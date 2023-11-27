Reba McEntire is looking for her first win on ‘The Voice’ — with one of these 3 singers

It likely wasn’t easy to replace Blake Shelton, a coach who was on “The Voice” for 23 seasons, but country music legend Reba McEntire — the only first-time coach on the show this season — has proved to be a force to reckon with.

In her first season as a coach, McEntire has formed a strong team of singers and has a good shot at securing a win. During the Playoffs episode on Nov. 27, McEntire cut her team down to three singers. Here’s a look at the remaining competitors on her team.

Note: This story will be updated each week as episodes air. “The Voice” airs Mondays and Tuesdays on NBC.

Who are the singers on ‘The Voice’ Team Reba?

Ruby Leigh

She’s only 16, but Ruby Leigh is a standout contestant on “The Voice” this season. The country singer and yodeler from Foley, Missouri, quickly won over all four coaches during the blind audition round with her performance of Patsy Montana’s “I Want To Be a Cowboy’s Sweetheart.”

Perhaps most surprisingly, John Legend — not McEntire — was the first to turn his chair for the singer.

“I’ve truly never heard anything like what you just did. I loved how clear and precise and piercing and beautiful your tone was. ... How is a human being able to do the things that you’re doing?” he said, noting her impressive yodeling skills. “You can win ‘The Voice,’” honestly.”

Gwen Stefani added that she was “blown away” by Leigh, and even did a little yodeling of her own in an attempt to woo the teen to her team. McEntire followed up with her own yodeling when it came time to offer her pitch as a coach.

“I can’t believe what’s going on in this audition,” Niall Horan said with a laugh, calling Leigh’s energy “insane.” “You got four chairs for a reason.”

Leigh ultimately chose to join McEntire’s team, and has stayed on the singer’s team for her entire run on the show so far.

Jordan Rainer

Jordan Rainer made a bold move when she auditioned for “The Voice,” auditioning with “Fancy” — one of McEntire’s biggest hits. Following her rock-infused rendition, the 33-year country singer from Atoka, Oklahoma — McEntire’s home state — said it’s a song that carries a lot of meaning for her.

“It was written by a strong woman, it was made famous by a strong woman, and it represents lyrically what women do to survive, and I am a woman who has done what I’ve had to do to survive,” she told the show’s coaches. “And so I feel that song in every bone in my body.”

All four coaches seemed to feel her emotion, too. Rainer got a coveted four-chair turn with her performance, meaning McEntire, Legend, Stefani and Horan all wanted the singer on their teams.

And while McEntire seemed to be the obvious choice, all of the coaches put up a fight. Legend, who is more selective when it comes to picking people for his team, called her “an exceptional vocalist.”

“You are a real-deal singer with a great range, great charisma, great stage presence,” he said. “You’re gonna do fantastically on the show.”

But despite all of the praise, Rainer opted to join McEntire’s team, where she has stayed for her entire run throughout the competition so far.

Jacquie Roar

It took a little while for Jacquie Roar to get the coaches’ attention, but when she did, she did it with a bang: Halfway through Gretchen Wilson’s “Here for the Party,” the 37-year-old singer from North Plains, Oregon, shifted from country to rock and seemed to channel her inner Janis Joplin.

It got all four coaches to turn around.

“You left it all on the floor,” Legend said.

“Your range is incredible,” McEntire added.

All of the coaches praised her ability to channel so many different styles and influences during the brief performance.

“You’re going to be a showstopper on the show,”’ Horan said.

Although Roar initially chose to join Stefani’s team, McEntire ended up snatching up the singer during the following round of the competition. Roar has remained on McEntire’s team since the Battle round.

What happened to Tom Nitti on ‘The Voice’?

Going into Monday night’s episode, Tom Nitti was still a contestant on McEntire’s team. But at the start of the episode, the show revealed that the 31-year-old singer from New York had to unexpectedly leave the competition.

“I have wonderfully talented people, but Tom had to leave for personal reasons,” McEntire said, per Entertainment Tonight.

McEntire was the only coach who turned around during Nitti’s blind audition, giving the singer a chance during the final few seconds of his country-rock performance of Stevie Wonder’s “Signed, Sealed, Delivered (I’m Yours).”

Since McEntire was the only coach to turn, Nitti, a 31-year-old singer from New York, ended up on her team by default. But being on the country legend’s team served him well: during the Knockouts, McEntire used her one and only save of the round to keep Nitti in the competition.