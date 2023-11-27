Facebook Twitter
High school baseball: Deseret News 2023 1A all-state team

By James Edward James Edwardjedward@deseretnews.com
SHARE High school baseball: Deseret News 2023 1A all-state team
Note: The Deseret News all-state teams are based on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team.

Colton Beal, Altamont

Jake Batty, Wayne

Judd Taylor, Altamont

Kole Westwood, Piute

Ryker Peterson, Wayne

Ricardo Navarro, Bryce Valley

Antonio Moreno, Bryce Valley

Daxton Miller, Panguitch

Kel Blood, Piute

Ivan Spencer, Valley

Jake Peterson, Wayne

Trejin Tangaro, Wendover,

Jayce Christofferson, American Heritage

Quade Veater, Panguitch

Noah Hillaker, ICS

1A Player of the Year

Colton Beal, Altamont, P/SS, Jr.

Led state runner-ups with .624 BA with 53 hits. On the mound he earned a 1.157 ERA with 83 strikeouts.

1A First Team

Jake Batty, Wayne, P/3B/C, Sr. — 1.2 OPS, 38 Hits, 18 SB, 8-3 record, 2.42 ERA, 97 Ks.

Judd Taylor, Altamont, C/P, Jr.  — .557 BA, 49 hits, 35 RBIs, 9 caught stealing.

Kole Westwood, Piute, 3B/OF, Sr. — .448 BA, .515 OBP, 2 HRs.

Ryker Peterson, Wayne, P/3B, Sr. — 1.15 OPS, 13 XBH, 31 runs, 14 SB, 5-2 record.

Ricardo Navarro, Bryce Valley, SS/P, So. — .429 BA, 30 hits, 2 HRs, 2.291 ERA.

Antonio Moreno, Bryce Valley, 3B/P, So. — .395 BA, 30 hits, 6 3Bs, 1.263 ERA.

Daxton Miller, Panguitch, P/SS, Jr. — .515 BA., .600 OBP, 42 hits, 40 steals, 40 runs.

Kel Blood, Piute, P/3B/C, Sr. — .375BA, .445 OBP, 31 1/3 IP.

Ivan Spencer, Valley, P/C/SS, Sr. — .423 BA, .538 OBP, .712 SLG, 1.250 OPS.

Jake Peterson, Wayne, C, Sr. — .969 OPS, 15 XBH, 2 HRs, 26 RBIs.

Trejin Tangaro, Wendover, P, Sr. — 121 Ks, 2.88 ERA, .425 BA, 16 RBIs, 7 2Bs.

Jayce Christofferson, American Heritage, SS, Jr. — .549 BA, .729 OBP, 1.612 OPS, 38 RBIs, 38 steals.

Quade Veater, Panguitch, C/P, So. — .395 BA, .500 OBP, 30 hits, 25 RBIs, 1.41 ERA.

Noah Hillaker, ICS, SS/P, Jr. — .750 BA, 33 runs, 36 RBIs, 18 SB, 4.65 ERA, 83 Ks.

Ryker Meadows, Green River

Jaxon Westwood, Piute

Ammon Peterson, Wayne

Peyton Lawton, Altamont

Yates Gleave, Piute

Boede Cox, Valley

Luke Andrus, Bryce Valley

William Gulbrandsen, Maeser Prep

Hogan Harris, Valley

Ryker Grundy, Wayne

Octavio Diaz, Altamont

Keaton Huff, Altamont

Keaton Okino, ICS

Charlie Allred, American Heritage

1A Second Team

Ryker Meadows, Green River, SS, Sr.

Jaxon Westwood, Piute, 1B/P, Sr.

Ammon Peterson, Wayne, SS, Sr.

Peyton Lawton, Altamont, OF, Sr.

Yates Gleave, Piute, 2B, Sr.

Boede Cox, Valley, 3B/OF, Jr.

Luke Andrus, Bryce Valley, 2B/P, Jr.

William Gulbrandsen, Maeser Prep, RHP/SS, So.

Hogan Harris, Valley, SS, So.

Ryker Grundy, Wayne, OF, Sr.

Octavio Diaz, Altamont, OF/2B, Jr.

Keaton Huff, Altamont, SS/P, So.

Keaton Okino, ICS, 3B/P, Sr.

Charlie Allred, American Heritage, P/OF, Jr.

