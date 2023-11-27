10 travel essentials to buy on Amazon’s Cyber Monday sale

Cyber Monday sales are hitting every corner of the Internet, making today a great day to start buying gifts for your loved ones. Whether you’re planning on traveling soon or just want to be prepared when the opportunity comes along, the following items are great travel essentials to have and are currently available at incredible discounts.

Before you start shopping, keep in mind that consumerism and greed can rapidly deteriorate the spirit of the season, causing unnecessary stress and dissatisfaction. Take time to think carefully about your purchases: spend your money on quality items that will last a long time and will truly represent your love for the receiver.

10 best Cyber Monday deals for Amazon travel essentials

I once went on a study abroad that took me through five countries in six weeks, and all I brought was one carry-on suitcase and a tote bag. The secret to my success was a set of compression packing cubes, which helped me both compress my clothing into a smaller size and neatly pack everything in my suitcase. It also helped me keep everything organized, which is always a bonus.

It’s worth it to invest in a good set of suitcases so you can protect your belongings and don’t need to replace your suitcase every few years. These suitcases are incredibly durable, with a hardshell body and corner guards, so they can handle getting tossed around in a cargo hold. They also have handy multidirectional wheels, which means you’ll have greater mobility.

This set comes with one small and one large suitcase, or you can get this set, which also has a medium-sized suitcase. Both are 40% off for Cyber Monday.

Have you ever gone on a trip and arrived at your destination only to find that your lotion has exploded, covering everything in your suitcase? I definitely have, but investing in leak-proof toiletry bottles and a sturdy toiletry bag has since saved me from that misfortune. These bottles are all TSA-approved sizes, meaning you can put everything in your carry-on, and the bag has a unique hanging design that will save you counter space.

Most airlines will allow you to bring one carry-on suitcase and one personal item on board the plane, and while this backpack fits the dimensions of a personal item, it fits nearly as much as your average carry-on.

It has a sleeve that can fit a laptop up to 17.3 inches long, a space for a USB charger and an anti-theft pocket, and its front can open 180 degrees just like a suitcase to allow for easier packing and unpacking. It also has several handles and adjustable straps and clasps, and the fabric is water-resistant. As an added bonus, the backpack comes with two clear toiletry bags.

Pickpockets are unfortunately quite common among areas frequented by tourists, so if you’re traveling somewhere you know you might become a target for theft, this bag is a great way to prevent you from falling victim to it. With locking zippers, RFID-blocking card and passport slots, slash-resistant fabric and a cross-body design, this is a great way to protect your belongings.

It’s difficult to get enough sleep while traveling, for a variety of reasons — jet lag, unfamiliar surroundings, et cetera — but for me, airplane noises and loud hotel neighbors are the top roadblocks to a good night’s rest.

These earplugs are great for traveling because they will reduce those noises but not completely block out your ears, which means you won’t be kept awake by airplane engines or honking cars but will still be able to hear your alarm in the morning. They also come with a handy carrying case so they won’t get lost.

Here’s another great item to help you snooze while you travel, whether you’re in a plane, car or train. It’s not your traditional neck pillow — rather than wrapping it around your neck, you blow up this device and set it on your lap or tray table and rest your head on it. Hundreds of reviewers have said this is a five-star product that helped them sleep in cramped conditions.

Peace of mind can be a little hard to come by when traveling, as the threat of pickpockets and other dangers can put you on edge. Some hotels have safes for you to put valuables in, but they tend to be small. These luggage locks attach to your suitcase’s zippers, meaning you can keep all of your items safe without even unpacking. Protecting your luggage with these locks can put your mind at ease and allow you to enjoy your travels without worrying about theft.

These safety devices are another great way to protect your peace of mind. There are a number of ways people can break into your hotel room, so having an extra door lock and an alarm will ensure your safety. The door lock attaches to a door’s latch and prevents the door from opening, even if the normal lock isn’t bolted, and the door stop alarm will make a loud sound if the door opens while the alarm is active.

It can be annoying and even dangerous to lose power on your phone or other electronic devices while traveling, but sometimes you can’t control your battery life or the availability of a power outlet. This solar power bank can let you charge your devices on the go and needs only the power of the sun to do so. It’s also waterproof, dust-proof and shockproof and has a built-in flashlight.

