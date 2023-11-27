High school baseball: Deseret News 2023 1A all-state team

Note: The Deseret News all-state teams are based on coaches votes from a list of nominated players from each team.

1 of 15 2 of 15 3 of 15 4 of 15 5 of 15 6 of 15 7 of 15 8 of 15 9 of 15 10 of 15 11 of 15 12 of 15 13 of 15 14 of 15 15 of 15

1A Player of the Year

Colton Beal, Altamont, P/SS, Jr.

Led state runner-ups with .624 BA with 53 hits. On the mound he earned a 1.157 ERA with 83 strikeouts.

1A First Team

Jake Batty, Wayne, P/3B/C, Sr. — 1.2 OPS, 38 Hits, 18 SB, 8-3 record, 2.42 ERA, 97 Ks.

Judd Taylor, Altamont, C/P, Jr. — .557 BA, 49 hits, 35 RBIs, 9 caught stealing.

Kole Westwood, Piute, 3B/OF, Sr. — .448 BA, .515 OBP, 2 HRs.

Ryker Peterson, Wayne, P/3B, Sr. — 1.15 OPS, 13 XBH, 31 runs, 14 SB, 5-2 record.

Ricardo Navarro, Bryce Valley, SS/P, So. — .429 BA, 30 hits, 2 HRs, 2.291 ERA.

Antonio Moreno, Bryce Valley, 3B/P, So. — .395 BA, 30 hits, 6 3Bs, 1.263 ERA.

Daxton Miller, Panguitch, P/SS, Jr. — .515 BA., .600 OBP, 42 hits, 40 steals, 40 runs.

Kel Blood, Piute, P/3B/C, Sr. — .375BA, .445 OBP, 31 1/3 IP.

Ivan Spencer, Valley, P/C/SS, Sr. — .423 BA, .538 OBP, .712 SLG, 1.250 OPS.

Jake Peterson, Wayne, C, Sr. — .969 OPS, 15 XBH, 2 HRs, 26 RBIs.

Trejin Tangaro, Wendover, P, Sr. — 121 Ks, 2.88 ERA, .425 BA, 16 RBIs, 7 2Bs.

Jayce Christofferson, American Heritage, SS, Jr. — .549 BA, .729 OBP, 1.612 OPS, 38 RBIs, 38 steals.

Quade Veater, Panguitch, C/P, So. — .395 BA, .500 OBP, 30 hits, 25 RBIs, 1.41 ERA.

Noah Hillaker, ICS, SS/P, Jr. — .750 BA, 33 runs, 36 RBIs, 18 SB, 4.65 ERA, 83 Ks.

1 of 14 2 of 14 3 of 14 4 of 14 5 of 14 6 of 14 7 of 14 8 of 14 9 of 14 10 of 14 11 of 14 12 of 14 13 of 14 14 of 14

1A Second Team

Ryker Meadows, Green River, SS, Sr.

Jaxon Westwood, Piute, 1B/P, Sr.

Ammon Peterson, Wayne, SS, Sr.

Peyton Lawton, Altamont, OF, Sr.

Yates Gleave, Piute, 2B, Sr.

Boede Cox, Valley, 3B/OF, Jr.

Luke Andrus, Bryce Valley, 2B/P, Jr.

William Gulbrandsen, Maeser Prep, RHP/SS, So.

Hogan Harris, Valley, SS, So.

Ryker Grundy, Wayne, OF, Sr.

Octavio Diaz, Altamont, OF/2B, Jr.

Keaton Huff, Altamont, SS/P, So.

Keaton Okino, ICS, 3B/P, Sr.

Charlie Allred, American Heritage, P/OF, Jr.

