 1989! pic.twitter.com/t94vHUJLIY — Bryan Adams (@bryanadams) November 24, 2023

Here are some of the other clues that those close to Swift hinted at that Swifties believe is in reference to ‘reputation (Taylor’s Version).’



Selena Gomez posted on her Instagram Stories with a photo of her wearing a black shimmery blazer. The day Swift announced “1989 (Taylor’s Version),” Gomez posted a similar Instagram Story wearing blue.

Backup dancers for Swift teased the possibility in social media posts — all of which included a black heart in the text and images of them wearing black or referencing the “reputation” set.

Tamiya Lewis posted a video Sunday morning of Swift performing in blue wherein the backup dancers follow after the singer wearing all black.

Swift has also been spotted out recently wearing looks that reference the sultry black styles from her “reputation” era. Some of her friends joined the look as well, according to Elite Daily.

Singer Taylor Swift performs during her Reputation tour at MetLife Stadium on Friday, July 20, 2018, in East Rutherford, NJ. Evan Agostini, Invision, Associated Press

Taylor Swift ‘reputation (Taylor’s Version)’ clues during the Eras Tour

Swift has also hinted at the album’s announcement during her tour. Only one song from “reputation” remains unplayed in her surprise song section of the show — “I Did Something Bad.”

When she announced “1989 (Taylor’s Version),” she only had one song remaining from “1989” that she hadn’t performed yet during the surprise song set — “New Romantics.” She performed the song the night of the “1989 (Taylor’s Version)” announcement during the last show of the American leg of the tour in 2023. Here are some other clues from The Eras Tour for “reputation (Taylor’s Version).”

Other surprise song hints:



In the Saturday night show, Swift performed “Untouchable” and “Safe and Sound” during the surprise song section. “Untouchable” was released on Oct. 26, and “Safe and Sound” was released on Dec. 26 — putting “reputation (Taylor’s Version)” on Nov. 26 as well.

“Safe and Sound” was written for “The Hunger Games” movie franchise. This weekend, “The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes” was released. Snakes were a signature aspect of Swift’s “reputation” album and tour, referencing a comment Kim Kardashian made calling Swift “a snake.”

Another theory involving the surprise songs set alludes that Swift was performing a backwards countdown to “reputation (Taylor’s Version)” in order of rerecordings, according to a fan’s TikTok video. The theory is that Swift is singing surprise songs in backwards order of rerecording releases.



“Now That We Don’t Talk” — from “1989 (Taylor’s Version).” “Innocent” — from “Speak Now (Taylor’s Version).” “Safe and Sound” — from “Red (Taylor’s Version).” “Untouchable” — from “Fearless (Taylor’s Version).” “I Did Something Bad” — from “reputation (Taylor’s Version)” is the prediction. A song from Swift’s debut album is the other prediction.

Date, location and performance hints:

Sunday’s show is the last stop for Swift in 2023, so Swifties wonder if she will make a big announcement like she did for the last U.S. stop of the tour. Here are other clues for why she could drop something Sunday night in Sao Paolo.



During night one in Sao Paolo, Swift said they intentionally chose the city for the last stop on the tour. It happens to have an island off the coast called Snake Island. In the “Karma” music video that Swift released exactly six months ago, there’s a scene where Swift is laying down and is pictured as a fantastical island, which looks very similar to Snake Island.

The performance during the “reputation” tour involved dancers lifting her up onstage while she sang the lyrics, “They’re burning all the witches even if you aren’t one.” On Swift’s own social media accounts, the most recent post she has is one of a jet flying by when she sings the lyrics “two paper airplanes” and the caption says, “Never beating the sorcery allegations” — a possible reference to the “reputation” performance.

The number 26 could also be a hint that was dropped during her “Red” era during the “I Bet You Think About Me” music video, Swift steals a taste of frosting from a large wedding cake that contains little clues, including a number 26.