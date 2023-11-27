Andy Reid just reached a mind-blowing milestone

Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid celebrated more on Sunday than his team’s eighth win of the season.

He also reveled in his 125th overall regular-season win with the franchise, a milestone achievement that set a Chiefs record.

Reid now has more regular-season wins with the Chiefs than any of the franchise’s former head coaches. The previous record holder, Hank Stram, who coached in Kansas City in the 1960s and 1970s, had 124 regular-season wins, according to CBS News.

What makes Reid’s achievement even more remarkable is that, before Sunday, he already held the same record with the Philadelphia Eagles.

“Reid won 130 games with the Eagles in his 14 seasons there (1999-2012),” making him that franchise’s winningest coach, as well, CBS News reported.

“Big Red is the first coach in NFL history to be the winningest coach for two different franchises,” the Chiefs posted on X after Sunday’s game.

Big Red is the first coach in NFL history to be the winningest coach for two different franchises 👏 pic.twitter.com/L7TY63VSJn — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) November 27, 2023

Reid, who played college football for BYU and also coached for the Cougars, has been with Kansas City since January 2013.

In addition to his 125 regular-season wins, Reid has 12 postseason wins with the Chiefs, bringing his total win count with the franchise to 137, according to CBS News. He’s won two Super Bowls with the franchise.

After his Super Bowl win earlier this year, Reid told reporters that he’s still young at heart and enjoying his coaching work, as the Deseret News previously reported.

“I look in the mirror and I’m old. My heart, though, is young. I still enjoy doing what I’m doing,” he said.

Reid and the Chiefs could be headed back to the Super Bowl again this season. At 8-3, they’re leading the AFC West and just one win behind the Baltimore Ravens, the current top seed in the AFC.

Kansas City next plays Sunday, Dec. 3, against the Green Bay Packers in prime time.

