6 foods thought to reduce the risk of cancer

In 2020, cancer claimed the lives of nearly 602,350 people in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In a typical year, 1.9 million people in the U.S. are diagnosed with some form of cancer, per the American Cancer Society. While there is no known cure for cancer, making simple lifestyle changes such as improving diet can help reduce your risk of developing cancer, research shows.

“Avoiding tobacco in any form, together with appropriate diet, nutrition and physical activity and maintaining a healthy weight, have the potential over time to reduce much of the global burden of cancer,” according to a report from the World Cancer Research Fund and the American Institute for Cancer Research.

Limiting sugary foods, highly processed foods, fast foods, red meat, alcohol and fat is a good start for keeping your body in good health. Incorporating whole foods, superfoods and other known “cancer-fighting foods” can also be advantageous, health experts say.

Let’s take a look at six foods thought to lower the risk of developing cancer.

1. Beans and other legumes

Beans and other legumes such as lentils and peas are an excellent source of fiber. A recent report from the World Cancer Research Fund and the American Institute for Cancer Research suggests high-fiber diets could help combat risk of cancer. Meeting daily fiber recommendations (30 grams per day) is associated with lowered risk of certain cancers. According to the World Cancer Research Fund, “foods containing dietary fiber decrease the risk of colorectal cancer.”

Researchers followed a group of more than 1,900 participants with a history of colorectal tumors. They found that individuals who consumed more beans were significantly less likely to experienced tumor reoccurrence.

Filling up on fiber from beans may also protect against breast cancer, according to a 2018 study. Researchers found that individuals who consumed high amounts of beans were 20% less likely to develop breast cancer than those with low-fiber diets.

2. Cruciferous vegetables

Cruciferous vegetables such as broccoli, cauliflower, Brussel sprouts, kale, arugula and cabbage contain essential vitamins and minerals called carotenoids such as vitamins K, C and E which boast cancer-fighting properties, according to the National Cancer Institute.

“Broccoli and other cruciferous vegetables such as cabbage, kale, and cauliflower contain phytochemicals called glucosinolates, which produce protective enzymes that are released when you chew the raw veggie, rupturing the cell walls,” reports WebMD.

Studies have associated cruciferous veggies with reduced risk of certain cancers in people, including prostate cancer, colorectal cancer, lung cancer and breast cancer, reports the National Cancer Institute.

A 2017 study from the Journal of Molecular Nutrition and Food Research found that incorporating at least four or five servings of cruciferous vegetables every week is linked to reduced risk of cancer and other chronic diseases.

3. Carrots

Through several scientific studies, carrots have earned a reputation for their anti-cancer properties, potentially due to the phytochemicals found within the orange veggie, per the American Institute for Cancer Research.

“That familiar orange hue comes from the high amount of beta-carotene, carotenoids that our bodies convert to vitamin A. Well-studied for its role in eye health, beta-carotene, as well as alpha-carotene, are important for immune function, maintaining healthy cells and activating proteins that inhibit cancer cells,” reports the American Institute for Cancer Research.

“But you can also find purple, red and yellow varieties, each containing their own unique set of health-promoting phytochmicals.”

In a recent study, researchers followed nearly 55,800 Danish citizen for a duration of more than 20 years. They found that participants who ate raw carrots experienced a 17% reduced risk of developing colorectal cancer. The results suggested that a diet high in carrots may also protect against lung cancer, pancreatic cancer and leukemia.

Carrots may also combat stomach cancer. An analysis of five studies found that frequently eating carrots could lower the risk of stomach cancer by 26%.

4. Olive oil

Research shows a high olive oil intake could reduce the risk of developing any type of cancer, including breast cancer, gastrointestinal cancer, urinary tract cancer and aerodigestive cancer.

In a recent study published in the Journal of Frontiers for Nutrition, researchers assessed nearly 1,570 participants for an 18-year period. Participants who consumed two tablespoons of olive oil every day experienced a significant reduction in all-cause, cardiovascular and cancer mortality.

5. Berries

The antioxidants found in berries may help combat certain cancers, reports Medical News Today.

A study from Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center found that a variety of berries — from common to exotic — possess cancer-fighting properties. Researchers at Ohio State University Comprehensive Cancer Center tested seven types of berries such as blueberries, strawberries, acai berries and wolfberries in defense against esophageal cancer in rodents.

“Our results indicated that all seven berry types were effective, irrespective of their contents of anthocyanins and ellagitannins. Apparently, each type of berry contains unique compounds that are responsible for their cancer preventive effects,” said Dr. Gary Stoner, a researcher from the study.

“Everyone should be consuming more of all berry types, although it’s difficult to know how many berries people must consume to reap the preventive benefits,” Stoner added.

An older study, from 2009, suggests that berries may help reduce the growth of cancer cells. Researchers gave people with colorectal cancer bilberry extract for one week. The bilberry treatment reduced the growth of cancer cells by 7%.

6. Tomatoes

“Lycopene is a compound found in tomatoes that is responsible for its vibrant red color as well as its anticancer properties,” reports Healthline. “Several studies have found that an increased intake of lycopene and tomatoes could lead to a reduced risk of prostate cancer.”

A large review of studies found that consuming large amounts of raw tomatoes, cooked tomatoes and lycopene are all linked to a lowered risk of prostate cancer.

Several studies have garnered similar results. In another study, researchers followed the diets of more than 47,360 participants for nearly a decade. They found that frequently consuming tomato sauce, in particular, is associated with a reduced risk of developing prostate cancer.