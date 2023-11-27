Jazz 114, Pelicans 112: Inside the numbers

The Utah Jazz won a second straight game over the New Orleans Pelicans with a 114-112 victory on Monday night at the Delta Center.

Here’s a look inside the numbers from the Jazz’s win:

Best performance: Simone Fontecchio did not have the highest scoring game for the Jazz and there were times when he fumbled the ball a little bit, but he was incredible on defense against Brandon Ingram, who is not an easy cover, and he hit big shots in big moments for the Jazz. He finished the night with 14 points, four rebounds, two assists and two steals.

Worst performance: Dyson Daniels scored a team-low two points for the Pelicans, going 1-of-6 in 24 minutes of action and committing four fouls in that time.

31: The Jazz’s ball movement was so much better than it has been lately and they finished with 31 assists on 37 made baskets for the night.

24: Defense was the key in the Jazz’s win and the team held the Pelicans to just 24 points in the first quarter and repeated that performance in the fourth quarter.

10: Considering that the ball was moving so well, that the Jazz were able to limit their turnovers to just 10 was a victory in itself.

Best of the best: Jordan Clarkson had ten assists and just one turnover on a night when the Pelicans were really denying some of the Jazz’s normal playmakers.

Worst of the worst: Herb Jones figures into the Pelicans game plans every night, but he struggled to impact this game, finishing with a game-low minus-10 in the plus-minus column.